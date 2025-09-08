Make your bed as soon as you wake up? Here's the gross reason why you might want to hold off.
And for those that procrastinate…now you have the science to back up your laziness.
We’ve all been told that one of the foundations of becoming a mature, responsible, well-adjusted adult is making your bed as soon as you wake up. We’re told of the feeling of accomplishment we’ll get each day, the better sleep, the better focus, yadda, yadda, yadda…
Well, procrastinators rejoice. Because now, anytime someone (likely your more organized better half) tries to remind you of these supposed benefits, kindly guide them to this article.
Contrary to common wisdom, science suggests that this lauded morning routine actually helps moisture-loving dust mites (you know, the little critters that feast on our flesh and give us the sneezes…with their POOP!) thrive, especially if we’ve sweat through the night.
Worst. Roommates. Ever. Photo credit: Canva
“Given that the average person sweats 500 milliliters per night, naturally, your bed environment is the perfect breeding ground for dust mites in the morning," Martin Seeley, renowned sleep expert and CEO behind MattressNextDay, told Real Simple. "That’s why it’s important to leave your bed for at least 30 minutes allowing for better ventilation, which helps disperse moisture and reduces the overall humidity in your bed."
Seeley’s not the only expert in the field to suggest this. Back in 2023, London-based GP and social media personality Dr. Sermed Mezher posted a viral TikTok video where he also touted the benefits of not making your bed right away.
@drsermedmezher They Feast on Us 🤢 #makeyourbed Dust mites, microscopic organisms that thrive in household dust, are highly sensitive to dry conditions. These minuscule creatures, known for triggering allergies in some individuals, require a certain level of humidity to survive and reproduce. Controlling the moisture levels in your home can play a pivotal role in minimizing dust mite populations and creating a healthier indoor environment. Dust mites absorb water vapor from the air to stay hydrated, making them particularly sensitive to dryness. By maintaining a dry environment, typically with a relative humidity below 50%, it becomes challenging for dust mites to thrive. This is especially crucial in areas where dust mites are prevalent, such as bedding, carpets, and upholstered furniture. Dehumidifiers prove to be effective tools in reducing humidity levels and creating an inhospitable environment for dust mites. Proper ventilation and adequate airflow in living spaces contribute to the overall control of moisture, inhibiting the conditions favorable for dust mite proliferation. Dryness not only hinders dust mite survival but also disrupts their reproductive cycle. By minimizing the availability of water, individuals can mitigate the risk of allergic reactions associated with dust mite infestations. #DustMites #IndoorAllergens #DryEnvironment #HumidityControl #HealthyHome #AllergyPrevention #IndoorAirQuality #DehumidifierBenefits #RespiratoryHealth #HomeMaintenance #CleanLiving #AllergyControl #DustMiteSensitivity #HouseholdHygiene #HealthyLivingTips #EnvironmentalWellness #IndoorEnvironmentalQuality #AllergyAwareness #HomeCareSolutions #AsthmaPrevention #fyp #fypシ #medicine ♬ Storytelling - Adriel
“Even if you don’t have a partner, you’re not sleeping alone, “ Mezher quipped, referring to the literal millions of dust mites that we share a bed with each night.
“They survive because of the moisture, so when we make our beds in the morning it actually helps them to live and reproduce so that they can go on and multiply. You may not even know that you’re allergic to them, but they can cause things like nasal congestion or annoying skin rashes that you didn't even realize were because of them.”
Mezher went on to say that this is why it’s “ideal” to change the sheets at least once per week, and agreed that leaving the bed unmade for about half an hour (even up to one hour) since dust mites are “surprisingly vulnerable to the air” and will get “starved” out, is a best practice. In addition, incorporating a dehumidifier and mattress topper wouldn’t be a bad choice either. Of course, nothing can truly make all dust mites go away, but this certainly brings their numbers down.
So basically, this is your permission slip to roll out of bed, and not even think about making it up again until you’re at least finished with your cup of coffee. For your health!
Of course, this might not be doable for all folks, and it's certainly not necessary if you don’t notice any allergy symptoms. But if you are noticing some morning allergies, this could be a potential solution—or just a way to justify laziness. Whichever works.