Man turns Geo Tracker into an adorable adult-sized 'Little Tikes Cozy Coupe'
It comes complete with feet hanging under the car.
You know how there are some things that always look cuter the smaller they are? Kind of like baby shoes or overalls—something about them being tiny makes them squeal-worthy.
Well, it turns out the same can be said about turning small things bigger. One man has had a lifelong dream of making a "Little Tikes Cozy Coupe" adult-sized, and recently he made his dream come true.
Even if you've never known the proper name for the plastic kids' vehicle, you'd likely easily recognize the nostalgic toy with its bright yellow and red doors that make a distinct suction-popping sound upon opening or closing them. But one of the best parts is that it's completely foot-powered like the "Flintstones," which is great for kids but not so much if you're trying to beat rush hour traffic.
The TikTok account @Tikestrackercolo posted a short video showing off the adult-sized replica of the Cozy Coupe.
In the caption of the video that now has 3.3 million views, the owner explains, "My Little Tikes inspired Cozy Coupe! I was inspired by a Hallmark ornament to turn this $700 Geo Tracker into a Cozy Coupe. I have more work to do so follow me for updates."
The detail on the car is meticulous, down to the stitching on the seats and the stickers on the tires. But one of the funniest details is the feet that dangle from the bottom of the car, giving the illusion of the driver using his feet to get around town. Commenters are absolutely tickled by the Cozy Coupe, and even Little Tikes commented, "Amazing!" complete with a car emoji followed by a cloud of smoke.
"This is ABSOLUTELY the GREATEST thing I have ever seen," one person said.
"Love the foot power 😅 how fun," another wrote.
"This is the build by which all builds should be measured against. This is where it all started for car guys. I love this so much," a commenter said.
You guys, the car even has googly eyes, and now the legs kick while he drives! How could anyone ignore how adorable this car is? If you live in Colorado, the car can be spotted driving around town, so be on the lookout.