20 people over the age of 50 share their tips for aging gracefully
"Grace means moving, listening, engaging. And the older you get the more intentional you have to be in finding opportunities to do so."
Aging is a wild journey, and the battle against growing older is something people choose to handle differently. Many people strive to "age gracefully" by choosing to accept and embrace the passage of time and the changes it brings while continuing to live a full and meaningful life.
On a Reddit thread where people are discussing aging, member oaksgreenbean posed the question: "What are your tips to aging gracefully?"
A number of people over the age of 50 had plenty of sage wisdom to give on accepting aging with grace. Here are twenty of their most helpful responses.
"Eat better, keep moving, seek joy & no more negative self-talk. Self care is vital ❤️🔥 keep ur mind active and find a good moisturizer." —New-Advantage2813
"The sit-stand test. I do that one and my own extra little thing. Whenever I take off shoes, whether they are lace up or not, I stand on one foot and take them off (and socks) with my hands by bending my knee and bringing my foot up to where I can reach it. I often do the same when putting them on too. It's a good balance check." —1happylife
"Re moisturizer: pure shea butter. I cannot recommend this enough. Cheap on Amazon. No other expensive creams are needed and they're all a bunch of BS anyway. My one tub of shea butter costs (US)$6.00 and lasts over a year." —analogpursuits
"Was at orthopedist and PT both instilled in me I need to walk on different surfaces and I need to walk. When I don't, my body feels not good." —User Unknown
"Another tip: When you get out of bed sit on the side of the bed with your feet on the ground before standing up and walking. Apparently lots of folks fall getting out of bed because they don't get their feet under them." —TwiceBaked57
"As I often mention here, I partake in no vices....no smoking, recreational drugs, drinking, weed, etc. I brush and floss, so at 67 years old I still have all but my wisdom teeth. I see my doctor regularly and he keeps a check on my blood work. I eat sensibly, get lots of sleep at night, drink lots of water, no sodas, exercise, and I take my vitamin supplements as recommended by my doctor. The least amount of stress possible. That means no toxic people are allowed in my life, and that includes energy vampires and dramatic family members. My husband and I enjoy a peaceful life together. We enjoy our never-ending conversations, eating our meals outside (when we can) so we can enjoy the fresh air and surrounding woods. We're not in debt, we don't watch the news, we only belong to Reddit, as far as social media is concerned, and we love binge-watching our favorite series together. We guard our peaceful and happy lives with our teeth. We built this together, we'll protect it together." —moviesandcats
"Eat less, move more, don't dwell on the past, be kind to others and yourself. Pretty simple." —DifferenceNo5715
"Aim to grow old disgracefully, it's more fun 🤣 being the 'oh no, what's she up to now' kind of old person is more realistic for me . I set goals and I stuck to them 🤣." —legoartnana
"Once you reach a certain age, you tend to have more self-knowledge and therefore, more self-acceptance. That allows you to "become more of yourself" (more of your real self) as time progresses. Most in my age group say 'I feel like I'm the most ME that I've ever been!'. There is a lot of freedom in that, and it carries over to what activities you enjoy, etc. If that is not the case, then time for some self reflection, therapy, whatever helps that process along." —10MileHike
"Accept your age. It's a number. It represents the number of years you have been on this earth. That's it. Be proud of your age. You've worked hard to get here. If you're lucky, you'll be redefining your age for people who with preconceived notions. I opted to quit dying my hair, because nobody was being fooled by the unnatural reddish brown tone with the gray roots. Now, some people assume I'm old because I'm gray. Whatever. Watch what I do next." —TooOldForACleverName
"Stay mobile, stay engaged mentally and socially. The people who really stand out are those who make an effort to LEARN NEW THINGS, not those who set out everyday to “teach those kids a lesson”. Grace means moving, listening, engaging. And the older you get the more intentional you have to be in finding opportunities to do so." —dewayneestes
"Variety in life. Could be new books or films in a genre you like, or trying a new genre... going out to try new cuisine or cooking something totally new to you. Walking different routes for a change of scenery - there are lots of small choices that help keep life interesting." —UpDownCharmed
"Give no f*cks. Take no sh*t. Do what makes you happy. Spend time with those you love, be they blood or friends." —HalimaDances
"Everyone dies. Not everyone lives. That’s why at 71 I still fly, ride my motorcycle, skydive and have a fabulous girlfriend." —Even-Vegetable-1700
"Stop worrying about it so much, don't listen to society. Take care of your body (eat well, exercise, don't smoke etc), challenge your mind, feed your spirit, everything else will happen as it will. Teach others what you've learned in life. You are a treasure trove of experience. Realize it's all temporary, including ourselves. Lots of other things, but these to me are the most impactful. There is no beating age, so get it out of your mind." —User Unknown
"Just in terms of personal appearance - makeup and hair dye can be incredibly aging. When I look around at women my age or a little older, the ones with perfectly crafted makeup and hair coloring look much older than the ones letting their grey show and wearing little to no makeup. The women around me who aren't fighting the aging process tooth and nail look a lot more fresh and vibrant." —sqplanetarium
"I think you need to be classy and avoid being sucked into gossip or drama, being toxic and sticking your nose in where it doesn’t belong. Be kind, respectful, and be above those that want to pull you down. Limit your time with those people and give your time to those that further your peace." —Wild929
"Embrace every decade as a gift. I loved my 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, etc for different reasons and refuse to pine for youth as I age." —yay4chardonnay
"I dress like I did in high school, minus the Levi's big bells since they don't make them anymore, lol." —myatoz
"Embrace aging and the concept of moderation. Accepting our flaws, reconciling with our character defects and being mindful also help us with the irritability of physical and mental aging. Living in a senior park has opened my world to senior aging. Everyone of us is different in how we handle life but by far the ones who seem the best adjusted and "aging gracefully" are the ones who are comfortable in their own skin, are self aware and who try to get along accepting the differences in others. Definitely staying physically active and social keeps us from isolating, becoming bitter and self absorbed. The better adjusted we are throughout life helps how we age out." —CroneDaze