Who are the Zillennials? Here's what sets those born between 1994 and 1999 apart.
"We had to come inside for the night when the street lights turned on, but knew how to operate computers before the explosion of the internet."
Micro-generations, such as Xennials and Generation Jones, continue to pop up within major generations. Set apart by technology, pop culture, and current events, they continue to re-define generational sub-groups. And Zillennials, those born between 1994 and 1999 (as defined in an online forum of Zillennials), are the latest micro-generation to set themselves apart from Millennials and Gen Z.
Zillennials technically fall under both the Millennial and Gen Z umbrellas, making them a hybrid micro-generation. Millennials are those born 1981-1996, and Gen Z are those born 1997-2012. However, culturally Zillennials are defining themselves as not quite Millennials, and not quite Gen Z.
Zillennials are defining themselves by many indicators. "Zillennials grew up in the 00’s as we spent most of our childhood in that decade," one noted in an online generation forum.
Another shared, "For me, this generation represents people who grew up right during the time the world transitioned from analog to digital technology. So people who still remember the (mostly) analog and pre-internet days, but were young enough to experience an almost fully digitalized world and the rise of the internet as kids/tweens. So for me, it would be around 1994-1999, maybe even 2000, but nothing above that."
Zillennials Unite?!
Another Zillennial quipped, "Let’s say we had to come inside for the night when the street lights turned on, but knew how to operate computers before the explosion of the internet. Our childhood has a mix of old fashioned practices with the need to rapidly learn the technological revolution. We can show you your way through the woods and also how to set up your excel document. Balanced."
A main distinction between Zillennials and Millennials is technology. "The big difference that I see between myself ('94) and my siblings ('97, '00) is just the impact of when social media and smartphones were introduced in our development. The iPhone, Instagram, and Snapchat didn’t really take off until I had graduated, but my siblings were young teenagers when it started," one noted in an another generational online forum.
What are your thoughts on Zillennials? If you fall into this category (roughly 1992-2002) how do you identify? My brother is right on the cusp (1996) and we've always said he's a millennial, so I'm very curious!!!
"We’re also the last kids who spent their entire childhood without smart tech in existence- but spent our later teen years in high school with it for the most part, who used analog tech for much of our childhood, who grew up with only desktops as our internet source, and the last who can remember life pre-9/11," another Zillennial explained.
And Zillennials also don't feel totally connected to Gen Z, citing pop culture differences. "We are the generation that got to experience Beyonce, Ciara, Shakira, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, etc. We got to watch Courage the Cowardly Dog, Wizards of Waverly Place, and the slow down fall of Cartoon Network...and then change of SpongeBob. We got to watch Harry Potter and Hunger Games/Divergent," a fellow Zillennial added. "We are usually mistaken to be elderly but we are far from older Millennial who are in their late thirties-early forties. We did not get to experience what they got too. A good example of an older millennial is Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyonce. Young Millennials aka (Millennials) are Tyler the Creator."
On the flip side, Zillennials don't consider themselves as Gen Z. "Zillennials remember a time before smartphones Gen Z doesn’t," one noted. And another Zillennial added to the thread, "I'll do you one better as a '94 born. I remember a time before social media was really a thing on the internet. I was already in middle school, so 2006-2007 range, before I heard the words, 'Facebook', 'Myspace', and 'MSN.'"
Ultimately, Zillennials note that they don't fully identify as Millennials or Gen Z.
"I would say 90s kids (90s Millennials and 90s Gen Zs) are Zillennials. They share analogue early childhood and digital to smart devices and modern social media through their teen years," another Zillennial concluded.