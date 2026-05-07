Little girl helps struggling musician neighbor go viral with wholesome paper-plane song request

Most neighbor stories begin with a simple wave across the driveway or a quick introduction by the mailbox. In Lakewood, Ohio, however, one friendship started with a paper airplane carrying a Taylor Swift song request.
As reported by WKYC-TV, eight-year-old Madeline Glynn heard guitar music floating in from the yard next door and immediately wanted to hear one particular song. There was just one problem: She didn’t know the neighbor yet.
Instead of barging into the backyard, Madeline came up with her own solution.
With help from her mom, Natalie Hulec, she folded a paper airplane, wrote a note requesting “Love Story” by Taylor Swift (great choice), and sent it soaring over the fence separating the two homes.
Waiting on the other side was 26-year-old musician Ethan Hayes.
A neighbor willing to say yes
Hayes had recently moved into the neighborhood last fall and spends much of his time playing music. He performs covers at bars and wineries while also writing songs of his own. Guitar became part of his life during the COVID-19 lockdown, and singing followed a few years later.
That day, he just so happened to be sitting outside practicing when the airplane landed in his yard.
Madeline’s stepdad, Russ Hulec, explained the situation through the window.
“Hey man, my daughter threw a paper plane over. She has a request,” Russ can be heard saying in the clip.
“Am I going to say no? Absolutely not,” Hayes recalled. So without skipping a beat, he pulled up the lyrics to “Love Story” and started playing. From the other side of the fence, Madeline enthusiastically sang along word for word.
One family video became something much bigger
Natalie recorded the exchange because, understandably, it felt like one of those parenting moments she’d cherish forever. Thinking friends and relatives might enjoy the clip as well, she uploaded it to TikTok.
Instead, millions of people watched.
Madeline woke up to news that the video had exploded online. She eagerly called relatives to share the excitement, repeating the same thrilled phrase again and again: “I’m famous! I’m famous!”
Meanwhile, Hayes had no idea any of it was happening until people started sending him the video.
“I didn’t know she was recording. I didn’t hear them singing along. I was just playing the song,” he told WKYC-TV.
The gift that keeps on giving
The sweet neighborly exchange garnered thousands of positive comments from viewers, many of whom encouraged others to check out Hayes’ music on Spotify.
For Hayes, the response means much more than bringing attention to his work.
“What are we if we don’t have each other?” he asked. “Community is one of the most important things. As things get hard, it’s always nice to have somebody to lean on.”
Once strangers, the two households are now planning future cookouts and summer hangouts. And yes, more paper-plane song requests are very welcome.