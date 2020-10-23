popular

Biden accidentally called the racist Proud Boys 'poor boys' and people responded perfectly

This election might be giving a lot of people stress, but it's also giving us memes. While Thursday's debate didn't have anything nearly as spectacular as the fly - which will now get a whole chapter in future history books just so there's enough room to cover even a fraction of the jokes – people were still able to have fun with it.

During the debate, Joe Biden accidentally misspoke and referred the Proud Boys as "poor boys." "He has made everything worse across the board. He said about the poor boys, the last time we were on stage here, he said 'I tell them to stand down and stand ready,'" Biden said during Thursday night's debate. "Come on. This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn," Biden said.

While the internet didn't pick up on that whole vintagey-sounding dog whistle/foghorn analogy, Twitter did go wild with Biden's "poor boy" moniker.






Some people just had fun with it and made it their own.



While others brought up the food. A poor boy is a sandwich, Joe!



And some people wanted to officially make "poor boys" a thing.




Verbal gaffs from politicians are the gift that keeps on giving. And while this whole election cycle might be exhausting, at least we're able to still have even a little bit of fun.

