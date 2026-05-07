No one was manning the Delta desk at the airport. So a playful passenger grabbed the intercom.

Flying is frustrating, especially lately. Flight delays are surging, costs are going through the roof, and airlines are squeezing customers to maximize their profits. It can be pretty infuriating.
When you’re flying and run into obstacles, you have three choices: become irate and make a scene (not recommended), grin and bear it, or, if you’re really bold, have a little fun with the situation.
Annoyed passenger makes sarcastic announcement
One traveler passing through Los Angeles International Airport recently took matters into his own hands when he needed assistance from a Delta Air Lines employee but couldn’t find one. The Delta desk at his gate was completely empty and unmanned, and he needed help with an issue related to his flight.
And that’s when he noticed the intercom.
Video footage from a fellow airport traveler captures the man approaching the desk, picking up the intercom, and saying, “Hi Delta associates that aren’t paying attention, please come to 30B. You have a customer waiting. Thank you.”
When no one comes, he grows more annoyed and even more sarcastic, activating his best pilot/flight attendant voice: “Delta, Delta, Delta. Please come to 30B. You have a customer waiting.”
Suddenly, in the middle of his next announcement, he’s interrupted by an automated message regarding baggage information. He responds in kind: “OK, that’s fine if you want to do the baggage thing, but what about customer service? Customer service is needed at 30B. Please come and help the customer at 30B. Uh, anybody on shift? Delta, Delta, please help! 30B, thank you!”
Intercom man is hailed as a hero
A few of the weary passengers visible in the video get a good chuckle out of the performance, but it took social media to really give the man the props he deserves.
“Who is he? Upgrade him,” a commenter suggested.
“Rumor has it he’s still at 30B waiting to be helped,” joked another.
Others were just amazed that airline workers never seem to make announcements as clearly and loudly as this random passenger did:
“This is the clearest I’ve ever heard that mic.” (Over 81,000 people agreed with this comment, which says a lot.)
“So those mics DO work, they just choose to mumble”
Many viewers were quick to identify with the broader frustration:
“TSA not getting paid, Spirit died, now delta is self serve? what is happening?”
One commenter summed it up beautifully: “We are all this exhausted with 2026”
In part two of the video, a pilot approaches the man. The two have a brief discussion—slightly tense, but amicable—and then the pilot leaves. “So the pilot just walked away from me,” the intercom man announces.
Playful moment represents serious frustration
The flying experience, in general, has had a rough couple of years.
For starters, passengers are worried about the safety of the planes they’re flying on. Issues with Boeing planes have been publicly documented and have definitely put flyers on edge.
Flight delays have become almost unavoidable. Equipment issues, boarding problems, and air traffic congestion have made sitting on the tarmac for hours an all-too-common nightmare.
And for the passengers’ part, their etiquette has been far from pristine. Reports of unruly passengers and in-flight confrontations involving flyers and crew have been all over the news in recent years.
An empty desk with no assistance for a flyer who needs customer service perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to fly in 2026. But the beauty of this story is the man’s playful, sarcastic, and yes, pointed outlet for his anger. He probably broke some airport policy, but no one got hurt or arrested, and the virality of the moment made his point perfectly.