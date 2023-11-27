Jennifer Gardner's 'embarrassing' reveal of items in her bag is delightfully unhinged
And somehow....still relatable.
Usually when celebrities do a video revealing what’s in their bag, you can almost guarantee that there will be zero traces of any half eaten candy bars, wads of crumpled receipts and other junk items most people carry around everyday.
Instead, viewers can expect a rather aspirational fare—luxury skin products (that said celebrity is a brand ambassador for, no doubt)…top-of-the-line health foods…at least one New York Times Bestseller.But not Jennifer Garner. No no no. When Jennifer Garner does a purse contents reveal, you can expect something messy, hilarious and oh-so relatable.
“What’s in my bag? I’m embarrassed to even show you,” the actress wrote in a TikTok video caption. But truly, her embarrassment is making everyone feel seen.
In the clip, she dives into her backpack—that’s right, a backpack, not even a purse—and pulls out a notebook, an iPad, a datebook, a pouch of pens (because “pens are life”) plus a two-sided glasses case, which she notes anyone “over 50” will understand why they’re necessary.
And because she’s a mom, she of course carries around items for kids, including two books— “The Whalebone Theatre,” which she's reading with her 14-year-old, and “The Giver,” which she's reading with her 11-year-old.
And then come the snacks. The copious, profuse, abundant amount of snacks.
At first it’s just three protein bars and a nearly empty bag of chocolates with one last piece remaining. “Lucky day! It’s my lucky day!” Garner exclaims as she grabs the last piece. Followed by another, definitely empty candy bag. Oh how quickly purses become glorified trash cans.
Garner then sends herself into a giggle fit as she pulls out not one, not two but eight different bags of nuts…quite literally squirreled away in various hidden pockets. Plus more candy.
"I'm so scared," she struggles to say while cry-laughing on the floor. "I'm not going to have any nuts!"
Watch the hysterical video below:
@jennifergarner
What’s in my bag? I’m embarrassed to even show you…. 🥜🌰🥜🐿️♬ original sound - Jen Garner
Garner might be embarrassed by the video, but judging by the comments, it’s only made fans respect her more.
“All this video did was remind me how much I love Jennifer Garner,” one person wrote.
Another added, "Note to self if we are ever around Jennifer Garner we will not go hungry or be bored while waiting for the storm to pass by love it!"
And perhaps this comment nails the moment best of all:
"Love that she is as unhinged as the rest of us. 😂🥰"
Kudos to Jennifer Garner for giving us a laugh and making us feel seen. Stars, they’re just like us—especially when it comes to snack packing.