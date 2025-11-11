Guard dog adorably fails at his duties, proving he is, in fact, not a big brave dog
Guard dog on duty loves pets from strangers
Not many folks can ignore a cute dog minding its own business. Their little faces, happy tails and slobbery kisses are just the best to dog people. You know, those people who are late to work anytime they see a dog on their way in because they just had to stop and pet it. Those are the dog people I’m talking about and most dogs just love those people, even when they’re supposedly “working.” Dogs are a warm hug to the weary soul if you’re a dog person, but can also be the cause of your high blood pressure when they get into things or learning a new skill.
Owning a dog takes patience. Teaching a dog to do a job takes expert level skill sometimes, especially when the dog is easily distracted from the task at hand. An encounter shared with readers on Reddit showed just what some dogs look like on a serious job, guard dog duty. A passerby who obviously enjoys encounters with friendly dogs, leans over a tall fence to give the dog a pat for being the goodest boy. Only, this occurred right over a sign that reads “guard dog on duty.” Maybe there was a very mean Chihuahua taking his lunch break in the back, because this pooch wasn’t guarding anything.
According to Cesar's Way, there are several dogs that make the best guard dogs. Topping the list are Bullmastiff, known for its protective instincts, loyalty to family, courageousness and strength. Doberman Pinscher is number two touting quick speed, ability to get to an intruder quickly and is the fifth smartest dog breed. Dobermans are also incredibly alert and fearless.
Rottweilers are sitting at number three and rounding off the top ten list is the Staffordshire Terrier, which is often confused with the American Pit Bull due to them both having a blocky head. Staffordshire Terriers were originally bred for bear and bull fighting, and have an aggressive and protective nature, but are great family pets as they are only aggressive when protecting their family members, according to Cesar’s Way. As with all dogs, socialization and training from an early age matters most with Staffordshires.
from aww
Just as there are certain dogs that are more natural at protecting their family, or carrying out guard dog duty, there’s the opposite end of the spectrum. Dogs that just weren’t made for that lifestyle. Siberian Huskies top the list at Viva Pet, though they claim the dogs are ranked in no particular order.
Here’s what they had to say about the Husky “Huskies are natural pranksters and excellent family dogs. They are not going to help you get rid of a burglar - they would instead play with them.” Other dogs on the way too friendly to be on guard dog duty list are Pugs, Saint Bernards, and Labrador Retrievers. These guys will just want all of the good boy scritches and head pats. They care not about the guy carrying your television to a waiting getaway car.
I’m no vet, but it looks like that fluffy canine enjoying rubs instead of intimidating passersby may be a husky or husky mix, and just like Viva Pet says, this dog is much more likely to play with the potential robber than scare him away. It’s OK though, he’s still the goodest boy!
- Tiny dog fearlessly faces down a mountain lion on his patio - Upworthy ›
- If you think you don't need a weird dog video to get you through this ... ›
- Family leaves a note explaining why the dog is on the roof - Upworthy ›