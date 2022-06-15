Pop Culture

'Who is Mick Jagger?' People can't stop laughing about this epic 'Jeopardy!' mistake

You can't always get what you want.

mick jagger, wrong jeopardy! answer, michael caine
via Wikimedia Commons

Mick Jagger onstage in 2016.

“Jeopardy!” contestant Mazin Omer caused people across the country to scream at their television sets on Monday after he gave an epically wrong answer to a question about British knights.

When Omer chose a clue in the “Knight After Knight” category for $400, a photo of British actor Michael Caine, 89, appeared. Host Mayim Bialik read the clue: “To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he’s Sir Maurice Micklewhite.

To which Omer responded, “Who is Mick Jagger?”

Jagger and Caine don’t bear much of a resemblance, so it appears as though he was thrown by the last name Micklewhite and thought that was a reason why The Rolling Stones singer may have changed his name to Mick Jagger.

However, Mick Jagger is the “Satisfaction” singer’s real name. He was born Michael Philip Jagger and he’s known as Mick, a shortened version of his first name.

Omer’s bungling of the question also inspired a whole lot of chatter on social media. A lot of folks couldn't believe that someone could mistake the two-time Academy Award-winner and star of classics such as “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Alfie,” and “The Dark Knight” for the most popular rock frontman of all time.

Unfortunately for Omer, he didn’t win on Monday night. As reported by Last Night On, reigning champion Eric Ahasic brought home $26,800 while Omer narrowly beat Lisa Hernson for second place, $401 to $400.

Both Ahasic and Omer missed the “Final Jeopardy!” question, a clue in the category “TV Legends”: “Buster Keaton considered her the tops in her field &, in fact, was one of her early mentors.”

The answer was “Who is Lucille Ball?”

Things didn’t go well for Mick Jagger either on Monday night. The Rolling Stones had to cancel a concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA last-minute because Jagger contracted COVID-19.

"The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium," the band said in a statement on its official Instagram page. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

Jagger said in an interview with Rolling Stone that he’s fully vaccinated against the virus.

Get well soon, Mick!

As for Caine, last year he admitted that his storied career may be winding down. In an interview promoting the film “Best Sellers” starring Aubrey Plaza he told Vanity Fair that “I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.

"There haven’t been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I’d wanna do,” he added.

However, according to IMDb, he has two films that are slated for release in the coming months, “Now You See Me 3” and “The Great Escaper.”








