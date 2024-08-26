Jennifer Garner's 'nerdy farm facts' about pumpkins is delightfully educational
The overalls 😍
Move over PSLs. The new mark of fall is Jennifer Garner sharing “nerdy farm facts” from her very own pumpkin patch.
In an adorable video posted to her Instagram, the “13 Going on 30” actress sported dungarees and a sun hat while holding a large yellow flower (spoiler alert: it’s a soon-to-be pumpkin) and educating us all on how pumpkins grow.
“This flower is both male and female. There’s a pistol inside and it needs the pollen,” she said. “Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!”
Continuing her delightful and informative spiel, Garner tried to hold up the flower to show where the pollen from said bees might fall inside it. However, the wind kept the flower from exposing itself in such a way.
“Oh…she’s shy…” Garner quipped.
Once pollen does reach inside the pistol, “the miracle continues.” Garner then held the flower sideways to show what looked like the botanical version of a pregnant belly, and said, “This is when you get the email that says, ‘Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape.'"
As Garner explained, this is when the seedling “keeps growing and growing,” to the point where the flower portion will eventually “curl and dry off.”
Picking up a full formed pumpkin still growing on a vine, she added that, “it’s like a little umbilical cord, it’s crazy.”
Cut to Garner holding up two small green pumpkins, joking that they are “a nice size b.”
Watch Jennifer Garner’s ‘Nerdy Farm Facts’ video now:
Down in the comments, viewers were bee-yond happy with Garner’s pumpkin presentation.
“🎃 🐝 This cracks me up (and so informative!),” one person wrote.
Another echoed, “Well done! Thank you for educating us 🐝👏🎃🙌. You’re the best 😂!!
Still another suggested that Garner start her own “children's educational show 👍”
A few also mentioned that those little blossoms are delicious in quesadillas. Recipe courtesy of Homesick Texan below:
Squash Blossom Quesadilla Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 poblano pepper
- 24 squash blossoms, stems and stamens removed.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 half medium-yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried epazote (can substitute with 1/4 fresh cilantro)
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds (6 cups) Oaxacan, Monterey Jack, or Muenster cheese, grated
- 12 corn or flour tortillas
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Salsa verde, for serving
Instructions
- Put the poblano under the broiler for about 10 minutes, turning once until it blackens. Place in a plastic bag, close it and let it sit for about 20 minutes. After this time has passed, take poblano out of the bag, peel it (skin should shred off easily), remove stem and seeds and dice.
- Gently wash the squash blossoms (there might be bugs inside) and remove stems and stamens. Roughly chop.
- Heat skillet to medium and add the olive oil. Add onions and diced poblano and cook for about 5 minutes or until onions are translucent.
- Add garlic, epazote, squash blossoms, salt, and pepper and sauté for 10 minutes or until all the liquid from the flowers has evaporated. Remove from heat and set squash-blossom filling aside. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.
- In a skillet heated to medium, melt a tablespoon of butter. Add a tortilla and cook it on one side until it puffs (about 30 seconds). Flip tortilla over and sprinkle over entire surface 1/4 cup of squash blossom filling and 1/2 cup of grated cheese.
- Top with another tortilla, and after cheese has melted and the 2 tortillas stick together (a couple of minutes), flip quesadilla and cook for a couple of minutes more or until lightly browned.
- Repeat for the remainder of the filling and tortillas. Serve warm with salsa verde on the side, if you like.
Sounds like a great recipe for Garner to try on her “Pretend Cooking Show.” It’s sure to be utterly wholesome and entertaining, just like everything else she does.