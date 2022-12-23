+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Most Shared

Human behavior turned these 6 animals into garbage lovers. Here's how.

Even though they might be pests (to us), it's partly human behavior that made them that way in the first place.

garbage, environmental, emergency, health, animals
Photo collage created from Pixabay

Majestic beasts feasting on unhealthy diet.

This article originally appeared on 01.31.18


Not every animal can be a majestic stag leaping over a Scottish field while grown men in kilts cry in the background.

Some animals are the opposite. They’re not majestic beasts of the wild glen, they’re just ... kind of trashy. As in, they literally eat trash.

Even though they might be pests (to us), it's partly human behavior that made them that way in the first place.

Animals are eating garbage because humans create so much of it. Americans are producing about 268 million tons of waste every year.

This steady source of free food — and shrinking natural habitats — has drawn the animals out of their innate routines and into our garbage cans and dumpsters, earning them their "nuisance" label.

But which animals are the trashiest?

Here are six animals who, with the help of us humans and all our trash, love to eat garbage.

raccoon, garbage, environment. health and safety

As cute as can be yet not made for cuddles.

Photo by Gary Bendig on Unsplash

1. Raccoons are taking over the world.

Raccoons have become invasive species in Europe and Japan because people began bringing them into homes as exotic pets.

While domesticating a raccoon for Instagram fame might seem like a cute idea, in reality, these animals aren't meant to cuddle on the couch with us. Even "tame" raccoons are still wild animals. Plus, wild ones can carry diseases like roundworm and rabies.

lime disease, ticks, opossums, garbage, behavior

A little weird looking and hungry for ticks.

Photo by Kurt Anderson on Unsplash

2. Wild opossums help keep Lyme disease away.

This is the one animal on this list I’m most likely to freak out — hey, give me a break, they’re super weird-looking and kind of hissy — but in the wild, they can actually be kind of cool. Opossums eat ticks, for example, which helps prevent the spread of Lyme disease. Plus, they carry their babies on their back, which is adorable.

I can’t be mad at them. Just as long as they stay out of my garage.

Yellowstone, humans, garbage, behavior, bears

Garbage dumps contribute to bears' loss of natural suspicion of humans.

Photo from Pixababy

3. Yellowstone used to be full of trashy bears.

Dumpster bears were actually a big problem at Yellowstone. The park used to feature large garbage dumps, which bears would visit for free food. The close contact with people made the bears lose their natural suspicion of humans and people got hurt.

Thankfully, better garbage cans, improved guest behavior, and closing nearby dumps helped solve the problem.

monkey, tourism, health, environment

Monkeys work in packs.

Photo by Tracy Kasssandra on Unsplash

4. Monkeys have learned to commit crimes.

On the one hand, who doesn’t like monkeys?

On the other, monkeys can be wicked smart, have little grabby hands, and can run in packs, which spells trouble. In fact, group of macaques in Indonesia has even learned to steal stuff from tourists and hold it for ransom.

rats, New York, environment, health and safety

Rats are excellent survivors.

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

5. New York City's spent millions trying to exterminate rats.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has committed $32 million to rat extermination, but they’re not likely to disappear anytime soon. Rats are excellent survivors, and estimates on the NYC rat population number in the millions.

Then again, I think rats in general are pretty misunderstood. Sure, they’re kind of icky, but they also laugh when tickled.

trash, plastic, environment, seagull, garbage

Eating plastic makes seagulls sick.

Photo by Navi on Unsplash

6. Even seagulls can get sick from eating trash.

The noise! The screeching! The fact that they always seem to smell kind of like stale poop. If any animal was going to be crowned King Trashy, seagulls would be it.

Of course, eating garbage isn’t good for them. Yes, even seagulls can get sick from eating garbage — especially if they accidentally gobble up stuff like plastic.

The thing is, these animals wouldn’t be so trashy without, you know, our trash.

All of these animals were doing just fine without garbage dumps. They’re simply responding to our expanding cities and the smorgasbord of free (if smelly) food we leave behind.

Not all animals can be majestic, it’s true, but we certainly can do a better job helping them not be trashy, either.

