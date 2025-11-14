Looking for a quiet dog? Experts say these 16 breeds have the fewest barks.
Great for apartment dwellers or those who prefer peace and quiet.
If you’ve ever lived with a vocal dog, you know the soundtrack: the “someone breathed outside” alert bark, the “is that a leaf?” panic bark, and, of course, the classic “it’s 3 a.m. and I have opinions” bark-ologue. Adorable? Sure. But sometimes, you just want a furry friend who isn’t auditorily abusive.
The good news: experts say some breeds are naturally more zen and low-volume. Whether you’re in an apartment or simply craving quiet companionship, these low-bark breeds might be your perfect match.
Basenji
Thanks to their unique larynxes, Besenjis are often referred to as a "barkless dog." That’s a bit of a misnomer, since what they produce instead is a very distinct, high-pitched yodel. Many people also consider these dogs cat-like for their general quietness and independence, not to mention their love of grooming. They’re also a dog breed that doesn’t shed much, adding some additional low maintenance points. But because of their higher intelligence, they do often need regular exercise.
@luke_in_the_garage Have you heard a Basenji yodel before? He doesn’t bark, this is the only noise he makes and he doesn’t make it often. Crazy right? #basenji #basenjisofinstagram #basenjilove #basenjiyodel #yodel #dog #dogs #fridayfun ♬ original sound - Lukeinthegarage
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
A dog worthy of nobility since the Renaissance, Cavaliers are far more inclined to gracefully snuggle in your lap than yap at the sound of a doorbell. Their sweet, gentle disposition and easy trainability make them well suited as family and therapy dogs as well. And even though they aren’t very vocal, they communicate pretty darn effectively with their adorable, expressive faces. They’re great for apartment dwellers and first-time dog owners.
@cavaliervibe The best dogs ever ❤️🐶 Follow @cavaliervibe Credits @teddythecavking - - - - - #cavalier #cavalierkingcharles #cavalierkingcharlesspaniel #cavaliers #cavalierking #kingcharlescavalier #kingcavalier #cavalierlover #cavalierlovers #lovecavalier ♬ original sound - Cavalier
Greyhound
Greyhounds are mainly known for their athleticism, but after getting the exercise they need, these dogs are just as happy lounging quietly on the couch. The Greyhound Club of America even describes them as “even-tempered, quiet dogs that are gentle around people.”
The main thing to be wary of is finding healthy outlets for their instinct to chase, especially if you bring them home to other pets.
@chillithegreyhound It’s National Greyhound Adoption Month! There are so many reasons to bring home a long friend 💛 but here are just a couple #GreyhoundAdoption #RescuedNotRetired #rescuedog ♬ Chill Music Aesthetic - Megacreate
Whippet
Like Greyhounds, Whippets are built for short bursts of energy followed by long stretches of being super laid-back, and they tend to keep their vocal expressions to a minimum. They are also remarkably sweet and sensitive, and they appreciate a calm, quiet home as much as you do. Whippets are known for being incredibly family-friendly dogs, thanks to their gentle loyalty.
@pet_honesty It's time to Whippet! Whippet good! Ok, now that that's out of our system we can get down to seeing what's up with this gentle & friendly breed. #dogsoftiktok #pethonesty #americankennelclub #akcmeetthebreeds #doghealth #dogbreeds #whippetsoftiktok#dogmom ♬ original sound - Pet Honesty
Shiba Inu
Okay, yes, there is such a thing as a "Shiba scream” that comes out during moments of distress or overexcitement, but generally speaking, this dignified Japanese breed would rather not waste its energy on such things. They are also considered cat-like for their independence and grooming habits.
@blackdogomaha No, he's not better with the dremel and it takes longer. Been doing it once a month since he was 8 weeks. Some shiba's are just like this. #shiba#shibainu#shibascream#doggroomer#doggrooming#doge#dogedog#fyp#foryoupage#fypシ ♬ original sound - vsqethereal
Borzoi
Elegant, quiet, and yet again “cat-like” (according to the American Kennel Club), Borzois are as silent as they are speedy—reaching up to 40 miles per hour. Though they are bred for hunting and require physical and mental stimulation, they are notably calm and indoor-friendly. If you’re in the market for a gentle, majestic beast to offer serenity and quiet companionship, you’re in luck with this one.
@cleolonglegs mini me IB:@dino.and.ruby #borzoi #dog #schmol #silkenwindhound ♬ original sound - Alexpd
Great Dane
The epitome of a “gentle giant,” Great Danes possess surprisingly soft voices—and even then, rarely use them. Though they do need to stretch their enormous legs regularly, their demeanor with other dogs is quite low-key. While they make great family dogs, they might not be perfectly suited for apartments due to their size.
