10 things that made us smile this week

@JomBoy/Twitter, Recess Therapy/TikTok

From stellar sportsmanship to corntastic kiddos to adorable animals, enjoy the best of the internet this week.

Wait. Are we really almost halfway through August already? Didn't I just write one of these intros talking about how summer had arrived? What the heck happened???

Time flies when you're having fun, I guess, and these weekly roundups are nothing but fun. Every day it seems like we're bombarded with something new to stress about or be outraged over, but not here. In this space, we celebrate simple joys, awesome humans, hilarious animals and all things smile-worthy.

This week alone, we've seen sportsmanship that inspired us, parenting that touched our hearts and kiddos that tickled our funny bones. Readers have told us they look forward to our 10 things roundup every week, which is good because we have no intention of stopping. (Honestly, it's therapeutic to pull this list together, so win-win all around!)

So kick back, relax and let these 10 little tidbits of goodness carry you through this final stretch of summer.

1. A Little League player comforted the opposing team's pitcher after his errant pitch hit him in the head.

This is some seriously awesome sportsmanship from both of these boys, putting caring and compassion over competition. Love to see it. Read the full story here.

2. Motion-activated home security camera caught this fierce beast on the premises.

It's that head tilt in the last 10 seconds that really makes this video. Such a good doggo.

3. Woody Harrelson wrote a hilarious poem for his random baby look-alike.

Cora's mom shared her photo alongside Woody's and he not only reshared it on Instagram, but wrote Cora a delightful little poem joking about how he wished he had her hair. What a guy. Read the full story here.

4. Dad's response to his daughter's skateboard crash is a masterclass in awesome parenting.

The way he asked if she was scared or hurt, the way he balanced empathy with empowerment and how he encouraged her but left the choice totally in her hands … seriously good stuff. "Ultimately I just respond from the heart," he wrote. Stellar job dad.

5. This teeny tiny crab eating a strawberry is just too adorable.

I never thought I'd describe a crab as adorable, and yet here we are. I mean, goodness. Wook at its widdle tiny cwawwwws! Those have to be the tiniest bites of strawberry that have ever been consumed.

6. This young Corn King won everyone's hearts with his corntastic personality.

I've watched this video at least a dozen times. "Whaaat?! It's just a pun about cowhn!" It's too much. Read the story here.

7. Apparently, it's the 8th anniversary of one of the greatest viral videos the world has ever seen.

Five-year-old Noah Ritter (aka "the 'apparently' kid") gave us such a laugh that even the Newswatch 16 reporter couldn't keep it together. Eight years, and it still never gets old.

8. Duncan the doggo is torn between responding to his owner and keeping his eyes on the neighborhood. (SOUND UP)

Goodness knows he was trying hard to be a good boy. Hilarious.

9. Housekeepers going above and beyond in their cleaning duties are the bestest.

Scroll through to see what hilarity these other cleaners concocted. Love seeing people take pride in their work and take the time to make strangers smile.

10. When the water's colder than you anticipated but you're trying to be cool…

Ha ha. NOPE.

Hope that brought a smile or ten to your face! Come back next week for another roundup of 10 things that made us smile. (And in the meantime, sign up for The Upworthiest newsletter to get the best stuff right to your inbox.)