From Your Site Articles
Joy

28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world

An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.

via Pixabay

A cruise ship floating on azure waters.

Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik.

At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he can make it happen because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Heroes

This woman's nose could be the key to spotting Parkinson's early.

"Milne realized she could, in essence, smell Parkinson's disease."

Photo created from Pixabay

Smell could be a key identifier of Parkinson

This article originally appeared on 12.19.17


A woman's incredible nose might help scientists detect Parkinson's earlier than ever.

Joy Milne says she was living in Perth, Scotland, with her husband Les, when she noticed that he smelled different. Milne would later describe to the BBC as a kind of heavy, musky smell. The change was subtle, but it was there none-the-less. Milne says that at the time, she nagged Les a bit about missing showers, but didn't think much more of it.

Six years later, Les was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disease that attacks brain cells, causing tremors and other mobility issues. In the United States, about one million Americans live with the disease. There are therapies that can help with the symptoms, but no cure.

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Democracy

New Zealand prime minister's vulgar insult of political rival has ended in the best way

If only all political disagreements could end like this.

www.flickr.com

New Zealand prime minister's hot mic insult helped raise $100,000.

Not every moment is our best and sometimes those not-so-great moments are caught on tape or, in Jacinda Ardern's case, over a hot mic. Ardern is the prime minister of New Zealand and recently, during a parliamentary debate, she was feeling a bit frustrated with a colleague, ACT leader David Seymour. During the exchange, Ardern turned to her deputy and muttered "arrogant prick," referencing Seymour, who was apparently on the prime minister's last nerve.

The problem was, her mic was still on and picked up the hushed insult so others could hear. Probably not her proudest moment but, to be fair, they were discussing really heavy stuff like hate-speech and immigration. She didn't let the comment hang in the air, according to RNZ. Seymour told reporters that the prime minister texted him shortly afterward to apologize.

Later, the two were photographed holding a framed copy of the parliamentary debate where the insult was hurled. Turns out they've used the moment to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation by allowing people to bid on the framed debate via Trade Me.

Keep ReadingShow less
jacinda ardern
Health

New research reveals that most people say they lie to protect others from harm

Is there such thing as the 'virtuous lie?'

Photo by Milk Chan on Unsplash

A study examined the motivations people have for lying.

The ethics of honesty are always interesting to explore. Most of us agree that being honest is morally good, but is it important to always tell the truth, no matter what? What if the truth will only hurt someone's feelings? Is it always wrong to lie? What if a lie will save someone's life? Is there a moral difference between stretching the truth and completely demolishing it? Does it depend on why people are doing it?

The reasons people lie are many and varied, of course. But new research gives us some insights into the most common motivations for lying, and surprisingly, the findings are actually pretty heartwarming.

A study published in the Canadian Journal of Behavioural Science in October 2022 looked at the link between personality and lying motivation, as well as the most common reasons people lie. In the study, a group of 257 people were questioned about their lying frequency, lying motivations and personality traits (using the HEXACO Personality Inventory, which measures honesty-humility, emotionality, extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness and openness to experience).

Keep ReadingShow less
why people lie
Humor

Iowa sports reporter can't hide how he really feels about having to cover Iowa blizzard

'This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.'

Mark Woodley Twitter screenshot

Iowa sports reporter's hilariously sarcastic winter storm coverage.

Some people live where the air hurts their faces, and while some are perfectly happy living and playing in snowmen's favorite weather, others are not. There's nothing like being grumpy about weather you can't control, but someone having to be out in it against their will escalates the irritation to a whole new level.

When sports reporter Mark Woodley was called in to cover the weather, he seemed justifiably annoyed that his assignment was to be outside to tell people of the impending blizzard in Iowa. Woodley made it pretty clear from the moment the cameras started rolling that he was indeed not a winter weather person and the result is hilarious.

The reporter could not contain his sarcasm and questioned why he needed to be outside in the cold to tell other people not to go outside in the cold. He's not wrong. I've often wondered why we need to see a weather man hanging onto a light pole for dear life to tell the general public not to go outside in a hurricane. I guess the reporters are just as confused as we are.

Keep ReadingShow less
mark woodley
Trending Stories