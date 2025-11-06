7 tips to keep your house smelling good without air fresheners
Your home will never smell fresher.
There's nothing better than walking into a clean, fresh-smelling house. Breathing in a delightful smell as soon as you walk in can make you feel right at home.
But making your house smell good without using artificial air fresheners or sprays can be challenging.
"Keeping a home smelling fresh can be difficult because odors do not just enter and leave–they accumulate in fabrics, carpets, upholstery, garbage bins, and places with moisture," Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, tells Upworthy. "You have to address the underlying problem, rather than just spraying a perfume to cover it up. Plug-ins, and sprays mask an odor rather than remove it."
Plus, keeping your home smelling good for an extended period of time can also be difficult, as many underlying odors are caused by mold, mildew, and bacteria, Kathy Cohoon, operations director at Two Maids, tells Upworthy.
Here are seven expert tips to help you stave off odors and keep your home smelling fresh:
1. Routinely clean specific areas
Eliminate odors by staying on top of cleaning certain areas in your home.
"For instance, empty your trash and clean the bins regularly, routinely check and clean areas where moisture is prone to accumulate such as dishwashers, laundry rooms and bathrooms to avoid mildew odors," Mock explains. "You will eliminate the source of odors, and therefore your home will smell better because of that alone."
2. Bake some fresh scents
Your pantry and refrigerator can help your home smell delicious.
"I bake a quick tray of sliced lemons with a little water, or simmer a pot with citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and cloves," says Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef at The Forked Spoon. "I keep it at the barest simmer and top off the water as needed. Cooking these fresh scents replaces stale odors with a light, natural kitchen smell."
3. Neutralize lingering kitchen odors with a vinegar simmer
The kitchen is full of sources for bad smells that stick around your home.
"If you have strong odors from cooking dishes like fish or spices, mix a cup of water and three tablespoons of white vinegar in a pot and bring it to a boil," explains Cohoon. "Let it simmer uncovered. The acid in the vinegar neutralizes the odors in the air. For a natural fragrant boost, you can create an aromatic stove simmer by boiling water with additions like mint leaves, a lemon, and a few orange rinds."
@mama_mila_
Which one will you try first? 🌻 #5 is a gamechanger in our home 🙌 make your home look + smell amazing with these 5 easy and inexpensive tricks 1. Place 2 tbs vanilla extract in the oven to make your home smell like cookies 2. Place essential oils on cotton balls and inside your vacuum to make your whole home smell fresh 3. And you can also place them under your bin liner to rid odours 4. Run 1 cup baking soda in your dishwasher to rid musty odours 5. And neutralise bathroom odours by mopping floors with shaving cream Hope these were helpful lovelies x #hometips #homehacks #homefragrance #homesweethome #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks
4. Allow airflow and let fabrics breathe
Fresh air is an important part of a good-smelling home.
"Air out rooms by opening windows and/or using fans; launder or replace soft goods such as curtains, throws and mats, as they absorb odors," Mock shares. "This also prevents odors from soaking into the fabrics and keeps your home odor free."
5. Deep clean and deodorize fabrics with baking soda
A simple pantry staple will get your fabric smelling fresh.
"Baking soda is a fantastic, non-fragranced deodorizer because its alkaline properties help absorb and kill acidic odors, grease, and oils," says Cohoon. "To tackle smelly carpets and rugs, I recommend mixing equal parts of borax and baking soda. Sprinkle the mixture liberally over the surface and let it sit for up to 30 minutes before vacuuming thoroughly. For strong smells in enclosed spaces, I suggest putting some baking soda in a vented jar and refreshing the powder every month or so."
6. Eliminate sneaky odor sources like smelly shoes
Shoes can be a major source of odor inside your home.
"To refresh smelly shoes, I recommend sprinkling Borax generously inside them and letting the powder sit overnight to absorb the stink," says Cohoon. "In the morning, wipe out or vacuum the Borax powder to remove the odors."
7. Try essential oils
Essential oils are a natural way to make your home smell good.
"A few drops of an essential oil can be great as well to give some fragrance," adds Mock. "They neutralize odors instead of covering them up, so the space smells fresh, not scented."