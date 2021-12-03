Badge
P&G
Proctor and Gamble
Inclusivity

New podcast is an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities facing the disabled community

Made by P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think, the team behind Netflix's documentary Rising Phoenix.

New podcast is an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities facing the disabled community
Via Equal Too

Sophie Morgan

True

Over the past few years, there has been an incredible rise in global consciousness about social justice. But there's been one exceptionally large group that's been mostly absent from the conversation, people with disabilities.

The World Health Organization estimates there are 1.2 billion people with disabilities across the globe, which accounts for 15% of the total human population.

"To truly create an accessible and equitable world, a place where everyone feels safe and has the courage to be themselves, we have work to do," Sophie Morgan, British Television Presenter, and disability advocate says on the first episode of the "Equal Too" podcast. "We have to change the law. Transform culture. Rebuild our cities. Increase visibility. And to do so we must empower everyone to be involved."

As activists such as Morgan work to change public consciousness surrounding the issues facing 1.2 billion people with disabilities, they face a major question. What are the biggest challenges and what work is needed to drive equality?

To address these pressing concerns, Harder Than You Think, the team behind the Emmy-award winning Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, and P&G Studios launched "Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality" a 6-part podcast that aims to answer these pressing questions by talking to disability activists, athletes, politicians, and those working to make the world more accessible.

What's unique about this podcast is that 61% of its team of producers, guests, and contributors identify as disabled.

The podcast recently wrapped up its sixth and final episode so now is a great time to binge-listen to this compelling podcast that attempts to create a cohesive agenda for people with disabilities in the wake of one of the most successful Paralympic Games to date.

The show is hosted by Morgan who sustained a T6 spinal cord injury in a traffic accident in 2003, resulting in paralysis from the chest down.

Morgan was a lead host for Channel 4's Paralympics coverage.

Throughout the six episodes, Morgan took a look back at the history and the legacy of the Paralympic movement and the impact it's had on host cities and beyond. She also spoke with actress Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place") who has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a group of disorders that affect connective tissue, about ableism in Hollywood.

"For someone who maybe has just found that they have a disability, that someone they love does, or they want to be an ally for people with disabilities, this is a perfect series for you," Jamil says. "It's full of very real conversations, but they're incredibly entertaining, too."

Morgan also had a conversation with Keely Cat Wells who runs a talent agency for disabled talent and Yoshihiko Kawauchi, an architect and wheelchair user who advised Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on venue construction.

After six episodes, the show's co-producer, Sinead Burke, is proud that she and Morgan were able to achieve the show's ultimate goal of inclusivity.

"I think it's been so brilliant to have six different threads of conversations under the umbrella of disability," she said on episode 6, "The Decade Ahead." "When we began this podcast we had lots of conversations back and forth about who the audience was. Was it non-disabled people? Was it disabled people? Or was it allies? Was it athletes? One of the things we've been really considerate around is making sure that across these six episodes that we appeal to listen to amplify and bring questions to each of those audiences."

Morgan boiled the far-reaching effort down to one big takeaway. People with disabilities need greater representation in the places where decisions are being made.

"I feel that the next part of this journey to take that giant leap forward, not slowly incremental changes, we need to see disabled people in decision-making roles," she said in episode 6.

"We need to see disabled people across the board because then we don't need to present our argument for why you need to be represented or why you should be in the room," she added. "Somebody will get it already. The paradigm shift will happen organically."

To be a part of the new push towards equality for the 15% of humanity living with a disability, listen to 'Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality' now on iHeart Radio or wherever you get your podcasts.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
disabilities
Family

Andrew Garfield sums up the grief of losing his mom in a simple and captivating way

YouTube

Andrew Garfield with Stephen Colbert.

Andrew Garfield came onto “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote his new movie, “tick, tick… Boom.” What he gave instead was a truly touching story about love and loss, with a refreshing and relatable twist.

The sweet moment comes at the four-minute mark of the interview, where Colbert asked Garfield how playing Broadway composer Jonathan Larson (who died suddenly of a heart issue at the upswing of his creative career) helped him process the unexpected loss of his mother.

Instead of wishing the pain away, Garfield states, “I hope this grief stays with me.”

Keep Reading Show less
grief
Culture

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their family is 'weird' and here are 17 of funniest responses

via "The Tonight Show"/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon #MyFamilyIsWeird.

It’s that time of year again, the holiday season is when we get the pleasure of spending way more time than we’re used to with our families. For those of us who’ve moved away from our immediate families, the holidays are a great time to reacquaint ourselves with old traditions and to realize that some of them may be a little strange.

Every family seems to have its own brand of weirdness. In fact, I wouldn’t trust anyone who says that their family is completely normal.

On November 18, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon gave everyone a reason to celebrate their unique families by asking them to share their favorite stories under #MyFamilyIsWeird. The responses were everything from odd holiday traditions to family members that may have a screw (or two!) loose.

Here are 17 of the funniest responses.

Keep Reading Show less
comedy
Trending Stories