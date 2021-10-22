10 things that made us smile this week​

Feeling blah? Need a little pick-me-up? Having a "no-bones" day? Unsure of what a "no-bones" day even is?
No worries, we've got you covered on all counts.
Each week, we round up 10 tasty morsels of joy to help you hop through the weekend with more pep in your step. If you're feeling even a little bit blue, here are 10 doses of dopamine to flip that frown upside down. (Trying to see how many cheesy colloquialisms I can squeeze into one intro. Forgive me. It's Friday.)
Enjoy, friends!
1. First, let Noodle the pug predict if it's a bones day or a no-bones day.
@jongraz
plan your day accordingly 🔮🦴🔮 #nobones #bonesday #noodletok #pug
Noodle the 13-year-old pug has become a huge viral sensation with his daily fortune telling. If Noodle stands on his own four feet, it's a bones day. That means a day filled with energy, productivity, ambition—all the things! But if Noodle flops back down onto his bed, it's a no-bones day. That's a day to take it easy, practice some self-care, leave the hard stuff for a bones day. "No hard pants on a no-bones day," as Jonathan says. Read more about Noodle and his predictions here.
2. Ever seen a baseball player do ballet on the field? Now you have.
The fact that there's actual baseball being played in the background while Zack Frong dances ballet is hilarious. But that's intentional. The Savannah Bananas are a bit like the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, selling out all of their "baseball circus" home games since they formed in 2016.
Check out the amazing story of how the Savannah Bananas got their start, thanks to the vision of one man:
3. Sweet puppers anxiously waits for her bestie to get off the school bus.
That tail wag, though! She can hardly contain her excitement, even though this probably happens every day. It's too dang much.
4. Speaking of cute puppers, this chihuahua is the cutest bather everrrrr.
Don’t forget the earplugs when it’s bath time.. 😊 https://t.co/9X0PxjP84w— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1634533699.0
Why is this so cute? Why? Literally everything about it makes me want a dog, and I'm 100% a cat person.
5. If you need a boost of confidence, just watch this pony overcome a humongous, enormous, practically insurmountable hurdle.
Thinkin’ about this pony working up the courage to jump over a tiny step https://t.co/CwtSzc46XT— Nerd Girl Says (@Nerd Girl Says) 1634387591.0
Can't you just hear the pony's internal pep talk? And that little"Yes! I did it!" dance at the end! If this pony can push through her fear of That Big Gigantic Step, you can do anything.
6. Son being surprise-woken-up by his dad who had been on deployment—PHEW.
Sorry to make you cry when we said we'd make you smile, but tears of joy borne of love totally count. Father-son love is a beautiful thing.
7. Keep that tissue handy, cuz here comes another good dad tears of joy video.
This is one lucky, lucky baby girl.
8. Squishy the chipmunk. Enough said.
Squishyyyyy! (Seriously, though, how does a mouth that small hold so many nuts that big?) Brad the human has a page where he shares videos of his chipmunk friends he's made in the past five years: Dinky, Squishy, Mooshy, SpongeBob, Boris, Stinky, Bubba, Hershel, Crazy, Chippie, Shooshi, Inky, Squeaky, Hishkabibble, Mr. Fuji, Betty, Squeegee, Cookie, Stubby, SweetPotato and Friends. SERIOUSLY, BRAD? You are the best.
9. 4-year-old called the police in New Zealand to show them his toys.
How adorable is this? All of the adults handled it so perfectly. And there's seriously nothing cuter than a preschooler with a New Zealand accent. Read the full story here.
10. One more sweet dad-kiddo video, but this one is just pure, unadulterated joy.
BRB, starting a petition for every flight to have the pilot's adorably proud kid on board from now on. So darn precious.
Hope that brought a little joy to your day! Join us next Friday for another roundup of happiness and hope.
- 31 Days of Happiness Countdown: a dog owner secretly filming his ... ›
- Brilliant Harvard psychologist explains how to achieve happiness in ... ›
- Scientists Discover One Of The Greatest Contributing Factors To ... ›