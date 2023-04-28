+
Construction workers take time out of their day to let a toddler be part of the job

The kid was over the moon.

kids and construction, tiktok videos, dump truck toys
via IWishIcouldSleep/TikTok

A toddler looks on as construction workers fill his dump truck with dirt.

There are many reasons why toddlers are fascinated by construction workers and their equipment. The loud noises, flashing lights, and sheer size of these machines can be both exciting and intimidating, which creates a sense of wonder and curiosity.

Construction toys also offer a type of play that is easy for kids to understand. Toy construction trucks do simple things; they dig, transport sand and roll around on wheels. They also give kids a sense of power and control, which is alluring and comforting to them.

"Little ones love big trucks like diggers because to a preschooler, those trucks seem larger than life," Crystal Paschal, early childhood educator and founder of the website Feminist Books for Kids, told Romper. "They are real machines that do the work of superheroes. Diggers, bulldozers and cranes stimulate their imaginations and allow them to picture themselves controlling something big and powerful."

The tremendous feeling that young children get when seeing construction workers in action is a big reason why so many people have fallen in love with a video posted to TikTok by a user named @iwishicouldsleep.

Since it was posted on April 6, it has received over 16.5 million views.

@iwishicouldsleep

Literally tell me youve seen something cuter. I cant stop sending this to people ☺️☺️

In the video, a giddy young boy and his guardian watch an excavator and crew of workers from a safe distance as they dig up a suburban street. The boy and his guardian placed a toy dump truck between the workers and themselves and the difference in size is a unique juxtaposition of a child's fantasy world with that of working adults. Then, the long arm of the excavator dumps some sand into the back of the boy’s truck, and for the toddler, the scene is pure bliss.

It’s a sweet moment and a testament to the worker’s skill that they could drop the dirt on such a tiny target.

People on TikTok couldn’t get enough of the wholesome video.

"Wonderful gesture that the child will never forget, great job dude," Gary wrote. "Also, let's applaud the finesse of that operator! This is awesome," Mibbecakes added.

"Why did I just start crying?! This is so pure," Juliana wrote.

The touching moment wasn't just great for the child; it had to be moving for the construction workers, too. They have to take pride in the fact that their work can bring people such joy. "Every one of those workers' spirits were lifted up by that. Not to mention the child and his mother's!" wrote Kellymanfredibl25.

In another video posted on April 17, the construction workers got to hang out and take a photo with the little boy. For the occasion, he put on a construction helmet and vest and posed with his dump truck. It was even more special because it was his third birthday.

"They all wanted to meet the star today!! Big man turned 3," iwishicouldsleep wrote.

@iwishicouldsleep

They all wanted to meet the star today!! Big man turned 3 🥹

The video is a great way of reminding people that some of the simplest gestures can give a young kid (or a big one!) a memory of a lifetime. Sometimes all it takes is just a few minutes.

Mom's video on why parents should give their kids adult names, not baby names, has parents debating

Over 11 million people have watched the video.

via rubyyvillarreal/TikTok and Adele Morris/Pixabay

Parents are debating over whether to give children "adult" or "baby" names.

The names we choose to give our children can significantly impact their lives. Multiple studies from across the globe have found that a person’s name can influence their employment, social and economic outcomes.

Unfortunately, humans make snap judgments about one another, and having an unusual name can lead people to make unflattering assumptions. “We’re hardwired to try to figure out in a heartbeat whether or not we want to trust somebody, whether we want to run from somebody,” Northwestern University researcher David Figlio said, according to Live Science.

However, an increasing number of parents are giving their children non-traditional names to help them stand out. “Parents are trying to be original, almost branding their kids in an era where names are viewed on the same level as Twitter handles or a website URL,” writer Sabrina Rogers-Anderson said.

Ruby, a mother on TikTok, took a hard stance on parents giving their children names that sound childish in a post that’s received over 11 million views. Ruby says she named her kids as “adults, not babies” hoping they would never “outgrow” their names.

@rubyyvillarreal

#stitch with @nikkiruble love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesnt mean they will perfer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options 🤷🏻‍♀️ #nicknames #babynames #babytok #adultnames #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #momtok #momlife #babynames #babyname

“The whole concept when I was trying to look for a name and choose a name for her is I did not want her to outgrow her name,” she said in the viral video. “I wanted the name to fit her as a baby, as a toddler, as a child, and into adulthood. So, it's like I really am happy with what I ended up with naming her and it just fits her so well.”

She captioned the video, “love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesn’t mean they will prefer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options.”

People in the comments responded with modern names they think that kids will outgrow.

"My name is Koazy and I’m here for a job interview," Stalker joked. "Hello sir, I am Bluey Mason Garrison! I was called in for a job interview last Tuesday," Pastel Purr added.

"I can’t imagine knowing [a] 30-year-old named Emma or Posie," Mikey wrote.

However, a lot of people commented that names that seem like they’ll be outgrown will sound fine in the future when those names are popular with the new generation. “Kids grow up with their generation having their own names on trend. They will be normal adult names when they are grown,” Kerry wrote.

