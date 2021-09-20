They were told they couldn't get married. They said, 'But we're straight.' Alabama said, 'I know.'
About halfway through, he seems to actually "get it."
This article originally appeared on 02.14.15
On Feb. 10, 2015, same-sex marriage became legal in Alabama. Gay couples started going to the courthouse, and straight couples showed up as well. Straight couples like these folks.
But the folks at the courthouse wouldn't give ANY of the couples licenses — gay or straight.
Because Alabama's chief justice doesn't think same-sex marriage should be legal, he told all the probate judges not to issue ANY licenses to any couples.
This seems like a really nice couple.
It sounds like they might not have ever thought about what it feels like to be denied a constitutional right.
The interviewer basically asks how they feel as taxpayers not being able to conduct a regular state function like getting married.
I watched this GIF a few times because I think it's so fascinating to see the exact moment someone comes to the realization that denying gay people the right to marry is unfair.
At this point, though, he still doesn't "get it."
He pauses to think, he looks away, and then the lightbulb goes off.
What it seems like he's about to say is "It's not fair. I mean, everyone [meaning straight people] should be able to get a license even if Alabama is fighting this fight with gay people."
Mid-sentence, he seemed to switch what he was going to say.
He's right. Denying gay couples the right to marriage, especially once it's been declared legal in the state, wouldn't be fair. That's the point. And for some people, this is obvious. But for many people, maybe it isn't. But now it is. That's progress. That's why empathy is such a powerful thing.
These lovebirds almost do a better job arguing this case than lawyers before the Supreme Court. Almost. I hope they have a wonderful, love-filled life with each other. And I hope they can get married soon.