A young girl was crying on a train. A group of rowdy men cheered her up with one song.
"Proof that kindness doesn't need to be planned."
There are moments in time, loud and rowdy as they might be, that are reminders of the joyous, little snippets in life. Which is why it has been extra fun that a video from about five years ago has resurfaced, illustrating the best of humanity.
A young girl was on the metro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to @Kidofthreads's recent viral clip on Threads, she was very upset. The caption reads, "This is boys will be boys" and "A little girl was crying, and some drunk friends cheered her up with Baby Shark" (According to a post on Reddit, they are drunkenly coming from a night at Carnival, circa sometime before COVID).
In the Threads video, a group of men—a few also in dresses, earrings, and one even a short wedding veil—go into full clown mode. In unison, and with total passion, they begin singing the notorious earworm, "Baby shark, Doo doo ta do ta do, Baby shark," over and over again. An enormous grin crosses her face and she even begins to sing along.
This is a less-than-a-minute view into how worlds can collide, bringing happiness to (most) everybody on that train. The men were having the best time making the girl, and many of the passengers, feel their joy, and it spread like wildfire.
The comments on Threads (within one day there were nearly 1,000) are interesting. Many of them note, of course, the pure delight. One beautifully shares, "Proof that kindness doesn’t need to be planned. A group of drunk friends turned a crying kid’s night around with Baby Shark. Sometimes strangers remind us the world still has magic."
A young girl is cheered up by men singing Baby Shark. www.youtube.com, Caters Videos
But quite a few also point out how nurturing these men are, challenging stereotypes. One writes, "When we say 'not all men,' this is who we’re referring to." Another adds, "This is what masculinity looks like when it's not toxic." And this one perfectly states, "‘Boys will be boys’ should refer to stuff like this. This is the goofiest, most wholesome thing I’ve ever watched."
On the Subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, hundreds of people commented on the "Baby Shark Metro" video. Many discuss the "happy drunkenness" of it all, but one Redditor shares a similarly heartwarming story: "I was new in Germany in 2016 when a bunch of FC Köln supporters went onto the tram. I was with my wife and my 2-year-old daughter at that time."
What happens next is adorable: "They were all super drunk and singing like there was no tomorrow. As they see my sleeping daughter in her stroller, they immediately stop shouting, but they keep singing — but in whisper. Just imagine dozens of muscular, tattooed football hooligans, drunk and singing soooo softly. I still remember that thing to this day."
- YouTube www.youtube.com