Mom's accidental NSFW holiday photo in family chat becomes hilarious PSA for 'Live Photos'
In case you didn't know: iPhone's Live Photos feature captures audio. Just sayin'.
One mom’s accidental photo faux pas is giving her family—and everyone on the internet—a hearty holiday chuckle. Not to mention it’s teaching folks about a lesser known iPhone feature.
Kimberly Barber, a mom in South Carolina, had meant to send her family a perfectly innocent photo of the impressive Christmas display of twinkling lights, lush garland and even a picture of a majestic white reindeer on the mantle in her home.
What Barber didn’t realize, however, was that when she took the photo, her camera was set to take a Live Photo, which happens to record sound. And, well, mom had been listening to a romance novel at the time.
In a totally incriminating TikTok posted by Barber’s daughter, Taylor McGuigan, we get the hilarious juxtaposition of a lovely, wholesome visual and a voice talking about, ahem, “bulges.”
@ogmommom When your mom takes a live photo while also listening to her smut book… and then sends it in the family chat 🤣🤣🤣 #funny #funnyvideos #momfail #darkromance #spicybooks #booktok #familymessagefail #bookish #humortiktok #humoroftiktok #toofunny #fyp #viral ♬ Oh No - Kreepa
Needless to say, the family had a field day. But the award for best response goes to Dad, who wrote, “Sorry girls! Your mom’s phone was reading her mind and I had just walked by! Love Daddy.” Wow wow wowwww.
“This is amazing aahahah! Your father’s response was icing on the cake,” one person said.
@ogmommom/TikTok
Judging by the flurry of astonished comments, Barber wasn’t the only one to not know that iPhone’s Live Photo captures a few seconds of sound along with movement.
"I DIDN’T REALIZE LIVE PICTURES HAVE SOUND.”
"Who else just discovered those Live Photos have sound? I’m so terrified about all the pictures I’ve ever sent."
"I was today years old when I learned that Live Photos had audio."
In an interview with Today, McGuigan shared that it was her husband Mark who first noticed the gaffe. When he played it for Taylor, they “literally hit the floor laughing,” and knew they could never let mom live this down.
They also noted that mom’s naughty read was from K.A. Tucker’s “Break Me,” the second romance novel of her spicy, bestselling “Wolf Hotel” series, which follows the forbidden romance between an innocent (yet sexy, obviously) farm girl and a lumberjack who just so happens to also be the billionaire (so sexy plus rich, what’s not to like?). Steaminess ensues.
Listen, Barber might have been caught redhanded, but she is certainly not alone in her extracurricular reading preferences. Romance novel sales have been on a steady rise, particularly titles in the newly birthed romantasy subgenre, which, as the name suggests, blends romance with fantasy. Think enemies to lovers storylines set in mystical realms with scantily clad fae folk or brutishly attractive werewolves, etc.
And of course, there’s no shame in smut. Research has shown that consuming sexually explicit content helps people feel more sexually confident with themselves and their bodies, which is a good thing. As long as it doesn’t blur the line between realistic expectations and pure fantasy too much. Clearly, what we really need to be wary of here is Live Photos—which, if we’re honest, is kind of a lame feature.
Anyway, for this unexpected PSA, we thank you, Barber. You might never be able to live this down with your own family, but we thank you for your service.