“Names grow with the generation,” Lauren added. “The name Dennis sounded like a baby name once too. Names grow up just like generations.”

@rubyyvillarreal

Replying to @19eighty_5 my kids name and the process 😬 #babynames #nicknames #babytok #adultnames #momsoftiktok #momlife #momtok #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #babyname #babyfever

In a follow-up video, Ruby shared the names she gave her children. Her girl is named Karla Esmerelda and her boy is called Deluca.

“I just really liked how simple, how bold, and strong that the name by itself just really kind of is. Doing some research names with the letter K tend to be like very bold and powerful names, so I really wanted it with a K and not with a C,” she said.

She named her son Deluca, after a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She said she chose the name because there was nothing to connect it to, and it sounded “nice.”







91-year-old calculus teacher connects with students using tried and true old-school methods

"If I had a wife, she'd probably leave me within a week. I mean I'm sitting there working all night trying to grade papers. Don't have time to run around."

CBS Mornings|YouTube

91-year-old teacher is using his knowledge to connect with students.

There are some people who work well beyond retirement simply because they enjoy working. While many people look forward to retiring, not everyone is content sitting at home or spending much time traveling around the world. In fact, my own grandfather was one of those people who worked beyond retirement, ran five miles a day and boxed until he was well into his 70s.

But Lou Kokonis has surpassed people working into their 70s and even 80s. Kokonis is 91 and still working at the same high school in Virginia that he's been teaching at since 1959. We're not talking about coming in for an hour or so a day to teach a class and then going home to nap. The math teacher has a full class load, rolling in every morning before most other teachers arrive and staying up into the night to grade assignments.

Kokonis is the real deal, and while his handwriting may be a little shakier, his mind is still as sharp as ever. What's even more remarkable than his continuing to work into his 90s is the fact that he's able to build genuine connections with his students regardless of the multigenerational age gap.

Vet tech hilariously reenacts how different dog breeds react to nail clippings

Dog owners in the comments are rolling over the accuracy.

@ktbergeron/TikTok

Viral TikTok shows how different dog breeds act when it's nail trim time.

All dogs are different, but specific breeds have unique tendencies that are recognizable to people who know dogs. And few people know dogs as well as veterinarians, vet techs and dog groomers. Vets are animal experts, of course, but many people take their dogs to get cleaned and primped far more frequently than they take them in for health checkups, so groomers see a huge range of dog breeds on a regular basis.

Basically, if you want to know about typical dog breed behavior, look to the people who trim their claws, whether they work at an animal clinic or the PetSmart grooming salon.

A TikTok video from @ktbergeron shows what appears to be two vet techs doing a reenactment of how different dog breeds respond to having their nails clipped, and it's hilariously spot-on.

Wrinkle the Duck goes to PetSmart, tries on cute outfits, makes new friends and spreads joy

Watching her waddle through the aisles may result in instant smiles.

Seducktive/Youtube

She had the best time.

So, a man and a duck walk into a PetSmart…

No, this isn’t the beginning of a joke, although this story is plenty funny.

Wrinkle the Duck already captured the hearts of millions (including ours) back in 2021 when she ran the New York City Marathon. A clip showing her speed-waddling along in her wee little duck shoes was borderline too pure for this world.

Well friends, there’s even more adorable content where that came from. Wrinkle goes on all kinds of adventures with her owner, who graciously shares them online to make the internet a better place.


Recently, Wrinkle took a trip to PetSmart. Unsurprisingly, delightful moments ensued.
Mom writes note to daughter's teacher, admitting she skipped class just to see Taylor Swift

"Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie."

via Makaiyla Willis/Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift performing in concert in 2017

People are praising Karen Vladeck, 38, a mom from Austin, Texas, who wrote a clever email notifying her daughter's teacher that she would be missing school to attend a Taylor Swift concert. However, instead of a simple letter asking for the absence to be excused, she channeled her inner Swiftie and composed a note infused with nods to the singer's music catalog.

The absence was for April 24, which coincided with the final date of Swift’s 3-night stand at Houston’s NRG stadium. Vladek sent the letter on April 4, so the teacher would have plenty of notice.

Vladek, a legal recruiter, attorney and podcaster, shared the witty email she sent to her daughter's teacher on Twitter, which received nearly 3,800 likes. “Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie," she captioned the tweet.

Grandma's infectious laughter at her wild new hair color has the internet in love

It's instant joy for the ears.

@thecolourchemist/Instagram

She had too much fun.

If you are needing a masterclass in loving life, proof that childlike joy can be had at any age or simply a reason to smile today…look no further. Betty Mae Jinright has you covered.

Betty Mae has lit up social media after her granddaughter and hairstylist, Kourtnee Jinright, filmed herself dying Grandma’s hair in some pretty outrageous colors. People simply can’t get enough of Betty Mae's infectious squeal of laughter that comes with each new shade.
