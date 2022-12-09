+
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

This week's finds include an adorable baby's first 'Dada,' an appreciative delivery driver, an angel rocking out to 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' and more.

Photo by Domingo Alvarez E on Unsplash

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

Ho ho ho, happy humans!

It's that time of the week again, when we gather together the most smile-worthy tidbits of the past seven days and share them with you all. As the lucky person who gets to wrap them up in a nice, shiny, virtual bow, I'm delighted to tell you that this week's list is awesome. They always are—that's kind of the point—but this week I can practically guarantee you're going to be brimming with joy by the end.

Right out of the gate, we've got baby giggles. I mean, come on. Who can resist baby giggles?

In a twist I never would have expected, we have a rap about a deceased aunt (surprisingly not as dark as it sounds), 13 strangers taking an unplanned road trip together, a girl who might as well apply for Disney princesshood now, an impressive show of solidarity for a struggling writer and more.

So much great stuff in here. Get comfy and enjoy!

1. This baby's squeals are the best after his dada celebrates his first 'Dada.'

There is nothing like that sound in the whole world. So precious.

2. A flood of famous authors swooped in to lift up a debut novelist when only two people showed up to her book signing.

Famous writers shared their book signing woes with a disheartened new author.

@chelseabwrites, @jodipicoult, @neilhimself, @MargaretAtwood/Twitter, Photo by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash

This Twitter thread was simply amazing. So many famous writers shared that they'd experienced empty room book signings, and so many others, from Henry Winkler to Flavor Flav, chimed in with words of encouragement as well. Read the full story here.

3. Check out this angel's dance moves during 'O Come, All Ye Faithful.'

This kid's got a whole other bop playing under that halo.

4. This guy's 'rap' about his 95-year-old aunt dying on Thanksgiving morning is hilarious.

@dairy.n

This is a healthy way to process things right?

A loved one dying on a holiday isn't usually something to laugh at, but there are exceptions to every rule. His follow-up video explaining who his aunt was and how she used humor to cope with hard times makes it all the better. She would have loved this. Find the full story here.

5. Omigosh, a real-life Disney princess!

So darn sweet. And gorgeous voice.

6. He warms his hands up to warm up the baby goat and is there anything sweeter than this?

The thoughtfulness. Seriously the best.

7. Speaking of human-animal sweetness, this cow is living her best life in her human's lap.

OK, first of all, the cow's name is Margot. I can't. And second of all, umm, where can I get a cow?

8. Japanese fans clean up the stadium after they watch a match and it's just … atarimae.

@aljazeeraontiktok

Why do Japanese football fans clean up after a match? @Sandra Gathmann asks the fans #QatarWorldCup2022 #FIFA #WorldCup #Qatar #Football #Qatar2022 #WorldCup2022 #Japan #cleaning #fans

Atarimae! What a delightful concept. Read the full story here.

9. The reaction of this delivery driver when he saw the snacks someone left for him is so wholesome.

@toniraebarnett

Snacks for our delivery drivers. This reaction might be one of the best! #snackcart #fyp #ups #nestcam #christmas #delivery #foryou

A show of appreciation for a show of appreciation. Absolutely beautiful. Well done, humans.

10. After their flight was delayed, 13 strangers rented a van together and took an eight-hour road trip to their destination.

@alanahstory21

I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐 @The Farm Babe @StarrPuck @doerksen92 @Renee @robinwharton976 @CozumelAutentico

The baker's dozen became fast friends on their "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" adventure, documenting it on TikTok as it went viral. Read the full story here. So heartwarming.

Hope that brought some smiles to your face! If you'd like to have these weekly roundups delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free email newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

Badge
KFC
KFC
Joy

KFC tackles food insecurity this holiday season with its Sharemobile food truck

True

The last thing children should have to worry about is where their next meal will come from. But the unfortunate reality is food insecurity is all too common in this country.

In an effort to help combat this pressing issue, KFC is teaming up with Blessings in a Backpack to provide nearly 70,000 meals to families in need and spread holiday cheer along the way.

The KFC Sharemobile, a holiday-edition charitable food truck, will be making stops at schools in Chicago, Orlando, and Houston in December to share KFC family meals and special gifts for a few select families to address specific needs identified by their respective schools.

These cities were chosen based on the high level of food insecurity present in their communities and hardships they’ve faced, such as a devastating hurricane season in Florida and an unprecedented winter storm in Houston. In 2021, five million children across the US lived in food-insecure households, according to the USDA.

“Sharing a meal with family or friends is a special part of the holidays,” said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. “Alongside our franchisees, we wanted to make that possible for even more families this holiday season.”

KFC will also be making a donation to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that works to provide weekend meals to school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

“The generous donations from KFC could not have come at a better time, as these communities have been particularly hard-hit this year with rising food costs, inflation and various natural disasters,” Erin Kerr, the CEO of Blessings in a Backpack, told Upworthy. “Because of KFC’s support, we’re able to spread holiday cheer by donating meals for hunger-free weekends and meet each community’s needs,” Kerr said.

This isn’t the first time KFC has worked with Blessings in a Backpack. The fried chicken chain has partnered with the nonprofit for the last six years, donating nearly $1 million dollars. KFC employees also volunteer weekly to package and provide meals to students in Louisville, Kentucky who need food over the weekend.

KFC franchisees are also bringing the Sharemobile concept to life in markets across the country through local food donations and other holiday giveback moments. Ampex Brands, a KFC franchisee based in Dallas, recently held its annual Day of Giving event and donated 11,000 meals to school children in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

If you’d like to get involved, you can make a donation to help feed students in need at kfc.com/kfcsharemobile. Every bit helps, but a donation of $150 helps feed a student on the weekends for an entire 38-week school year, and a donation as low as $4 will feed a child for a whole weekend.

