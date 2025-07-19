Do rattlesnake rattles work like maracas? Nope. They're way cooler than that.
The rattle itself is actually hollow.
Ever found yourself face to face with a rattlesnake? Years ago, my husband and I were setting up camp by a lake in Eastern Washington when we saw we had a visitor. Lying in the fire pit was a brown snake that blended right into the dirt. Upon close (but not too close) inspection, we the rattle at the end of its tail. Yikes.
We contacted campground staff, and soon a grizzly older man—face unshaven, hat pulled low, cigarette hanging from his lower lip—arrived at our campsite. He took note of the snake and with zero hesitation, in one fluid motion, he reached into the fire pit, grabbed the snake by the tail, swung it around over his head a few times, and flung it into the forest.
A rattlesnake is not a welcome visitor when you're camping.Photo credit: Canva
That core memory is the closest I've ever been to a rattlesnake in the wild (and for the record, that's not the recommended method of handling a rattlesnake) but it was close enough. Hearing a rattlesnake rattle is terrifying—venomous as they are—but it's also a relief, because at least they let you know they're there.
I always thought of a rattlesnake rattle like a little tail maraca, assuming it must function in a similar way, but apparently I was wrong. A video on the Odd Animal Specimens YouTube channel shows what you see when you dissect a rattlesnake rattle, and it's wildly fascinating.
First of all, rattlesnake rattles are hollow. There are no little beads or pellets of any kind rattling around in there. The segments of the rattle themselves are what make the sound, but how they're formed and how they fit together is quite a feat of engineering on Mother Nature's part.
A segment of the rattle is formed by the skin that's left behind at the end of the tail each time a snake sheds. The segments are shaped such that they stay hooked together loosely, but they aren't connected by anything. You can actually pull them apart. The looseness of the segments are what allow them to make sound; when the snake shakes its tail, the segments bump together, creating the rattle.
Rattlesnakes let you know they're nearby. Giphy GIF by Nat Geo Wild
Rattlesnakes are feared for a reason—they are venomous, and a bite can be deadly if not treated—but they aren't really as dangerous as people might think. Each year, around 5,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by rattlesnakes, and out of those thousands there are only 5 or 6 deaths. According to the National History Museum, that means "you are 6 times more likely to die from a lightning strike or a dog attack, 8 times more likely to die from a TV set or other large furniture falling on you, 14 times more likely to die falling out of a tree, and 95 times more likely to die falling off a ladder" than to die from a rattlesnake bite.
In general, rattlesnakes just want to be left alone and they'd prefer to leave you alone, too. They are not naturally aggressive towards humans. However, if you startle them or provoke them, they may bite.
A little rattling sound is one thing. This pose is another. Photo credit: Canva
If you are ever bitten by a rattlesnake, here's what the U.S. Forest Service recommends the following do's and don'ts:
If bitten by a rattlesnake DO NOT:
- Do not make incisions over the bite wound.
- Do not restrict blood flow by applying a tourniquet.
- Do not ice the wound.
- Do not suck the poison out with your mouth.
These methods can very well cause additional harm and most amputations or other serious results of a rattlesnake bite are a result of icing or applying a tourniquet.
Rattlesnakes can vibrate their tails so quickly. Giphy GIF by Nature on PBS
DO
- Stay calm
- Call Dispatch via radio or 911
- Wash the bite area gently with soap and water if available
- Remove watches, rings, etc., which may constrict swelling
- Immobilize the affected area
- Keep the bite below the heart if possible
- Transport safely to the nearest medical facility immediately.
Frenetic, high-speed driving places the victim at greater risk of an accident and increased heart rate. If the doctor is more than 30 minutes away, keep the bite below the heart, and then try to get to the medical facility as quickly as possible.
As long as you're not sticking your hands into holes or not paying attention to where you're walking in rattlesnake country, you're not likely to ever need that advice, however. Contrary to popular belief, a rattlesnake rattling doesn't mean it's about to strike. It's just a way for the snake to say, "Uh, excuse me, just wanted to let you know I'm here so you don't do anything stupid, mmmkay? Leave them alone and they'll leave you alone, generally speaking.