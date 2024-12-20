Grandparents gift their adult children the toys they couldn't afford when they were kids
"I think it healed something in my grandpa, too.”
Parenting can be more than an 18-year-long duty. For many families, it is a combination of a lifelong job and a lifelong relationship. A TikTok video making the rounds is getting folks into the holiday spirit with a message about parenting past the childhood stage.
The video shows grandparents giving childhood toys not to their grandchildren but to their now-adult children. These parents couldn’t afford to get their children toys for Christmas when they were young, but can now give them what they wanted decades ago.
@jessicaca1400
My grandparents gifted my aunts/uncles toys for the first time ever to heal their inner child but in the end i think it healed something in my grandpa too 🥺 #christmas #healinginnerchild
“My grandparents gifted my aunts/uncles toys for the first time ever to heal their inner child,” posted jessicaca1400 on TikTok. “But in the end, I think it healed something in my grandpa, too.”
Commenters on Reddit’s r/MadeMeSmile were also struck by this act of love:
“What's making me cry is knowing that while he was shopping, he had pictures of his little kids in his head––not the adult ones.”
“I love that none of the aunts/uncles looked like they were crying but rather super excited like any other kid on Christmas morning 🥹”
“I think such gifts will be kept as a memory of a good evening.”
One commenter translated the video from Spanish, “At the opening of the doll with curly hair: ‘She’s curly!’ ‘Look, she looks like you, Connie!’ 🥹”
This video has people moved and emotional for a reason. It’s not because of the gifts themselves but the love behind them. The reminder that parents don’t automatically stop being parents once their children have grown and have children of their own.
Being a parent is difficult in general, and even more difficult when you’re experiencing economic hardship. According to a 2022 study by the Brookings Institute economic think-tank, raising a child to adulthood costs the average middle-income parent $310,605. It can be incredibly frustrating to convey the love and desire to tangibly give more to your children when it just isn’t possible due to your budget. Lacking the funds to buy gifts breaks the hearts of the parents who would give their child the world if they could and disappoints the child who doesn't fully understand how the world around them functions.
But, as this video shows, it’s never too late to showcase that love when the opportunity arises.
While adult children may not need the type of love, support, gifts, and care that were necessary during their upbringing, gestures like the one demonstrated in this video can help further nurture and strengthen familial bonds. Buying a toy that your young child asks for is a way to make them happy and feel heard. Fulfilling a childhood desire for your adult child is a way to say, “You were heard and I’m still with you.” It’s a time capsule, both making your child feel loved now and retroactively when they were small in your arms. Your adult child might not actually need you, but they get to have you.
We’ve mentioned previously how wonderful and helpful these post-childhood parent bonds can be for everyone involved. Per CNBC, the biggest regret 90-year-olds had was not cultivating closer relationships with their children. Such gestures can help bolster or renew relationships and prevent future regret when looking back on your life in your golden years.
This type of adult parenting doesn’t have to be tied to gifts, nostalgia, or even money at all. If your adult child is still new to the working world, they could want your help coaching for a job interview, just like they needed your help when they were on the debate team. They could use a home cooked meal from you after a tough day at their job, much like they needed it after a tough day at school. It could be as simple as a “text me when you get back so I know you’re home safe” when they leave on a vacation or a work trip. Everyone wants to feel supported and loved whether they are four, fourteen or forty, and providing that support can also set them up for success for when they become parents and grandparents, too.
This video is an example of how enriching it can be to a parent throughout life, how such relationships can showcase love to generations, and how it’s never too late to get your kiddo that toy they always wanted.