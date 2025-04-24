Millennials, Gen Xers, and even Gen Zers agree that these 'boomer' complaints are 100% right
The older you get, the more these make sense.
Baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) notoriously take heat from younger generations who think that their me-first mentality helped create a world where the climate is getting warmer, the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer and people born in the ‘40s and ‘50s still rule the modern workplace.
Boomers are also often super frustrating because many can’t figure out modern technology, and the younger folks have to explain it until they are blue in the face.
Of course, these are all generational stereotypes that many baby boomers would reject. But regardless, they would probably stand up and cheer if they read a list of tweets inspired by X user @FvreignLL, who asked, “What is the most boomer complaint you have?” The since-deleted post was embraced by younger people and received over 123 million views.
Even though boomers are frequently in the hot seat these days, just about everyone can agree that they’re right about many things that get under younger people’s skin, too. One of the recurring themes of the post was that people can’t stand the fact that we are overly dependent on technology, and often, instead of making things more accessible, it makes them more frustrating.
Here are 15 of the best ‘boomer complaints’ that younger people have, too.
People had a lot of thoughts on the state of tipping culture.
Tipping culture has gotten out of hand
— Julio (@jaecieh) June 7, 2024
They also can’t stand the idea that technology has complicated things unnecessarily.
I don't want an app or create an account to order something or access information from your company website.
If you make me do that I'll just buy from somewhere else
— The Gentlemen's Outlaw (@TG_Outlaw) June 8, 2024
THIS!
besides, they shouldn’t even want all that data that they’re gonna fail to protect anyway 😒
— Kaneesha Moore (@moore_kaneesha) June 9, 2024
On that note, technology has also made people super annoying. What's the point in paying upwards of $23 for a movie and scrolling through your phone in the theater the whole time?
Put your phone away during the movie.
— Brendon Marotta (@bdmarotta) June 8, 2024
People also noted that with a lack of third spaces, we now have a world that isn’t exactly kid-friendly
There is nowhere for kids to hangout these days. Movies are too expensive, malls aren't as accessible, not enough parks, etc.
— King Kinvar (@KingKinvar) June 6, 2024
Also—what happened to adult clothes?
Adults shouldn’t dress like children. Jordans, Yeezys, “slides”, etc.
— Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) June 9, 2024
Whatever happened to paying for something once and then owning it? Or being able to own physical media so that you don’t have to pay every time you watch your favorite movie?
I wanna go back to blue-rays and DVDs and actually own the content I like. Fk streaming, yes to physical media!
— Octokraken (@Octokraken1) June 8, 2024
Why does everything good require a subscription🥺🥺
— simeon-sanai (@Naiknelofar788) June 15, 2024
Moving on to food complaints, when did we all decide that almost every chip has to be kettle-cooked and made for people with cobalt teeth? Enjoying a snack shouldn't result in a $5,000 dental bill.
potato chips are too expensive and too hard these days
— Azealia Banks Apologist (no sin? cast a stone) (@celleblossom) June 6, 2024
Remember when coffee was a quarter? Boomers do. These days, it's common to spend $6 or $7 PLUS on a cup of Joe.
I remember when coffee wasn’t the cost of a meal.
— Patrick Lockwood (@DoctorLockwood) June 7, 2024
Essentially, now everyone past 30 understands the issue of folks standing on their finely manicured lawn.
This guy was right all along. pic.twitter.com/O14RrSYCKB
— silentry (@SilentRy_) June 15, 2024
We might label boomers as the cranky generation, but eventually, Gen Xers, millennials and, yes, even Gen Zers will be right behind them, complaining about "kids these days" and why things were so much better "in my day." Tis the circle of life. One the bright side though, they'll at least be better at using technology.
This article originally appeared last year.