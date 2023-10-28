15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real
Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity).
He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere.
"My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."
Gordon shared 15 of his oh-so-real comics with us. They're all funny 'cause they're true.
Let's get started with his favorite, "Welcome to Parenting," which Gordon says sums up his comics pretty well. "Parenting can be such tedious drudgery," he says, "but if it wasn't also so incredibly rewarding there wouldn't be nearly so many people on the planet."
1.
“Welcome to parenting."
via Fowl Language
All comics are shared here with Gordon's express permission. These comics are all posted on his website, in addition to his Facebook page. You can also find a "bonus" comic that goes with each one by clicking the "bonus" link. Original. Bonus.
2.
Eating is never fundamental.
via Fowl Language
3.
Adjusting the coping mechanism.
via Fowl Language
4.
I used to be cool.
via Fowl Language
5.
Naps happen.
via Fowl Language
6.
Rolling with the punches.
via Fowl Language
7.
Tears happen.
via Fowl Language
8.
It’s time to get up.
via Fowl Language
9.
The benefits of experience.
via Fowl Language
10.
Is it gas?
via Fowl Language
11.
Everyone gets therapy, yea.
via Fowl Language
12.
Everyone has a role to play.
via Fowl Language
13.
What’s up doc?
via Fowl Language
14.
Everyone gets a participation ribbon.
via Fowl Language
15.
Perception shifts.
via Fowl Language
I love Gordon's comics so much because they're just about the reality of parenting — and they capture it perfectly.
There's no parenting advice, no judgment, just some humor about the common day-to-day realities that we all share.
When I ask him about the worst parenting advice he's ever received, Gordon relays this anecdote:
"I remember being an absolute sleep-deprived wreck, sitting outside a sandwich shop, wolfing down my lunch quickly beside my 1-month-old son, who was briefly resting his lungs between screaming fits.
A rather nosy woman walked up to me and said, all smugly, 'You should enjoy this time while they're easy.' It was the exact worst thing anyone could have said to me in that moment and I just wanted to curl up on the sidewalk and cry."
Who hasn't been on the receiving end of totally unneeded and unwanted advice? That's why Gordon's comics are so welcome: They offer up a space for us to all laugh about the common experiences we parents share.
Here's to Gordon for helping us chuckle (through the tears).
This article originally appeared on 07.11.16
