Young man becomes 'neighborhood dad' to group of boys after putting in time playing football with them
There are few things sweeter than growing up in a neighborhood with a tight-knit group of kids who love playing together. And for one lucky neighborhood in Tampa Bay, Florida, a group of boys has been blessed with an attentive young man who has become a 'neighborhood dad', rallying around them and creating a community through flag football in his free time.
TikToker Ambrea Morgan (@its.ambreaa) shared a sweet video of her partner, aka 'neighborhood dad,' answering their door to his crew of adoring neighborhood boys and their son. As she opens it, the camera pans to a total of six boys standing there (with football in hand) who are eagerly waiting for him to come outside and play flag football with them.
"As soon as he gets off work, the kids come knocking 😂," she captioned the video.
In the video, they joke around as they wait for him to finally come to the door, and the couple's son tells his Pops to "wake up." It's clear this is a regular thing: the boys wait for him, and when he greets them they share that they've already done their warm-ups (a run to the stop sign and some stretching), and are ready to play.
But because he hasn't seen them warm up, he makes them do it all over again. "You got to do it again cuz I didn't see it!" he says, and the boys all groan and laugh as they start to run downstairs. He follows them and their joy is clearly contagious.
The touching video resonated with viewers who commended this "neighborhood dad' on his selflessness with the boys.
"Whole time he is single handedly changing the trajectory of these boys lives. He’s doing great work❤️," one wrote.
"omg they’re literally going to remember him forever 😭❤️so sweet."
"I pray they keep this innocence! The way they all ran off to do it again with such annoyance yet so much joy. ☺️"
"The way I let this play, repeatedly! Their joy, their laughs, their little faces! Thank your man for being the village 💕"
Morgan created an Amazon Wishlist and GoFundMe to help further the kids' skills and experience in the neighborhood, where she also shared more about her partner's role: "Watching him out there simply doing what he genuinely loves by pouring into these young boys through football, mentorship, and community and seeing how it touched so many of you has been truly humbling," she wrote on the GoFundMe page. "What started as just a few afternoon games has blossomed into something so much bigger, and it’s clear these boys have found not just a coach, but a real village that believes in them."
The new goal is to start a little league football team, and she notes that the team is now seven boys and growing. "Thank you again for believing in us, believing in these boys, and showing what real community looks like," she added.