Gen Xer asks if people can ‘hear a still photo’ and the responses are undoubtedly so very Gen X

There are specific flashbacks to objects that can become so embedded in our memories that all five of our senses get triggered. At times, these memories are generation-dependent. For a Baby Boomer, perhaps a rotary phone might bring up sounds and smells they thought were forever repressed. For a Millennial, maybe just seeing the yellow AOL Instant Messenger icon automatically sparks the memory of the dial-up Internet sound.

Gen Xers, well, we’ve got our own stuff. Brewer 1056 took to the Gen X subreddit to post a simple photo of one red rubber ball. The OP writes, “Those who weren’t there will say an entire generation can’t possibly hear a still photo.” They add, “I would bet a good number of us can even smell this.” Gen X red ball.

The gauntlet had been dropped, and Gen Xers were there to pick it up. With nearly 15,000 likes in just over two weeks, the post also drew more than 2,000 commenters eager to join the nostalgic chat. The quips range from informative to hilarious, and some are just quintessential Generation X. “Hear it? I can still feel, smell and taste it,” one person wrote.

Some tried to describe the sound: “Pawng!” “Toong!” “Pang!” “Ptooong!” But many seemed to agree that no matter what it sounded like, what they most recalled was the echo: “It’s the sound that still haunts my dreams. They say a ‘ping’ can’t echo. They have never had the misfortune of taking one of these to the face. ‘Pings’ do, in fact, echo.”

Kickball

The ball represents so much to so many of us. Foursquare, kickball, dodgeball. People quickly tapped into their childhoods, summoning up that particular bell that rang for recess. For some, it was kickball, though Gen X didn’t invent the game. (A site dedicated to the sport shares that it began, more or less, in 1917 with Nicholas C. Seuss, who called it “kick baseball.” Seuss was “a park supervisor…with an aim of teaching kids the basics of baseball.”)

Foursquare

For others, foursquare came to mind. In his article “The History of Four Square,” Martin Banks shared how the game most likely began:

“Historians believe the game evolved from a variation of French lawn tennis, which divided the court into four sections, handball, and a game called ‘Paume.’ Eventually, this morphed into a pastime called ‘boxball’ that thrived in city centers due to the limited space requirements. Eventually, boxball evolved into the four square playground leaders know and love today. The game appears in children’s literature from the early 1900s — it has stood the test of time.”

A Redditor adds some context, writing, “I can hear it hit the blacktop. Anyone else play foursquare with it?”

A person responding yes to this question adds a curious point: “They (the red balls) would just show up on the playground at recess. Where did they come from?”

The mystery is solved by another Redditor: “My recess involved a bull rush as the teachers brought out the collapsible wire basket, which held all sorts of balls for the playground. You had to bring the ball back at the end to go back inside, which really s—ed if Timmy kicked the ball into the marsh/tall grass area.”

Dodgeball

And of course, few who grew up in that time period could forget dodgeball. On the Major League Dodgeball site, it’s explained that the sport had a pretty rough start:

“Over 200 years ago, a deadly game played in Africa took birth, where large rocks or solidified matter was thrown to injure or incapacitate the opponents and defeat the tribe. Once the player was hit, further rocks would be thrown to finish it off, whilst the victim’s team members would attempt to protect their player, and additionally hit the opponent.”

A doctor on a missionary trip observed the “game” and brought it back to England: “It was in 1884 when Philip Ferguson witnessed the game in action and took dodgeball to America, where the rules were put in place, and dodgeball became to be the sport that we know today.”

Redditors on the thread certainly remembered:

“I could smell it just as it was about to hit me squarely in the face, despite the below-the-waist rule. (‘It slipped!’)”

“Hahah, this is so specific. THE SMELL hits my sinuses with 100% precision, 30 years later.”

“Hear it, smell it, feel the cool rubber sting on my face when Jonathan from 8th grade decides he wants to be funny and wail it on a girl…good times.”