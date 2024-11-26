Henry Winkler responded perfectly when VH1 cast his daughter in a Kim Kardashian reality show
That's a dad standing up for his kids.
Over the past few years, there has been a lot of talk about nepo babies, the children of the rich and famous who use their privilege to get elite positions in the entertainment world. As people become more conscious of the advantages of the rich and powerful, there has been a backlash against those who some feel haven’t earned their positions.
That’s why people applaud actor-author Henry Winkler for protecting his daughter, Zoe, from becoming a reality TV star. Winkler played one of the biggest roles in TV history, Arthur Fonzarelli, on “Happy Days” from 1974 to 1984. In 2018, he won his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying acting teacher Gene Cousineau on “Barry.”
Even though Winkler has been in the spotlight for 6 decades, he didn’t want the same for his daughter. The two shared the story on a recent episode of Zoe’s podcast, “What in the Winkler?!” which she hosts with her mother, Stacie.
"Do you remember when I was in the running to be ‘The Bachelorette’?" Zoe asked her father. "Oh, my goodness, and we put a stop to that," he said. "But only for your protection."
Zoe was also almost a star of “Quater-Life Crisis,” a proposed VH1 show starring Zoe’s friends, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Howard. "There wasn't even that much reality TV out. It was just ‘The Real World,’" Zoe said. "And me, Kim, and Sarah Howard were asked to be on a show called ‘Quarter-Life Crisis.’"
However, her father quickly ended her dreams of being a reality star in a calm and collected way that only “The Fonz” could. Unbeknownst to the elder Winkler, VH1 producer Matt Hanna put together a sizzle reel of the 3 girls and flew to Los Angeles to meet with her when he ran into the “Happy Days” star in his home.
"I said, 'It is so lovely that you're here. I can suggest some really good restaurants. My daughter is not doing your show,’” Henry recalled. Reality TV, however, would work out for Kardashian; “she went on to become the most famous person in the world,” Zoe said.
Kardashian recently appeared on Zoe’s podcast, where the “lifer” friends discussed their friendship, parenting and how to keep up with their kids’ social media.
Henry knew that becoming a reality TV star would have distracted Zoe from achieving her life goal of being a teacher. "[Reality TV] was so not the right thing for you to do in your life. It would have just perverted your trajectory. I really believe that,” Henry said, and Zoe agreed. "I became a teacher, which was the best job and what I always truly wanted to do,” she said.
In addition to her work as an educator, Zoe founded This is About Humanity, a nonprofit that raises awareness for families and children who have been separated and reunited at the U.S.-Mexico border. The nonprofit also educates people on being allies and advocates and helps support those affected by separation.
Zoe married actor-writer Robert Reinis in 2009 and the couple has 3 sons.