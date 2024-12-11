'Here Comes Menopause' Christmas song parody hits home for Gen X women
Nailed it.
Most of us grow up hearing enough about menopause to understand the very basics of it. Periods stop. Hot flashes happen. Hormones are involved. For most of us, that's about the extent of what we ever learn about what happens during that transitional period of a woman's life. The details of what exactly menopause entails go largely unspoken and unacknowledged, leaving women in their 40s unprepared for years of wondering what the heck is happening to their bodies and minds as they careen toward their 50s.
Perimenopause, the period of time preceding actual menopause, is when all the fun starts. A random sprinkling of symptoms you had no idea were coming suddenly show up, throwing your whole world into disarray—and the chaos lasts for years. Women going through it know that if you don't laugh about it, you'll cry. So, thankfully the chaos has been accurately and hilariously captured by Penn and Kim Holderness in a parody Christmas song medley.
With parodies of "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Sleigh Ride," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Little Drummer Boy," and "O Christmas Tree," the Holdernesses tackle the forgetfulness, sleeplessness, moodiness, hair thinning, doctor gaslighting and more that comes with perimenopause.
Merry Perimenopause 🎅🏼
Oh HRT, oh HRT. Hormone replacement therapy 🎶
@theholdernessfamily
Oh HRT, oh HRT. Hormone replacement therapy 🎶 #perimenopause #christmas
As they so often do, the Holdernesses hit the nail on the head with this parody, and it has Gen X women everywhere cheering.
"The new Gen X female anthem."
"As someone that works in an OBGYN office, I have officially requested this to be added to the waiting room playlist 😂"
"I nearly dropped my coffee-😂-he’s gaslighting you! Love it🤣 I’m rolling!"
"Omg love this! One thing you didn’t mention, the weight gain that comes out of nowhere and will not come off!!!"
"I’m impressed that no one was hurt in the recording of this video. 🤣🤣🤣"
"I have never felt more seen. 💜"
"This is an excellent contribution to society in all the ways 👏👏👏"
"I am so grateful to be going through this hell in a time where we are free to talk/sing about it!'
And there's the one upside to going through perimenopause in the 2020s—people are finally actually talking about it openly, honestly and publicly. Sure, women have always shared their experiences with one another in private conversations, but when you don't have a large enough sampling, it's hard to know what to expect. Doctors are often no help, either dismissing or diminishing your symptoms, telling you they are some version of "normal" or just giving an unhelpful, "Huh, that's weird" and leaving it at that.
To be fair, the symptoms that can come along with perimenopause are vast and varied. We expect the hot flashes and the moodiness, perhaps, but there are super off-the-wall things like dry eyes and ears, shoulder pain, itching all over that no one would logically associate with menopause. So it's understandable that doctors might not know what to do with all the perimenopausal possibilities. And since estrogen levels fluctuate unevenly during perimenopause, it's not always as simple as "get your hormones checked." Some women have a clear hormonal drop and find hormone replacement therapy a lifesaver. Some women experience all kinds of perimenopausal symptoms while never having an abnormal hormone test. A lot of perimenopausal management feels like shooting in the dark.
But hey, at least we have more information than our mothers and grandmothers did and a culture where we can make fun of our mid-life woes with parody videos like this one.