@crackupmonkeys Great dane core.🐕| Big Dog - Bigger Heart & Gentle Giant for Life🐾 (Via - @Cassie @Willian.dog @Otis @officialharleehassell @Bodhi Bojangles @yodagreatdane @Ashley & Zeus the Great Dane) #greatdane #bigdog #funnydogs #dogs #core ♬ QKThr - Aphex Twin
Bulldog
While barking isn’t really in a Bulldog’s auditory repertoire, you’ll likely get a symphony of snorts, snores, and grunts instead. But they’re adorable, relaxed little couch potatoes who don’t need much more than a short walk and loving companionship.
@chalanandcoco Lil’ couch potato 🥔 #chalanandcoco #lukaandbella #englishbulldog #bulldog #fyp #puppy #cute #puppytok #puppytiktok #englishbulldogsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Stanley the Bulldog
French Bulldog
Similarly, French Bulldogs tend to have low energy, need minimal exercise, and love human contact. The most you’ll probably hear out of them is a snore during one of their frequent naps. They’re also a popular choice for apartment living.
@eloisemaethefrenchie And every frenchie parent said amen! #frenchbulldog #frenchie #frenchbulldogpuppy #frenchiesoftiktok #puppylife #dogsoftiktok #puppytiktok #frenchiepuppy #puppy #eloise #puppyeyes #zoomies ♬ YAS QUEEN SLAY - Tanktolman-Nerd Gym Trainer ⚒️
Bernese Mountain Dog
Originally Swiss farm dogs, the Bernese Mountain Dog—or “Berner”—is a family favorite for its affectionate, patient, happy-to-help nature, as well as its quietness. Maybe it’s because at over 100 pounds, who needs to bark for attention? In general, this breed has a peaceful, protective aura.
@colltunis Wallace doesn’t like being watched. #puppy #bernesemountaindog ♬ original sound - Colltunis
Irish Wolfhound
The enormous Irish Wolfhound has been around since the 15th century, during which it was so effective at hunting wolves that the species nearly went extinct and the breed became the stuff of legend. Even though these “Faithful Hounds” were bred to be hunting machines, they have both the calm demeanor and emotional sensitivity to make excellent therapy dogs. However, their towering size makes them better suited for families with older kids or adults.
@mygentlegiants #irishwolfhoundpuppy #irishwolfhound #giantbreed #wolfhoundpuppy #wolfhound #bigdog #giantdog #dog #gentlegiant #newpuppy #giantpuppy ♬ IT GIRL (Sped up Version) - Aliyah's Interlude
Akita
Born to guard and hunt for the ruling class, this Japanese breed prefers silent vigilance over barking. They require well-equipped owners who are ready to provide real training and who can respect their independence. That said, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fiercely loyal doggo.
@korathekita that about sums it up! #akita #akitainu #japaneseakita #foryoupage #fyp ♬ Carefree Days - Peaceful Reveries
Newfoundland
Newfoundlands, or Newfies as they’re sometimes called, might get rambunctious around water (they used to be the go-to dog for sailors, after all), but they are generally calm, sweet, and gentle—even around kids.
@animalsdiscovery1 Newfoudland Dog Breed 🐶 #newfoundland #bigdog ♬ [Animals and dishes] Cute BGM - Sound Owl
Saluki
The Saluki, or Persian Greyhound, is one of the world’s oldest dog breeds and developed such great speed (up to 42 miles per hour) that barking was rarely a necessity. Give these speed demons plenty of exercise and a good amount of training, and you’re set.
@willy_vidz1 SALUKI 3 INTERESTING FACTS ⚠️😳 COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS AMAZING BREED 🤩👇🏻 #dog #doglover #dogs #dogoftiktok #dogoftheday #puppy #doglover #naturelove #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fyoupage #foryourpage ♬ original sound - Willy Vidz
Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier
Wheatens don’t bark all that much, but they do have a notably enthusiastic and acrobatic greeting known as the “Wheaten greetin’.” Other than that, though, they’re pretty darn chill.
@luneytoons The classic wheaten greetin! #wheatengreetin #scwt #donteverleaveme ♬ original sound - LuneyToons
Shih Tzu
The royally beloved Shih Tzu busts the myth that all small breeds are yappy. These happy-go-lucky pups have centuries of experience acting as quiet companions to kings and queens. So if you’re looking to make your studio apartment feel a bit more like a palace, consider taking one of these sweeties in.
@ozzytheshihtz it’s a hard life 😴😴 #petsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #shihtzusoftiktok #shihtzu #fyp ♬ original sound - Joe Gunn
As for which breeds are the loudest, PetsRadar lists Golden Retrievers, Doberman Pinschers, Siberian Huskies (no surprise there), and Beagles as the biggest culprits.
That said, whether you have a Whippet or a Chihuahua, there are certain things you can do to instill some quiet habits in your pup. The key is to know why your dog is vocalizing—marking territory, greeting, compulsion, attention-seeking, etc. Each reason will require a slightly different approach.
Of course, while some breeds are naturally soft-spoken, every dog has its own individual personality—and its own reasons for vocalizing. With patience, training, and a whole lot of love, even the chattiest dog can learn to use their "inside voice."
Or you could always get a cat.