Heidi Montag's old single is topping charts after fans learn they lost everything in the fire
"We were house poor as they call it, so we have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind."
If you're a Millennial then you likely remember the reality show "The Hills." It was a show that followed a bunch of freshly minted young adults around Los Angeles as a spin off of the wildly popular reality show "Laguna Beach." Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's romance helped the show garner massive ratings as the couple people loved to hate.
Like many people in Los Angeles, Montag and Pratt have been living through the devastation of the wildfires burning through the city. They recently revealed that they have lost their home with all of their possessions inside but unlike many of the celebrities that have become household names, they're not rich.
The couple have tried their hand at several other reality shows and business ventures never really finding their footing. It has also been hard for them to escape the reputation they gained during and shortly after "The Hills" ended. But over the years, Spencer has become a fan favorite on social media, displaying a more mature version of Montag and himself. People have grown to love him and their family so as he gave updates on their home and financial situation, fans wanted to help.
Pratt's idea, encourage people to stream Montag's 2010 debut album, "Superficial." The fans understood the assignment, including other celebrities who have encouraged people to stream her songs. The song has begun climbing the charts across the globe. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the couple emotionally described what it was like to not only lose the home they put all their money into but to lose things that are irreplaceable.
Montag admits to being overwhelmed when it was clear they were going to lose their home and she needed to decide what she wanted to take. "How do you choose. My brain actually stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can't replace. So I grabbed my kids' teddy bears," Montag says through tears.
Pratt holds back emotion when he recalls, "the worst was like...we...sorry. Our kid's room is like so magical. We do story time every night, it's such our routine. So much love is in there."
Since the fire the two have documented what life has been like, including trying to buy affordable clothes as most of their clothing was lost in the fire. This raw look into their daily life has been eye opening to some fans evoking empathy for a couple that was once notorious for creating drama. During the interview, Montag admits that they count their pennies to make ends meet.
"We were house poor, as they call it. We have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind. So yeah, we're definitely counting every dollar that we make. It's like we're working really hard to take one trip a year," Montag shares.
Thanks to Pratt instructing people to stream Montag's old song, the couple may have additional income flowing soon to help them rebuild. The song is currently sitting at number one on the iTunes charts and people can't get over the couple's determination and love for each other.
"Honestly, him hustling and wearing her merch and celebrating her success and constantly calling her a global popstar… That’s the kind of support we all want. I’m obsessed with them," one person writes.
"This whole time I thought they were the villains on the show, but I was so wrong! I love them and feel so terrible," another admits.
"I could never have believed this couple would last after all these years. Now, seeing Spencer wearing a t-shirt promoting his wife, and still together going through such sad moments in life, makes me want to support them and listen to the whole album. Give them a show," someone else says.
"So many of us “grew up” with Spencer and Heidi on The Hills. We relate to them as millennials, parents, ppl just trying to figure out how to make it every day. I love the support they’re getting and I hope it continues as they rebuild," another person adds.
The fires continuing to burn in Los Angeles are devastating. If you're in the area and need assistance or would just like to help no matter the distance, you can find information here. We are wishing Spencer and Heidi, along with everyone else who has lost their homes an abundance of support in all areas.