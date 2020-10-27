Culture

Jennifer Hudson singing Joe Biden's own words in 'THE LOVE' proves incredibly powerful

Jennifer Hudson singing Joe Biden's own words in 'THE LOVE' proves incredibly powerful
Black Eyed Peas/YouTube

"I cried, and I'm not even American!" That's one of the thousands of comments posted on the newest Black Eyed Peas video, which has been viewed more than 28 million times in one week on YouTube. "THE LOVE" with Jennifer Hudson and Black Eyed Peas was produced by will.i.am and it might be the most powerful campaign-ad-that's-not-actually-a-campaign-ad that's ever been made.

The video is a remake of the Black Eyed Peas' popular song "Where is the Love," but with revised lyrics and a powerful opening of Jennifer Hudson singing along with Joe Biden's DNC speech. As Biden recalls the events of Charlottesville, the video shows clips of news coverage from three years ago, followed by the prayerful chorus, "Father, father, father help us. Send some guidance from above, because people got me, got me, questioning, 'Where is the love?'" Soon will.i.am comes in rapping about the hatred in the world today, we see more of Biden's words backed up by the music, and the effect of the whole thing is just deeply moving.

The Love - Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson www.youtube.com

Some people in the comments refer to the video as an ad, but neither Joe Biden's name nor his campaign are on it anywhere. He's surely pleased with the video, but it doesn't appear to be something that came from his campaign. The end screen of the video simply says "VOTE LOVE."

If not an official ad, it's a pretty darn clear endorsement. The Black Eyed Peas left a message in the comments on YouTube about why they made the video and what they hope people will take from the video:

"On November 3rd, the United States will decide as a nation which path it would like to walk, a path which will affect generations to come.

We want this video to be a reminder that in these unprecedented times, we must stand together.

We must choose the path we would like to walk for our future, and whether that path is one of inequality and hate--or equality, unity, and love.

We would like to formally invite you to #VOTELOVE this November 3rd.

Thank you for watching."

Comments have poured in from Americans eager to end the chaos of the past four years, as well as commenters from around the world, from Germany to Thailand to Peru, and more. And people reacted with strong emotion and inspired encouragement, with comments like:

"This gave me goose bumps. So powerful."

"Try to watch this without a tear in your eye. Our country's core in on the line. VOTE"

"See, that's the thing about America: we really are a great nation when we simply admit our mistakes, and do better. We consistently forget our history and it's always to our peril. My hope is that this time is different."

"Let's bring some love, unity, character, democracy and justice. They're all on the ballot."

"Waoooo, this is the most powerful Ad I've ever watched , common AMERICA , wake up , PLEASE choose Unity, compassion and character."

"That is the most beautiful & powerful political ad/endorsement I've ever seen. That should be on every TV every commercial break now through the election."

"Beautiful song, beautiful sentiment, very powerful political and social statement. I'm from UK but this message is relevant throughout the world. Thank you."

"I have watched this dozens of times over over the past few days & it still brings tears to my eyes."

"Thank you for this. It is heartbreaking but beautiful, and makes me hopeful for a better tomorrow. Whether you are right or left, hate has no place in our society. Respect and love for each other, regardless of our differences in theology, religion, heritage, identity or appearance, is the only answer."

It's a universal message that resonates with people of goodwill everywhere. Here's to voting love, and here's to a future where we don't have to keep bringing back this song with each generation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
election 2020
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

Pursuit is creating a revolution of diversity in tech

Courtesy of Tiffany Obi
True

With the COVID-19 pandemic upending her community, Brooklyn-based singer Tiffany Obi turned to healing those who had lost loved ones the way she knew best — through music.

Obi quickly ran into one glaring issue as she began performing solo at memorials. Many of the venues where she performed didn't have the proper equipment for her to play a recorded song to accompany her singing. Often called on to perform the day before a service, Obi couldn't find any pianists to play with her on such short notice.

