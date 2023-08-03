+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

Girl's adorkable dance moves based on math operations has people delighted

"Division went so incredibly hard."

reddit made me smile, tiktok dance
Reddit/Made Me Smile

Can't wait to use these at the club.

There’s just something so uplifting about a person boldly, unabashedly letting their geek flag fly.

When someone dares to be “uncool” and is just enjoying being themselves—quirks and all—it reminds us all that cool is a little overrated anyway. Suddenly throwing on that Lisa Frank t-shirt from middle school that still fits doesn’t seem as embarrassing as we thought it would be, and creating a dumb parody music video just to get a few laughs sounds like a totally respectable way to fill a Saturday afternoon. We’re better able to fearlessly express parts of ourselves because someone else showed us just how fun that kind of wild abandon can be, and it’s a beautiful thing.

Cue: The Math Dance.

In a video posted to the Reddit Made Me Smile community, one teen girl asks another, “What is your go-to dance move?”

Without missing a beat, the girl replies, “You guys wanna see my math dance moves?” She’s already holding back giggles in anticipation of showing them off.

“Did you say math?” the other girl asks.

Oh, yes, yes she did. "Math operations and functions," to be specific. You know…addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, etc.

Division, many a commenter noted, went particularly hard.

Watch:

It’s mathematical
by u/IkilledRichieWhelan in MadeMeSmile

Wasn’t that so cheesy it actually circled around and became cool again? Seriously, wish this dance were as mainstream as the electric slide.

The “Math Dance” also brought out the most amazing wordplay from the comments section on Reddit. Check them out:

“I think she's confusing the division dance with the percentage pivot turn.”

“It was mathemagical!”

“When you’re dancing with a girl in the club and she hits you with that y=x1/3.”

“All of the moves were so add-mirable and I love it. Didn't expect it at all.”

“Nerds never die, they multiply.

Lastly, read this one to the tune of the Cha Cha Slide.

“Divide two times now y'all. Co sine! Co sine! Subtract real smooth. Let's show ya work.”

All in all, this girl gave everyone a dose of joy, simply by being her adorkable self. Who run the world? Nerds!

Also, she’s now everybody’s favorite math teacher.

From Your Site Articles
funny
Business

A whole new generation wants to work with their hands

True

As AI makes daily headlines (and robots take over), I’ve been thinking more about the future of human work and the value of craftsmanship. Craftsmanship, the human trait that enables us to care for and love the work we produce, especially in the built environment.

Even as we make advancements and increase efficiencies in technology, the built world desperately needs more people who care about craft and want to work with their hands.

In construction specifically, the demand for housing—especially affordable housing—and safer roads and bridges is only increasing. And over 40% of skilled workers will retire in the next 10 years. We need new craftspeople more than ever. And, fast.
That’s why we started MT Copeland: to capture the craftsmanship seen in the built world around us (our homes, our workplaces, our cities), and help anyone learn directly from experienced professionals. We help craftspeople teach the skills they use on the job every day, and inspire others to make a career move into skilled careers. Carpenters, entrepreneurs building homes, painters, and even first-time homeowners can now use methods from generations past to make projects better.

The attention to detail in drywall, painting, or cabinet making requires a unique combination of technical prowess, problem-solving abilities, and an artistic eye. It’s the kind of work made only possible by human touch. Just when it starts to feel like everything’s destined to be automated, remember: some things simply must be made by human hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Joy

Little boy in Brazil is the pied piper of farm animals and people can't get enough of him

It's like watching a Disney cartoon come to life.

@paidobebecampeiros/TikTok

His duck and goat follow him everywhere.

When we think of something "cute," we usually think of tiny humans, tiny animals or both. It's just hard to out-cute a small child with a puppy, you know?

But a little boy in Brazil is testing the boundaries of adorableness with his penchant for farm animals and his uncanny ability to get them to follow him pied piper-style.

In a series of mega-viral videos from @paidobebecampeiros on TikTok, we see a little boy giving various animals on what appears to be his family's farm a ride in toy wagons hitched to his little motorized tractor. But it's not just that he's pulling them around—it's the way the animals show zero fear and absolute trust in this tiny little person.

Keep ReadingShow less
uplifting
Science

Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space

This change in perspective could change humanity.

via Rubén Moreno Montolíu/Flickr

Our home, from space.

Sixty-one years ago, Yuri Gagarin became the first human to make it into space and probably the first to experience what scientists now call the "overview effect." This change occurs when people see the world from far above and notice that it’s a place where “borders are invisible, where racial, religious and economic strife are nowhere to be seen.”

The overview effect makes man’s squabbles with one another seem incredibly petty and presents the planet as it truly is, one interconnected organism.

Keep ReadingShow less
space
Education

How the Titanic's only Japanese passenger was shamed for surviving and won back his honor

Masabumi Hosono was subjected to what the Japanese refer to as "mura hachibu," or social ostracism, after jumping on a lifeboat.

Wikipedia

Masabumi Hosono, with his handwritten account of the Titanic tragedy

On the cold, fateful night of April 14, 1912, hundreds were spared a watery demise as they clamored onto the too-few lifeboats that accompanied the sinking Titanic on its one and only disastrous voyage.

Among the survivors was Masabumi Hosono, a 42-year-old civil servant and second-class passenger from Tokyo—and also the only Japanese passenger onboard.

Hosono would escape death that night, but his life would be forever changed, and not for the better. In many ways, he never escaped the Titanic’s curse.

Keep ReadingShow less
history
Pop Culture

Therapist lists benefits of having an anxious attachment style, validating people everywhere

"No one's producing an HBO series about securely attached people."

Keira Burton|Canva and Jeff Guenther|TikTok

Therapist lists benefits of having an anxious attachment style.

"Therapy speak" or "psychobabble" has infiltrated the daily lives of average citizens thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram. Everyone seems to be an expert on something, and terms get thrown around with a very loose understanding of their actual meaning, which can cause confusion.

Chatter about knowing your "attachment style" has been making the rounds as of late. There seems to be a belief that if you know other people's attachment styles then you can better understand their behaviors and pick a more compatible partner if you're on the market. The problem is, attachment style isn't everything. It doesn't tell you everything. It's not even a very good predictor of your potential as a mate.

Attachment styles are simply part of a whole. Imagine a car being a whole person and attachment style being the doors. Are the doors important? Sure. Do they make up the entire car? No. Can you drive a car safely without doors? Hello, Jeep Wranglers.

Keep ReadingShow less
attachment style
Wellness

Unexpected emotional moment caught on video shows the affects of body image on young boys

"You've been on a serious fitness kick with your friends."

Samantha Sophia|TikTok

Emotional moment shows the affects of body image on young boys

When people think of body positivity, oftentimes the image that comes to mind is that of a person that society would place in the category of woman. It seems that men and boys get left behind or overlooked when it comes to these conversations. The focus of teens and tweens developing eating disorders is also very driven by information on girls so it may be difficult to hear that boys struggle, too.

Mom and influencer, Samantha Sophia found herself in an unexpectedly emotional conversation with her 11-year-old son about tween boy body image. The mom vlogs about her life and parenting journey using "gentle parenting" techniques, this means she sometimes catches vulnerable moments with her kids, like this one.

Samantha was starting to record something else when her son walked in and they had a short dialogue about how they were feeling and how they slept. It was typical parent-child jibber jabber until she digs a little deeper into his new fitness journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
boys body image
Trending Stories