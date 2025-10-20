Man embarks on journey to learn about women's health. He's horrified and calling for change.
“Why aren’t y’all being studied?!”
Men discovering all that women go through physically and hormonally can be a fun ride. It's a journey that generally starts with the denial that things are bad in the world of women's health, then quickly transitions into shock. The men who publicize their parlay into women's health generally don't share much after the first couple of mind-boggling discoveries. But one man has been documenting new-to-him discoveries about women's health for weeks.
Women's health is a topic that many people, including women themselves, do not fully understand. This isn't for a lack of trying on the part of women, but due to the lack of interest in scientific research regarding women's health. Science is still a male-dominated field, which means that oftentimes the struggles that women have faced for generations are overlooked. There's even a book called Invisible Women (2019), about how male-centric research has left women out of the loop of safety in multiple areas.
Woman at the doctor's office. Photo credit: Canva
The medical gaslighting that seems to happen around the concerns women bring to their doctors is pervasive if you're inclined to believe women's lived experience. Thankfully, in more recent years, researchers, medical doctors, and some men have been taking women's health much more seriously. Researchers have been making groundbreaking discoveries in the research of female-bodied individuals.
René Jay recently embarked on a journey of his own to learn more about women's health issues. He uploads a video every time he learns something new so he can share with his audience his utter shock and dismay. It's been something that some women have started looking forward to, even offering up areas he should explore.
In his first video posted to Instagram, he is already feeling frustrated. "I feel like women should be madder," he says. "Bro, how are y'all even remotely accepting this, but then you're like, wait, they're not accepting it. This is why every woman I've ever met she talks about her own health, she immediately gets angry, and I've been like, 'Why are you getting so angry?' Now I get it, because you go to the doctor, and the doctor is so consistently condescending about your health."
Jay continues in the video, sharing how doctors will simply act as if they have no idea how to answer or help with seemingly simple concerns. This initial video shares what he's learned in the first 48 hours, but his journey continues in subsequent videos. By hour 72, the curious man learns about the tenaculum, a medical device used to hold the cervix during gynecological procedures. He is shocked by the thought of women only being offered Tylenol considering the level of pain inflicted during the use of the device.
On day 10, Jay expresses frustration with the medical system on behalf of women. "I'm trying to figure out why in the hell, every single time a woman goes to a doctor, she's told that she has to lose weight. But it doesn't really make sense to me because I've been trying to figure out, like okay, logically, what if the weight gain is the symptom? And I'm like, really having trouble figuring that out." He shares that he's truly baffled by how doctors seemingly ignore serious concerns while only offering birth control or weight loss as a solution without thorough investigation.
By day 21, the man seems to be reaching his limit for the medical nonsense women can face. After looking up what a cervical biopsy is and how it's done, his frustration is clear, "It's day 21, I just looked up what a cervical biopsy is. Y'all need more drugs. Listen, who do I need to fight, who do I need to write, because that? Y'all need more drugs for that."
Woman at the gynecologist.Photo credit: Canva
He shares that he understands the importance of a cervical biopsy; he's simply objecting to the lack of pain medication provided. Jay animatedly demands that women should be provided pain management before during and after the experience. He also notes that the "pinch" doctors claim women will feel during the procedure is much more than a pinch.
In every video uploaded, Jay either finds himself horrified or angry. But he's not just learning about modern day women's health, he's learning about the history as well, including that the chainsaw was invented to cut through women's pelvises during childbirth. According to How Stuff Works, the method was called a symphysiotomy and was only used when the baby wasn't able to descend out of the birth canal naturally. While a literal chainsaw like we're used to seeing today wasn't the tool used, it was a smaller hand cranked version, and it sparked the idea for the bigger one that cuts down trees.
Jay is continuing his journey into women's health, determined to learn as much as he can while calling for more research. Women have become the biggest champions of his self education with one woman saying, "I want you to know this video series makes me so happy, and also I’m learning things I didn’t know about my own body."
Women's health.Photo credit: Canva
Another woman writes, "Absolutely love you for learning and becoming knowledgeable about women’s health and health issues."
"As someone who has had both a cervical biopsy and a LEEP procedure I'm so sorry that you are going to be educated in this way. I am thrilled that you're taking the time to educate yourself but yeah this one's a rough one," someone else shares.
One person is enjoying the journey, writing, "I absolutely LOVE your videos! Watching you learn and seeing your reactions gives me a moment of happiness in this crazy world we live in. Thank you for sharing your journey with us all!!!"