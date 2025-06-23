Man notices a single mom's fence falling down so he stopped to build her a new one for free
It's not unheard of for people to do nice things for their neighbors. This might be borrowing a bag of rice to finish dinner or collecting the neighbor's mail while they're on vacation. All of these scenarios are within the realm of normalcy of kind, neighborly interactions but, while some neighbors may come over to assist with a weekend project, most don't take on huge projects without prompting.
A man that goes by the name Uncle Jhonn on social media has made it his mission to go above and beyond for his neighbors. That's why when he was driving through his neighborhood and noticed a neighbor's fence lying on the ground, he decided to get out of his truck and help. But he did more than just a quick repair. Jhonn took the entire fence down, cut it up, and built a new one that wouldn't require replacing for many years to come.
"So, today I was riding down the street and that's when I noticed my neighbor's fence laying on the ground, so I decided to replace it completely for free. Just because I' retired y'all and I ain't got nothing better to do. Plus I'm sure if they could afford to get it done, it would've been did by now," the friendly neighbor says in the video he uploaded to social media.
Jhonn quickly clarifies, "Now, I didn't just jump out of my truck with a saw and start cutting these people's fence up. I actually knocked on their door to see if this was something they actually wanted me to do and they was more than excited to tell me yeah when I told them I was going to do it for free."
The woman who owns the home is a single mom who lives with her own mother who was recently involved in a car accident that left the car totaled. While the family's been having a rough patch, they have been attempting to get the fence replaced for several years but the cost is just too much. The removal and installation of a new six foot privacy fence can run anywhere from $4,000 to well over $10,000 depending on the size of the yard, type of gates, and style of privacy fence being installed.
Jhonn explains that the family had been quoted over $6,000 by multiple contractors in order for the fence to be replaced, "and we all know with the state the world in right now, $6,000? You might as well say that's a million dollars."
It took the man just under three hours to complete the new fence and cost him a total of $2,173.89. He explains that he has big plans for his neighborhood by doing his part to make it look more desirable. Jhonn uses the money he makes off of TikTok to purchase materials for the free projects he does. The handy neighbor also has a website that has free blueprints of DIY projects like raised garden beds, sheds, mailboxes, and more.
People can't stop praising Jhonn's action and dedication to his neighborhood with one person writing, "This is what we need more of neighbors helping neighbors!
"That fence looks amazing!!! You can tell that you didn’t take shortcuts either. Built it like it was for yourself!!! Good on ya," another writes.
"As a single mom thank you I know that family are so grateful and appreciate you," someone else shares.
"You are such a good human. My mom was a single parent for many years and an older gentleman rebuilt our front and back porch because he was worried my Nana would get hurt. My mom was so grateful," one person reminisces.
This article originally appeared in February.