10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy and delight.
Hey ho, beautiful people!
It's time for another roundup of goodness from around the internet, and this week we seem to have a theme. We love celebrating families here at Upworthy, our list this week highlights some delightful daddies, some fabulous fathers and some precious pop pops. Few things are as heartwarming as a good dad or grandpa moment, and we've got a sweet little handful of them for you.
We've also got a Disney princess making someone's day, a guy who practically channels an iconic voice, some wickedly (and hilariously) talented animals and an expression of pure public joy.
We hope this collection brings as much happiness to your hearts as it does to ours. Enjoy!
1. When he kissed this newborn baby, he definitely didn't expect this to happen.
\u201cAwww, my heart just melted. \ud83e\udee0\ud83e\udd70\u201d— Viola Davis (@Viola Davis) 1659328866
That is a brand new bebe, but it's like the tiny human knew exactly what to do on instinct. So dang sweet.
And someday, that love might morph into this kind of pride…
2. A wee one is so proud of her papa at his graduation, and he's so appreciative.
Her little voice! His beaming smile when he heard it. And the way the woman making the announcement had to wait til she'd said her "Congratulations, Daddy!" and "I love you, Daddy!" Just so much mutual love.
And someday, that love may turn into adorable dad humor…
3. This most classic of dad jokes never gets old.
Hilarious how just one word can make us laugh out loud. Gotta love a daddy with a sense of humor.
Also gotta love a daddy with a sense of fashion and no shame…
4. Dad dresses in daughter's crochet creations to help market them and totally owns it.
@lovebeav
brought to you by my parents’ obsession with drag race
It started with one TikTok and has grown into a full-blown phenomenon. Jeff rocks these crocheted pieces and has a blast doing it. Read the full story here.
And someday, all of that love and support may go from fatherhood to grandfatherhood and be equally heartwarming…
5. Granddaughter surprises grandpa who had to miss her wedding and his reaction is so sweet.
I know this list is supposed to make you smile, not cry, but this kind of crying is good, right?
6. Disney princess makes a deaf visitor's day by having a full conversation with her in sign language.
@jeanettetapley
When Princess Anna can sign and have a full conversation with my deaf child. 🥹 Zoe has never been able to chat with a princess without Jesse or myself interpreting. This was magical. Thank you Princess Anna for making our trip so special! #deafchildren #asl #americansignlanguage #BigInkEnergy #fyp #feelgood #inclusionmatters @Disney Parks @Disneyland California
"Zoe has never been able to chat with a princess without Jesse or myself interpreting. This was magical," wrote the girl's mom. "Thank you Princess Anna for making our trip so special!" Disney does its best to bring the magic to all of its visitors and it doesn't go unnoticed. Read the full story here.
7. This guy's first TikTok got 25 million views. When he opens his mouth you see why.
@brandonconway11
First post on tiktok let me know what you guys think! More videos coming soon feom mj to country to rock so yall be sure to stay tuned!#fyp #singer #usherchallenge @usher @tpain #letsgo #firstvideo
That's quite the Michael Jackson impression, sir. The falsetto "he he" totally seals it.
8. This emu doing an interpretive dance is the definition of chaotic good.
@useless_farm
👑Interpretive dance king 👑
Before Emmanuel Todd Lopez, there was Karen the obstinate emu whose aggressive antics are hilariously showcased on the Useless Farm TikTok channel. You can read about Karen here, but first watch that interpretive dance video of her and Stanley a few more times because how could you not???
And speaking of talented animals…
9. Who taught these adorable doggos how to jump rope? I need names.
\u201cThere is so much to see in here. \ud83e\udd70\n\nCredit/Imgur\u201d— Danny Deraney (@Danny Deraney) 1659542908
How do they even know what to do? The way they prep for the hops! Their impeccable timing! That dog just holding the rope in its mouth and watching the others have all the fun! The way they keep coming back for more! So much to appreciate here.
10. Let's roll into the weekend like this guy joyfully cruising through town belting Taylor Swift.
Worth it to watch til the end. This is how we roll, folks. Nothing but unbridled, unabashed, unadulterated joy.
Hope that made your week! Come back next Friday for another round of smile-worthy content.