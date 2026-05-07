Wisconsin teen delivers on lifelong promise to take his grandma to prom

When Avant Williams was just a toddler, he made a promise to his grandma, Svala Heller. While sweet, promises from kids around age two aren’t expected to be kept. But now in his junior year of high school, Williams kept his 14-year-old promise and took his grandmother to his prom.

“Since I was like a little kid, my grandma’s been telling me she wanted to go to prom. It’s her dream, and then today I just feel like I should make that come true,” Williams said to KBTX News through WXWO.

Grandma’s first prom experience

“She didn’t have a prom, so then my junior year of prom she told me I have to take her, so that’s why we’re here,” Williams said with a big smile.

Heller grew up in Iceland where high school proms aren’t common. However, she was intrigued and loved the idea from years of watching American television. Many shows she watched featured the extravagance of the high school dance.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a prom,” said Heller. “Watching American TV and all that glamour that goes with it, and you know, for 14 years he’s been saying, ‘Yeah, one day I will take you to prom.’”

Williams enjoyed having his grandma as his prom date alongside his best friend, Ruben Smith. After having dinner together, all suited and dressed to the nines, they went to the La Crosse Central High School prom in Wisconsin.

“I was definitely excited,” said Williams. “I mean, I’ve only been looking up to this moment since I was like two years old. So, like it’s a big deal for my grandma, and it’s like I feel very special that I can take her to this prom.”

Grandson and grandmother’s big dance

Heller got to have everything about prom she dreamed about. Posing for pictures with Williams and his friends, dancing, and everything else the American teens she saw on television experienced. Only for Heller, it was even better enjoying it with her loving grandson.

“It’s so special,” said Heller. “We have such a special bond. I’m just taking every, every inch in and just enjoying every moment.”

Being her grandson’s prom date won’t just be a wonderful memory for Heller, but a lasting one for Williams.

“It means the world to me. Like, I love my grandma. She’s been there for me like my whole life. I’m just happy I can make her dream come true,” he said. @jos1ahg She dident go when she was younger 💔💔❤️‍🩹#TopGunMode #greenscreenvideo #fyp #LIKEABOMBSHELL ♬ Grillz – Nelly

Other grandson/grandmother prom pairings

Over the years, there have been other grandsons who have taken their grandmothers to the big high school dance. In 2014, Ohio teen Austin Dennison took his 89-year-old great-grandmother “Granny DD” to his prom because she couldn’t afford to go when she was a high schooler. South Carolina student Connor Campbell took his 93-year-old grandmother to his prom in 2017. In 2022, North Dakota student Dakota Wollen took his great-grandmother to what was both his and her first prom. @calov.1 in 2014, Austin Dennison made a choice most wouldn’t think of. instead of a typical prom date— he invited someone special. his great-grandmother, Delores Dennison. at her age, it wasn’t just another night out. it was her first prom. something she never had in the 1940s, when life—and its limitations— took that moment away from her. but that night, everything changed. they shared dinner. laughed. stepped onto the dance floor together. and as the music played— a song her late husband once sang— it became more than just a dance. it became a memory, a bridge between past and present. a moment she had waited a lifetime for. and when the room saw them… they stood. a standing ovation. because sometimes, the most beautiful gestures aren’t about grand plans— they’re about giving someone a moment they thought they’d never have. dm to share your story with us ❤️ #calov #wholesome #family #love #storytelling ♬ suono originale – sardiniaworld

Traditionally, prom is a ritual to celebrate that current generation before they get into adulthood. It can create lasting fond memories as that teen grows into adulthood. However, based on Williams, Heller, and other grandson-grandmother prom pairings, it can also create wonderful family memories, too.