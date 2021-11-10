Videos

Woman finds hundreds of heartbreaking voicemails on her phone from a widow to her late husband

In the midst of grief, we find ourselves doing odd things. Though our efforts will never result in bringing a lost loved one back, we'll do anything to feel as though they are even a fraction closer to us. Even if that means leaving a voicemail we know will never be heard.

Doing an innocent spring cleaning on her phone, one woman discovered she had hundreds of voicemails left by a stranger, all the same person. Unbeknown to her, she had been receiving these messages since July 2020.

Just what are on these voicemails? She details it in a now viral TikTok video.

In the video, which now has more than 3 million views, the caption reads: "All the voicemails consist of 'I miss you' and 'I hope you're okay' and long pauses and what sounds to be soft crying?"

Seconds later, we discover that the messages came from an older woman who lost her husband, and that since 2020, she had been calling his number (which is not his number anymore) to let him know she still misses him. The phone revealed she had consistently rang multiple times a day.

One of the voicemail clips plays, and we hear "It's just me, you've been on my mind. I'll catch you later, bye."

The TikTok user, unsure of what to do, asked for advice in the comments section, writing "should I answer her calls or maybe just let her keep leaving voicemails–this might be her way of coping."

The general consensus can be summed up in one person's response: "just let her have this."

As many shared their own experiences, it became clear that this coping strategy is quite common. Feeling like a loved one is still just a phone call away somehow makes the pain a bit more bearable.

One person commented: "I'm still paying my dad's phone bill 1.5 years later because I don't want anyone else to have it."

"I still text my husband. He's been gone 2.5 years … We know it's not going anywhere, but we've lost the one person we tell everything," said another.

One of the things we lose when a loved one dies is the chance for real conversation. So many things get left unsaid. We can look at old photographs, sure, but never again will we be able to ask "How was your day?" or exchange "I love yous," or lightheartedly complain about last night's episode, or share how much you've grown and how grateful you are to have this person in your life (after all, there's always tomorrow, right?). These are the moments that seem to die as well. So it's no wonder we cling onto something as simple as a phone number, if it means that we get to really share how important someone was. And still is.

The TikTok user decided to follow the advice, and let the woman hold onto the small piece of comfort by allowing her to keep calling. It's a small act of kindness that clearly means the world to someone else.

Marcella Lopez didn't always want to be a teacher — but once she became one, she found her passion. That's why she's stayed in the profession for 23 years, spending the past 16 at her current school in Los Angeles, where she mostly teaches children of color.

"I wanted purpose, to give back, to live a life of public service, to light the spark in others to think critically and to be kind human beings," she says. "More importantly, I wanted my students to see themselves when they saw me, to believe they could do it too."

Ms. Lopez didn't encounter a teacher of color until college. "That moment was life-changing for me," she recalls. "It was the first time I felt comfortable in my own skin as a student. Always remembering how I felt in that college class many years ago has kept me grounded year after year."

It's also guided her teaching. Ms. Lopez says she always selects authors and characters that represent her students and celebrate other ethnicities so students can relate to what they read while also learning about other cultures.

"I want them to see themselves in the books they read, respect those that may not look like them and realize they may have lots in common with [other cultures] they read about," she says.

She also wants her students to have a different experience in school than she did.

When Ms. Lopez was in first grade, she "was speaking in Spanish to a new student, showing her where the restroom was when a staff member overheard our conversation and directed me to not speak in Spanish," she recalls. "In 'this school,' we only speak English," she remembers them saying. "From that day forward, I was made to feel less-than and embarrassed to speak the language of my family, my ancestors; the language I learned to speak first."

Part of her job, she says, is to find new ways to promote acceptance and inclusion in her classroom.

"The worldwide movement around social justice following the death of George Floyd amplified my duty as a teacher to learn how to discuss racial equity in a way that made sense to my little learners," she says. "It ignited me to help them see themselves in a positive light, to make our classroom family feel more inclusive, and make our classroom a safe place to have authentic conversations."

One way she did that was by raising money through DonorsChoose to purchase books and other materials for her classroom that feature diverse perspectives.

Courtesy of Ms. Lopez

The Allstate Foundation recently partnered with DonorsChoose to create a Racial Justice and Representation category to encourage teachers like Ms. Lopez to create projects that address racial equity in the classroom. To launch the category, The Allstate Foundation matched all donations to these projects for a total of $1.5 million. Together, they hope to drive awareness and funding to projects that bring diversity, inclusion, and identity-affirming learning materials into classrooms across the country. You can see current projects seeking funding here.

When Ms. Lopez wanted to incorporate inclusive coloring books into her lesson plans, The Allstate Foundation fully funded her project so she was able to purchase them.

"I'm a lifelong learner, striving to be my best version of myself and always working to inspire my little learners to do the same," she says. Each week, Ms. Lopez and the students would focus on a page in the book and discuss its message. And she plans to do the same again this school year.

"DonorsChoose has been a gamechanger for my students. Without the support of all the donors that come together on this platform, we wouldn't have a sliver of what I've been able to provide for my students, especially during the pandemic," she says.

"My passion is to continue striving to be excellent, and to continue to find ways to use literature as an anchor, depicting images that reflect my students," she says.

To help teachers like Ms. Lopez drive this important mission forward, donate on DonorsChoose.

Courtesy of Ms. Lopez

