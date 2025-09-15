Neuroscientist debunks the idea that living in the past is bad. It's great for mental health.
Looking back unlocks something special in our minds.
People who love reminiscing about the good ol' days are often criticized for living in the past and are told to keep looking forward. It makes sense. Often, people who become overly interested in the great times they had in high school are neglecting the fact that things can be just as good in the present. It almost feels like they peaked at a young age. It’s also dangerous to fall into the trap of seeing the past through rose-colored glasses and thinking that the world has gone downhill.
However, science has found that for older people, looking back and reminiscing, especially with loved ones, can do great things for their memory and mental well-being.
“It really puts people back on the center of the stage during the reminiscence, that they have a primary role in what’s going on,” Dr. David Merrill, director of Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center in Santa Monica, California, says, according to BrainHQ. “It’s really a way to celebrate their lives with people.”
People look at old photos.via Canva/Photos
What is reminiscence therapy?
VeryWellMind says that reminiscence therapy has an incredible number of benefits, including improved self-esteem, reduced stress, a reduction in depression symptoms, a heightened sense of well-being, and better bonds with loved ones.
Merrill suggests that older people incorporate reminiscing into their daily routine.
“I think it would be good to have a daily practice of reminiscence. You might want to fold that in with a gratitude practice,” Merrill says. “Reminiscing about a meaningful moment or positive life event could be at a specific time of day or part of a morning ritual. I think the benefit would be additive over time.”
How to get the most out of a daily reminiscing practice
One of the most effective ways to practice reminiscence therapy is to elicit memories from all five senses. Elder Care Alliance says you can do this through:
Sound: Listening to their favorite music.
Taste: Making their favorite meals.
Scent: Creating “scent cards” that bear a familiar scent, such as a loved one's perfume or cologne.
Touch: Reconnecting them with tactile activities they once did, such as knitting, sewing, or drawing.
Sight: Looking at old photographs.
A couple holding each other.via Canva/Photos
Coming into contact with old photos, magazines, or listening to old music can also help people unlock memories of people and events they thought they had long forgotten. A recent study published by Cell found that when we make new memories, many of the ones we thought we had forgotten were actually stored elsewhere in the brain. They can be impossible to retrieve if we just sit there and strain our brains to think about them. However, if we are given an artifact that relates to the memory, we can retrieve it.
An older person may struggle to recall the details of their first house, such as its interior or street number. But if you show them a picture of the house from the outside, they may become flooded with memories they thought were long gone.
The concept of reminiscence therapy is a positive one for older people who may feel like they’re being a burden for wanting to relive their past. Telling them that it's acceptable and great for their mental health may encourage them to share what they’ve been keeping to themselves. As a bonus, you’ll probably get to hear some incredible stories that you wouldn’t have otherwise.