As she looked at the empty piano at a recent performance, Obi's had a revelation.

"Music just makes everything better," Obi said. "If there was an app to bring musicians together on short notice, we could bring so much joy to the people at those memorials."

Using the coding skills she gained at Pursuit — a rigorous, four-year intensive program that trains adults from underserved backgrounds and no prior experience in programming — Obi turned this market gap into the very first app she created.

She worked alongside four other Pursuit Fellows to build In Tune, an app that connects musicians in close proximity to foster opportunities for collaboration.

When she learned about and applied to Pursuit, Obi was eager to be a part of Pursuit's vision to empower their Fellows to build successful careers in tech. Pursuit's Fellows are representative of the community they want to build: 50% women, 70% Black or Latinx, 40% immigrant, 60% non-Bachelor's degree holders, and more than 50% are public assistance recipients.

Keep Reading Show less
tech
popular

A 'Cha Cha Slide' dance party broke out amongst people waiting to vote in Philadelphia

via Amelia J / Twitter

Election Day is a special occasion where Americans of all walks of life come together to collectively make important decisions about the country's future. Although we do it together as a community, it's usually a pretty formal affair.

People tend to stand quietly in line, clutching their voter guides. Politics can be a touchy subject, so most usually stand in line like they're waiting to have their number called at the DMV.

However, a group of voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania received a lot of love on social media on Sunday for bringing a newfound sense of joy to the voting process.

Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

Husband-wife pastor team built a network of support across Houston

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
True

Glenda moved to Houston from Ohio just before the pandemic hit. She didn't know that COVID-19-related delays would make it difficult to get her Texas driver's license and apply for unemployment benefits. She quickly found herself in an impossible situation — stranded in a strange place without money for food, gas, or a job to provide what she needed.

Alone, hungry, and scared, Glenda dialed 2-1-1 for help. The person on the other end of the line directed her to the Houston-based nonprofit Bread of Life, founded by St. John's United Methodist pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus.

For nearly 30 years, Bread of Life has been at the forefront of HIV/AIDS prevention, eliminating food insecurity, providing permanent housing to formerly homeless individuals and disaster relief.

Glenda sat in her car for 20 minutes outside of the building, trying to muster up the courage to get out and ask for help. She'd never been in this situation before, and she was terrified.

When she finally got out, she encountered Eva Thibaudeau, who happened to be walking down the street at the exact same time. Thibaudeau is the CEO of Temenos CDC, a nonprofit multi-unit housing development also founded by the Rasmuses, with a mission to serve Midtown Houston's homeless population.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19
popular

Mother uses side-by-side photos to show the miraculous connection between vaccinations and breast milk

via Jody Danielle Fisher / Facebook

Breast milk is an incredibly magical food. The wonderful thing is that it's produced by a collaboration between mother and baby.

British mother Jody Danielle Fisher shared the miracle of this collaboration on Facebook recently after having her 13-month-old child vaccinated.

In the post, she compared the color of her breast milk before and after the vaccination, to show how a baby's reaction to the vaccine has a direct effect on her mother's milk production.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccinations
popular

A mom shared her daughter's un-smiling school photo and explained why it made her so proud

A Beautifully Burdened Life by Jenny Albers/Facebook

Ah, the awkward joy of school picture day. Most of us had to endure the unnatural positioning, the bright light shining in our face, and the oddly ethereal backgrounds that mark the annual ritual. Some of us even have painfully humorous memories to go along with our photos.

While entertaining school picture day stories are common, one mom's tale of her daughter's not-picture-perfect school photo is winning people's hearts for a funny—but also inspiring—reason.

Jenny Albers of A Beautifully Burdened Life shared a photo of her daughter on her Facebook page, which shows her looking just off camera with a very serious look on her face. No smile. Not even a twinkle in her eye. Her teacher was apologetic and reassured Albers that she could retake the photo, but Albers took one look and said no way.

Keep Reading Show less
parenting
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites