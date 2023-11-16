Sisters share funny confessions to late mom, revealing every mistake they've made since she died
"Let’s laugh about it and keep it moving."
You're not alone if you’ve ever lost someone and found yourself talking to them, whether at a grave site while lying in bed at night or looking up to the sky on a walk. Many people speak to loved ones who've passed because it’s a healthy way of processing grief.
“Speaking out loud to a loved one who has passed — whether at a grave site or out loud at home — is helpful for many people processing grief,” Dr. Alison Forti, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling at Wake Forest University, told Teen Vogue. “Many people will experience a sense of disbelief after they lose a loved one. By encouraging people to speak out loud to their loved one it helps them resolve that disbelief.”
Two sisters who recently lost their 63-year-old mother to pancreatic cancer in Albany, New York, showed that not only is it healing to talk to the deceased, but it can be hilarious, too. In honor of November's Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, Sara Wollner and Katie Riggins made a fun video where they confessed everything they’ve done wrong since their mom left them a little over a year ago.
The video struck a nerve with many people, earning over 20 million views on TikTok.
Confessions to our dead mom
@sarawollner
Confessions to our dead mom #funny #siblinghumor #dayinmylife #viral #trending #sisters #funnytiktok #parentloss #parentlossawareness #fyp #fypage #fypシ #confessions #siblingcomedy
"So, our mom died a little over a year ago, and these are some of the things that we'd like to confess to her that have happened since she died," Wollner said in the TikTok video. "Number one, we didn't know that we had to file your taxes."
"Nope," chimed Riggins as the girls laughed so hard they began wheezing. "I didn't know that I needed to get my own (car) insurance ... (I drove) an uninsured car for 7 months and then suspended your license plates — and mine. So I couldn't drive either car."
Wollner confessed she wasn’t of much help at their other sister Megan Dixon's baby shower because she had a stomach virus, leaving hosting responsibilities to Riggins. "I had to do it alone!" she said.
"Megan was a good sport, though," Wollner added. "Sorry about that."
Perhaps the hardest thing to confess was that Wollner didn’t cry at her mother’s funeral, but she had a good reason. "It's because I was so pregnant that if I cried, I would have thrown up," she said.
"Lots more to come," Riggins concluded the touching tribute. "We'll continue to disappoint you as time goes on."
After the video's success, the sisters posted a follow-up with more confessions.
Part 2: Konfessions to Kare
@sarawollner
Part 2: Konfessions to Kare #griefjourney #parentloss #trending #viral #deadmomconfessions #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #sibling #siblinghumor #sisters #confessions
The videos are entertaining to watch, but they also provide much comfort for people dealing with grief and loss.
"I lost my mom over a year and a half ago, and I’ve been very depressed BUT seeing this video and your perspective is so refreshing and heartwarming," Nobody’s Family Law Attorney wrote in the comments. "This is morbidly awesome! I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last year. I’m trying to prep my kids for reality. I’m sharing this with them," Carmensence added.
"My Mom passed 3 months ago and today is my 45th Birthday (first without her). Thank you for making me finally smile," BethAnn Backus said.
Wherever the mother has seen the video or not, she would have thoroughly enjoyed her daughters’ sense of humor, especially in the face of grief. "When something bad happened, [mom] would say, 'Let's laugh about it and keep it moving,’” Riffins told TODAY. “Our family motto was, 'We are women, hear us roar.'"