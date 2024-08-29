Man jumps into dancer's video on a subway platform and does so well people think it was planned
We've all seen people posting videos of them dancing in a very public place, in the middle of a busy sidewalk or train station. Usually people watch the free show and go on about their day but one dancer got a surprise when he set his camera up in a subway station–a bystander jumped in.
J. Dash uploaded a video on Instagram of him dancing to "Wop," a popular song that has fairly specific choreography, though Dash was adding his own spin. When the stranger jumped into the video it was so seamless that people in the comments are arguing over if it was staged or not. People are asking how the stranger knew the dance moves and the answer is pretty simple, TikTok.
"Wop" made its rounds as a viral TikTok sound that came with the choreography that was seemingly on an endless loop with every swipe. So it's quite likely someone out in the wild also knows the dance.
"Yeah right, and he knew exactly the choreography and where to stand to be seen on the background," one person disputes.
"Honestly this is dope. I believed it for a second! And their acting/performance skills are on point. Can’t knock them for that! Let people have some joy," another person says seemingly questioning if it was planned but enjoying it nonetheless.
The video, whether it's staged or not is still one that will put a smile on your face and of course not everyone thought the smooth choreography was a set up.
One person says, "Random dude timed it perfectly...even missed the train."
"Freaking love this. Ultimate connection through music and dance - there’s nothing like it a shared musical experience is everything," another gushes.
You can watch the surprise dance duo below:
This article originally appeared on 1.23.24
