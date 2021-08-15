For years, you have been squinting, licking your fingers, or doing whatever you can do get a really tiny end of a thread into an even tinier hole, and thinking, [infomercial host voice] "THERE'S GOT TO BE A BETTER WAY!" Well, kids, there is, and you're about to feel both relieved and dumb.
Twitter user John Bick shared a video from a crafting site that went viral for being extremely helpful.
The easy way to thread a needle. www.youtube.com
People couldn't believe it. Instead of threading the needle through the hole, shake it down and go from there.
Good grief. After 50 years of going cross-eyed 😢
— Dàibhidh🏴Saor Alba (@Bell32796) April 3, 2018
What type of sorcery is this? https://t.co/uI2jQJAv5l— Matthew A. Cherry (@Matthew A. Cherry)1522828694.0
This is what social media should be about. People sharing helpful ideas about what they actually know.
— Atlassheepdog (@atlassheepdog) April 4, 2018
Even GEORGE COSTANZA himself is amazed by this innovation.
Dammit, I need hours of my life back now. #mulligan https://t.co/z2qZTsgfIm— jason alexander (@jason alexander)1522867157.0
