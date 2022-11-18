+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Health

Therapist breaks down how to do household chores when you're depressed. It's a game changer.

'Replace "I'm failing," with "I'm having a hard time."'

mental health; depression; self care; KC Davis
Conttonbro via Canva

KC Davis breaks down how to do household chores when depressed.

Mental health struggles impact people from all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. It doesn't matter if you're making millions of dollars or minimum wage, depression can still strike. Knowing how to care for yourself while depressed can make a huge difference in your ability to operate.

KC Davis, author of "How to Keep House While Drowning," breaks down household care tasks to make them more manageable for people struggling with depression. In her TEDx talk, the therapist gives multiple examples of tasks that can be broken down into smaller pieces to make your home functional. The first step in the process is being gentle with yourself and changing your mindset from "I'm failing" to "I'm having a hard time."

In 2020, around 21 million adults ages 18 and up experienced at least one major depressive episode. Depression can be debilitating for some individuals, causing them to have difficulty caring for their own needs or even getting out of bed. In Davis' TEDx talk she explains how to care for yourself even on the days you can't manage to get out of bed. Her advice involves a zip-close bag.

Yup, a plastic baggie. If there are days when you feel you can't get up, Davis' advice is to keep a gallon size zip-close bag on your night stand to put your dirty dishes in. It's a simple fix that seals in any odor the food may produce and won't attract bugs. The dirty dish will stay secured until you have the energy to take it to the kitchen, put it in the sink or wash it.

Small depression hacks like this can help a person feel less shame around the tasks not being done to the standards of society. Davis reiterates that, "care tasks are morally neutral" and "anything worth doing is worth doing half-assed." Check out her TEDx talk below.

From Your Site Articles
mental health
popular

You care about hunger. That’s why we’re teaming up with This Saves Lives to help millions of children in need.

With your help, we can help millions more.

Tasty snacks that give back

True

In a survey earlier this year, we heard from you—our Upworthy audience—that hunger is an issue you really care about. We agree that addressing hunger is critical. The data shows that 13 million children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition so we began to look for ways we could help.

There is no single, easy solution to the hunger crisis. Earlier this year, Congress passed $11 billion legislation to direct food aid where it is needed most, and aid is coming from governments and agencies around the world to help curb the crisis.

These commitments are amazing, but we know each of you would like to be a part of the solution. What if you could help end child hunger with something you’re already doing? Every day, we make decisions about how to feed our families. As it turns out, some of these choices can do more than simply feed the mouths in our own homes.

This is why we are so excited to join forces with This Saves Lives—a humanitarian snack brand built on the idea that one small action can turn into something massive. The model is simple: for every snack you purchase, they give life-saving food to a child in need. They have already donated over 30 million packets of life-saving food in Haiti, Guatemala, Kenya and beyond.

Some of This Saves Lives' most meaningful work has been providing food through its partner Second Mile Haiti. Consider Planika, who at five and a half years old weighed only 22 pounds, the average weight of a 1 year old. Her aunt took her to Second Mile Haiti and after six weeks of life-saving food, she gained over 15 pounds. At the age of 7, Planika was healthy enough to start a school where she loves learning the alphabet.

Through This Saves Lives, the choices we make for our families can have a positive impact around the world. That’s why we’re proud to welcome This Saves Lives to the Upworthy family. We are excited to combine forces and envision a future where every child is safe, happy and healthy.

Will you join us? Click here to find the perfect This Saves Lives snack for your family and give life-saving food to children in need.
Family

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old cleverly escapes a woman who was following him home

Security cameras caught it all on video.

via Doug Kerr/Flickr

Pennsylvania's State Route 100.

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy escaped a woman trying to lure him by pretending that a local store clerk was his mother. ABC 6 reports that Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 11, when a strange woman started following him.

The woman "started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told ABC6. The boy didn’t know the woman but she insisted that she knew his family.

She tried to lure him into going with her by promising she’d buy him “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told CBS.

Keep ReadingShow less
children
Pop Culture

17 important life lessons, shared by those who learned them the hard way

There's a bit of advice here for everyone—from financial wisdom to mental health tips.

Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash

Failure is a great teacher.

It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.

The good news is, the “hard way” is indeed a great teacher. Learning the hard way often involves struggle, mistakes and failure. While these feelings are undeniably uncomfortable, being patient and persistent enough to move through them often leaves us not only wiser in having gained the lesson, but more confident, assured and emotionally resilient. If that’s not growth, I don’t know what is.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Education

People are raving about how much easier it is to read with 'bionic reading' font

This reading tool could be a game-changer for people who have a hard time focusing while reading.

Photo via Canva, @WhattheADHD/Twitter

The 'bionic reading' font is designed to help keep you focused and read faster.

This article originally appeared on 5.30.22.

Reading is a fundamental tool of learning for most people, which is why it's one of the first things kids learn in school and why nations set literacy goals.

But even those of us who are able to read fluently might sometimes struggle with the act of reading itself. Perhaps we don't read as quickly as we wish we could or maybe our minds wander as our eyes move across the words. Sometimes we get to the end of a paragraph and realize we didn't retain anything we just read.

People with focus or attention issues can struggle with reading, despite having no actual reading disabilities. It can be extremely frustrating to want to read something and have no issues with understanding the material, yet be unable to keep your mind engaged with the text long enough to get "into" what you're reading.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories