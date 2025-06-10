Server accepts huge tip from a 'creepy' man, making her coworker angry. Was she right?
A 27-year-old female server disagreed with a coworker over whether she should accept a large tip from a customer who flirted with her. This raised a good question: If someone wants to give you a large tip, should the reason why matter? Even if it’s because the man thought she was “pretty”?
After all, if a man is throwing around his money, he has to have some hope that she’ll be impressed enough to go out with him or that she’d be willing to make another financial arrangement. But in the same scenario, he also runs the considerable risk that the woman will pocket the cash and have nothing to do with him, which is what she did.
The woman shared her story on Reddit to see if commenters thought she was in the wrong for accepting the large tip. “I (27f) am a waitress. Friday night, I served this table. It was a middle-aged woman and a very handsome middle-aged man. A guy I would have gone out with if he wasn't so creepy. He had made sure to mention that the woman he was dining with was his sister. After the meal, he gave me a $500 (US dollar) tip,” the woman wrote.
“The tip was almost twice the price of the meal,” she continued. “He told me the tip was because I was so pretty. After work, I told a fellow waitress (32f), and she was angry. She told me it was a stupid decision to accept that. She said I made it seem like behavior like that is acceptable by accepting it. I probably would never accept a tip like that under those circumstances again. Am I [in the wrong]?”
The good news for the server was that the commenters overwhelmingly supported her decision, but with a caveat. She should take this opportunity to learn that, in the future, she should be quiet about the money she makes at work, especially when talking to her coworkers.
“It’s not like you asked for the big tip or agreed to do anything for it. If he’s wealthy and wants to leave a big tip, all the better for you. You did nothing wrong here,” the most popular commenter wrote. Other commenters felt that the coworker was simply jealous.
“As a former server, [you’re not wrong]. This was never about her principles; it was about her being upset you got a huge tip and she didn't. Your fellow servers care about their money, so you don't need to tell them about yours. Bragging about your huge tips is a good way to make enemies or get robbed after work when one of the shady ones sends a text to their friend or partner and has them waiting by your car outside," the commenter wrote. "Never talk about how much you made in tips. No one needs that information but you, the IRS, and your boss. I guarantee she would have kept the tip herself if she had been the one serving him.”
When talking about tips at work, many commentators said keep it to yourself because you’re only going to make people jealous, and in the worst-case scenario, jealous coworkers could put you in grave danger. “Don’t spill your business to others. Your money is your money,” a commenter wrote.
Ultimately, most people are okay with the server accepting the large tip because nothing was attached to it. She was free to pursue a relationship with the man and chose not to, which was smart because he seemed like a creep. For the rest of us, the story is also a great reminder to keep your business to yourself. There isn’t much to gain from discussing your money with coworkers.