Wife throws husband epic surprise 45th birthday party at Costco
"I threw my Costco-loving husband a surprise party for his birthday!"
Pulling off a surprise birthday party is a feat that not many can say they've done. But Dana Pollack (@itsdanapollack), owner of Dana's Bakery, definitely can. The mom of two pulled of an incredible birthday surprise for her husband Adam's 45th birthday at their local Costco.
She shared the epic surprise with her followers in a video on Instagram, and it was a success; Adam was totally surprised. ""I threw my Costco-loving husband a surprise party for his birthday!" she wrote in the video's caption.
"He's straight to business," she writes as the video begins with their family walking into Costco and Adam getting his game face on for their shopping trip. "Sumo oranges first, obviously," she writes in the video as they run into the first (of what will be many) friends during the excursion.
"First run in. He has no idea (yet)," she writes in the video as her husband recognizes one of his guy friends and daps him up. Dana plays it off, also exchanging general pleasantries. Soon, they run into another pal. "Second run in. He's catching on but not 100% sure...," she writes in the video as her husband says hello to another one of his friends and his wife. Adam looks at the camera and shakes his head, acknowledging how crazy it was that they saw another friend during their outing.
Meanwhile, the family continues to shop and add items to the cart as they make their way through the store. But by the third friend run-in, she writes, "The gig is up. He's onto us." The camera shows a fourth meeting, then a fifth. Clearly, it's no coincidence at all.
From there, the gang heads towards the picnic tables at the food court, and the video pans to the party's catering: Costco's cheese pizza and hot dogs, of course. "A+ catering," she writes in the video. In the comment section, Dana added that the crew ate 3 pizzas and 10 Costco chocolate chip cookies. It truly was a birthday feast of feasts.
No birthday celebration is complete without a cake, though, and Dana came prepared with a chocolate one with '45' candles. Everyone sings happy birthday to him, and once he blows out the candles, a huge applause goes up. Other patrons in the food court and walking out of Costco cheer for Adam and get in on the celebratory vibes.
Finally, the group poses for a photo at the end of the video. "Success," Dana writes. In all, 23 people came out to celebrate Adam—and her sure felt the love.
The epic Costco surprise birthday party got lots of love from Dana's followers.
"This is the most parent coded event I have ever witnessed. Come for a party, leave with your weekend errands completed 😂😂 and bring the kids," one commented.
"Wife of the year and errands are done ✅ 😂😂😂😂," said another.
"The level of WHOLESOMENESS in this video is infinite. ❤️🙌🔥"
"Lmao this many friends with Costco memberships is insane tbh," still another says, making a great point. Then again, it isCostco, so are we all that surprised?