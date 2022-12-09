10 things that made us smile this week
This week's finds include an adorable baby's first 'Dada,' an appreciative delivery driver, an angel rocking out to 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' and more.
Ho ho ho, happy humans!
It's that time of the week again, when we gather together the most smile-worthy tidbits of the past seven days and share them with you all. As the lucky person who gets to wrap them up in a nice, shiny, virtual bow, I'm delighted to tell you that this week's list is awesome. They always are—that's kind of the point—but this week I can practically guarantee you're going to be brimming with joy by the end.
Right out of the gate, we've got baby giggles. I mean, come on. Who can resist baby giggles?
In a twist I never would have expected, we have a rap about a deceased aunt (surprisingly not as dark as it sounds), 13 strangers taking an unplanned road trip together, a girl who might as well apply for Disney princesshood now, an impressive show of solidarity for a struggling writer and more.
So much great stuff in here. Get comfy and enjoy!
1. This baby's squeals are the best after his dada celebrates his first 'Dada.'
There is nothing like that sound in the whole world. So precious.
2. A flood of famous authors swooped in to lift up a debut novelist when only two people showed up to her book signing.
Famous writers shared their book signing woes with a disheartened new author.
@chelseabwrites, @jodipicoult, @neilhimself, @MargaretAtwood/Twitter, Photo by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash
This Twitter thread was simply amazing. So many famous writers shared that they'd experienced empty room book signings, and so many others, from Henry Winkler to Flavor Flav, chimed in with words of encouragement as well. Read the full story here.
3. Check out this angel's dance moves during 'O Come, All Ye Faithful.'
This kid's got a whole other bop playing under that halo.
4. This guy's 'rap' about his 95-year-old aunt dying on Thanksgiving morning is hilarious.
@dairy.n
This is a healthy way to process things right?
A loved one dying on a holiday isn't usually something to laugh at, but there are exceptions to every rule. His follow-up video explaining who his aunt was and how she used humor to cope with hard times makes it all the better. She would have loved this. Find the full story here.
5. Omigosh, a real-life Disney princess!
So darn sweet. And gorgeous voice.
6. He warms his hands up to warm up the baby goat and is there anything sweeter than this?
The thoughtfulness. Seriously the best.
7. Speaking of human-animal sweetness, this cow is living her best life in her human's lap.
OK, first of all, the cow's name is Margot. I can't. And second of all, umm, where can I get a cow?
8. Japanese fans clean up the stadium after they watch a match and it's just … atarimae.
@aljazeeraontiktok
Why do Japanese football fans clean up after a match? @Sandra Gathmann asks the fans #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA #WorldCup #Qatar #Football #Qatar2022 #WorldCup2022 #Japan #cleaning #fans
Atarimae! What a delightful concept. Read the full story here.
9. The reaction of this delivery driver when he saw the snacks someone left for him is so wholesome.
@toniraebarnett
Snacks for our delivery drivers. This reaction might be one of the best! #snackcart #fyp #ups #nestcam #christmas #delivery #foryou
A show of appreciation for a show of appreciation. Absolutely beautiful. Well done, humans.
10. After their flight was delayed, 13 strangers rented a van together and took an eight-hour road trip to their destination.
@alanahstory21
I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐 @The Farm Babe @StarrPuck @doerksen92 @Renee @robinwharton976 @CozumelAutentico
The baker's dozen became fast friends on their "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" adventure, documenting it on TikTok as it went viral. Read the full story here. So heartwarming.
Hope that brought some smiles to your face!