8 nontraditional empathy cards that are unlike any you've ever seen. They're perfect!
Because sincerity and real talk are important during times of medical crisis.
When someone you know gets seriously ill, it's not always easy to come up with the right words to say or to find the right card to give.
Emily McDowell — a former ad agency creative director and the woman behind the Los Angeles-based greeting card and textile company Emily McDowell Studio — knew all too well what it was like to be on the receiving end of uncomfortable sentiments.
At the age of 24, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma. She went into remission after nine months of chemo and has remained cancer-free since, but she received her fair share of misplaced, but well-meaning, wishes before that.
On her webpage introducing the awesome cards you're about to see, she shared,
"The most difficult part of my illness wasn't losing my hair, or being erroneously called 'sir' by Starbucks baristas, or sickness from chemo. It was the loneliness and isolation I felt when many of my close friends and family members disappeared because they didn't know what to say or said the absolute wrong thing without realizing it."
Her experience inspired Empathy Cards — not quite "get well soon" and not quite "sympathy," they were created so "the recipients of these cards [can] feel seen, understood, and loved."
Scroll down to read these sincere, from-the-heart, and incredibly realistic sentiments.
Pretty great, right? If you know someone who's in the less-than-ideal position of dealing with a serious illness, you can purchase any of these eight cards to share with them.
Visit Emily McDowell Studio's shop to select the card(s) you need. They're $5.00 each.
(We're not being paid to share these, nor were we asked to do so. We came across the cards and I loved them, so I reached out to Emily McDowell Studio and asked if I could share them with you. Unfortunately, a lot of us know someone who could use a card like one of these.)
This article originally appeared on 05.06.15