Master linguist visits town with world's most 'perplexing' accent and finally meets his match
Most shockingly, it's an extremely unique form of English.
Some languages are harder to learn than others. Many who've tried will say that Eastern languages like Chinese Mandarin and Japanese are extremely difficult for non-natives because of the unique sounds and intricate writing system. Others, like Hungarian or Finnish, have complex grammar rules that are challenging for beginners.
Some people find pretty much all of them simple. Or at least, they enjoy the challenge.
Arieh Smith, a YouTuber known as Xiaoma, is a polyglot—someone who has mastered many languages. He's known as a linguistics master and his skill and teachings have earned him nearly a whopping seven million subscribers on social media.
Xiaoma recently traveled to a well-known part of the world and finally met his match in the form of a dialect he just couldn't crack: English.
No, not regular American or British English, but a specific accent and dialect called Glaswegian; spoken in Glasgow, Scotland.
Xiaoma says Glaswegian is known as one of the trickiest English accents in the entire world, and so he was eager to go and see—or hear—it for himself. He quickly meets up with a local guide who has agreed to show him around the city, and immediately, Xiaoma can hardly understand the man at all. When the guide tells Xiaoma that the day is going to have "tops off weather," the YouTuber is baffled. (It's just a clever, and cheeky way, of describing good weather.)
"You guys speak English, but it's different, it's like..."
"Swahili," the guide finished for him. Xiaoma agrees.
Later, Xiaoma interacts with a few randoms on the street, who all greet and welcome him warmly, even though they can't understand each other all that well. Eventually, Xiaoma tries his hand at a few of the Glaswegian phrases he's picked up, but he just can't seem to match the pace and cadence of the natives—even though they're technically speaking the same language!
You've got to watch the whole series of interactions to truly appreciate this fascinating dialect:
Reactions poured in as nearly a million people have viewed the video to date. Many were fascinated by the language, but even more viewers appreciated the cultural representation on display in the video.
The video resonated especially with UK residents and people who had Scottish ties:
"This might be the most authentic representation of glasgow ive seen on an international channel - no sanitised tourist pish, just normal folk on the street."
"Was born and raised in Glasgow for the first 9 years of my life, been back there a few times over the year but not returned in maybe 20 odd years now, this made me extremely homesick as to how friendly and willing to chat to strangers everyone is, you don't get that South of England."
"The language is rich but their cheekiness is richer"
"Glaswegians you'll notice are very informal but very friendly. Most of the slang is crude humour jabbing at the nature of things and I wouldn't have it any other way."
"Man, being a native Scot I always have a big smile on my face hearing Scottish folk talk, especially Glaswegians. Pure magic, like!"
Glaswegian is an incredibly stubborn, resilient accent that shows no signs of going away anytime soon.
Many different towns and regions across the UK have their own specific dialects, but a lot of them are becoming "diluted" due to global television, social media, etc. It's related to a concept called "global homogenization." The more we're able to travel both physically and digitally, and the more we all consume the same media and culture on a large scale, the more we lose some of the regional intricacies that make the world so fascinating. Languages blend together, cultures flatten on, accents disappear. For example, the Brogue—an extremely rare English dialect found in some Atlantic coast islands in the United States—is quickly fading away.
Not Glaswegian.
“Interestingly, what is not happening in Scotland is the dilution of accents to a more homogenised anglicised accent on the scale that we are seeing in England, and in fact the Scots accent remains very distinctive," Professor Jane Stuart-Smith of Glasgow University told The Independent in 2015.
While the accent is beautiful, in its own strange way, maybe its the local culture and the good-hearted nature of the people who speak it that keeps it alive. You might not be any closer to understanding or speaking Glaswegian after watching Xiaoma's video, but with any luck, your interest in visiting Scotland will be piqued.
