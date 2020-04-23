Quarantined travel photographer creates cool adventure photos using stuff she found around the house
The COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended how we live, work, and play. But it's also given many of us some free time to try our hand at new hobbies or rethink our old ones.
For creative types, being forced to stay indoors and practice your art can be a huge gift.
Erin Sullivan, a.k.a. "Erin Outdoors" is a travel photographer and writer whose goal is to "communicate the wonder of this Earth and to inspire connection so that ultimately, we might take our role as stewards a bit more thoughtfully."
Throughout her career as a nature guide, she says she learned how to problem solve on her feet, even in the most challenging conditions.
View this post on InstagramA post shared by Erin Sullivan (@erinoutdoors) on Nov 1, 2019 at 3:44pm PDT
That's probably why she found a creative way to practice her art while under quarantine. Sullivan recreated the majesty of nature using household items such as food, bed sheets, and an ingeniously-placed paper bag to make realistic-looking photos.
"As a travel photographer, I spend a lot of my time outdoors and photographing interesting places around the world. When our stay at home order went into effect last month, I wanted to challenge myself to stay creative in my craft without leaving my house," she told Bored Panda.
The results look stunning, but for Sullivan, the photos were therapeutic as well.
"I had the idea to create outdoor adventure scenes out of objects in my house," she said. "I shot a few scenes as experiments before I ever shared the project publicly and found that creating this series of images helped me keep my imagination active and my creative practice alive."
Here are some of her images you can find on her Instagram page.
"Jello Lake"
via Erin Outdoors / Instagram
"The Gomacro Mountains"
via Erin Outdoors / Instagram
"The Glowing Gore-Tex Cave"
via Erin Outdoors / Instagram
"Tinfoil Lake"
via Erin Outdoors / Instagram
"Cotton Ball Clouds"
via Erin Outdoors / Instagram
"Broccoli Forest"
via Erin Outdoors / Instagram
Sullivan has challenged other social media users to create their own indoor adventure using #OurGreatIndoors.
Here are some of the best responses.
View this post on InstagramClimbing 🏔🧀🧗♂️ #miniature #people #climbing #cheese #grana #30mesi #parmesan #freeclimb #dolomites #food #photography #ourgreatindoors #quarantine #home #alps
A post shared by Alberto Libardoni (@a_liba) on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:58am PDT
View this post on InstagramOur intrepid scuba diver on Daisy Reef. Baffled when getting back on board with 300 photos of daisies and everyone else is talking about a shark! What SHARK? 😂🤷♂️🤦♂️ #lego #scubadiving #canonphotography #ourgreatindoors #theminioutdoors #stayhome #padi #dive #scuba #shark #daisy #macrophotography #collage
A post shared by Idi (@idi709) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
View this post on InstagramSunset at White Sands, New Mexico From the canyons of Arizona, our travelling knight travelled to the White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Swipe to see the BTS. This one was pretty simple to shoot as I needed only salt for the white sand effect. I did change the scale of Knight in Photoshop later so that I don't have to waste a lot of salt. 😋 Do swipe left to see the BTS of this shoot. Drop in your comments if you like this! Thanks @indian_raconteur for all the help during this series! P.S : Inspired from @erinoutdoors 's #OurGreatIndoors challenge. Thanks @nitishwaila for the inspiration! 😀 #Theindiantraveller #GreatIndoors #TheGreatIndoors #miniature #miniaturephotography #iceland #landscape #landscapephotography #landscapelover #icecave #Tripotocommunity #cntgiveitashot #artofvisuals #quarantine #stayhome #indianphotography #nustaharamkhor @haram_khor_
A post shared by Rishi | Travel | Photography (@the.indian.traveller) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:01am PDT
View this post on InstagramWe only have one Earth. #earthday #thegreatindoors . . . #neverstopexploring #adventure #rockclimbing #travel #hiking #awakethesoul #mountainadventures #optinside #optoutside #stayhome #mountains #forest #canonphotography #ourgreatindoors
A post shared by Kenny Nguyen (@kienofthewild) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT
View this post on InstagramAnother shot taken on my "frozen lake" on my coffee table while my kid watched TV on the sofa. . I posted a video on YouTube showing how I made the frozen effect with salt so if you're interested in trying it out, link's in my bio. . It's been so great to see other photographers from genres like travel and landscape experimenting with LEGO and household items while under quarantine! . Welcome to toy photography! . #lego #minifigures #brickcentral #legophoto #legophotography #legography #legogram #toy_photographers #toyphotography #afol #sonyalpha #bealpha #takumar #vintagelens #ourgreatindoors #frozenlake #penguin #arctic
A post shared by Four Bricks Tall (@fourbrickstall) on Apr 22, 2020 at 5:17am PDT
