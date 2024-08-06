+
Joy

7-year-old's 'sympathy' card for her teacher is both funny and chilling at the same time

"It was your mom’s turn to die."

sympathy card, funny kids, lindsay keeling
Photos by Tod Perry (representative image) and Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

A 7-year-old girl writes a sympathy card.

Author and crime victim advocate Lindsay Schraad Keeling, 32, has people laughing and also feeling a little creeped out after sharing a sympathy card she made for a teacher when she was 7 in 1999. The card shows that even though Keeling’s heart was in the right place, she had yet to grasp how to tactfully bring up a loved one’s death at that age.

Keeling is the author of the upcoming, “The Funeral Director’s Wife” and co-author of the award-winning “Where the Trail Ends: The Kenny Suttner Story.”

It all started when the principal at Keeling's school announced to her class that the computer teacher’s mother had passed away, so they'd have a substitute teacher that day. “He didn’t ask for any drawings or sympathy cards or anything, but when I got home, I decided I wanted to do something nice for my teacher,” she told People. “I had just learned about death as a child after our pet died and my mom read me a book about dying.”

The self-proclaimed “emotional child” made a sympathy card for her teacher and showed it to her mother after she was finished. “I’m sure I was very proud of it because I excitedly showed it to my mother — who was wise enough to gently take it from me so I couldn’t give it to my teacher,” she told Today.com.

The card reads:

By Lindsay, to computer teacher
Sory teacher.
I am so sory computer teacher that your mom had to die. Sory.
But everybody hasts to die some day.
And today it was your mom’s turn to die.
Love love is in your hart.

@authorlindsayskeeling

Replying to @CassieMae Ask and you shall receive 💀 #fyp #sympathycard #childhood #childhoodmemories #scarystories

The card eventually found its way to a box of mementos and Keeling wouldn’t see it again for another 25 years. When she returned to her family’s home in Oklahoma after her grandfather's passing, her mother showed her the card to cheer her up.

"I was very upset, and my mother wanted to cheer me up, so she went through a box of keepsakes she’d been keeping for 25 years and showed me the ‘sympathy card’ I’d made for my teacher,” Keeling told People. Later, she posted images of the card to TikTok, where it’s been viewed over 3 million times.

Many people in the comments thought the card was unsettling, especially coming from such a young child. "This reads like you're the one who did it,” one commenter wrote. Another added, "A Sympathy card apparently written by JIGSAW,” referencing the killer in the “Saw” franchise.

@authorlindsayskeeling

Replying to @karleyr0se Let me know in the comments if y’all want to read them with me! #booktok #bookish #childrensbook #childrensbooks #childrensbookauthor #sympathycard #funny #author

The story inspired many people to share the “unhinged” sympathy cards they’ve seen children write. "My grandma died. A student gave me a card. They drew her in the casket,” a teacher wrote. "My grandpa died in December, and the card my 8-year-old made him when he got sick said, 'I hope you enjoy your life while it lasts,' with a picture of a gravestone,” another commenter added.

Ultimately, Keeling’s curious card from 1999 brought smiles to many faces and also helped cheer up some people who could use a sympathy card themselves.

“The feedback I loved the most — besides all the funny comments — was a person who said their mother had passed away recently and this was ‘the first time they had laughed in weeks,’” Keeling told Today.com. “I was so grateful that I could bring joy to people who were grieving like me.”

children
Family

Heartbroken wife files for divorce after DNA test reveals 2-year-old son isn't hers

She first became suspicious when her son didn't have blue eyes.

via Liza Summer and Liza Summer

A woman in distress contemplates her future.

It’s pretty common to hear a story about a man whose life is turned upside down after a DNA test proves that he’s not the father of a child he thought was his. However, hearing a mother dealing with the same scenario is rare. That’s why a recent post on Reddit has so many people talking.

A user named ThrowRA-3xbetrayal claims that a DNA test shows her husband is the father of the 2-year-old boy they’ve raised but she isn’t the biological mother.

The story began 6 years ago when the couple tried to conceive but had no luck. The woman then discovered she had a “medical condition” that meant she couldn’t bring a baby to term, which resulted in a partial hysterectomy. The woman, who refers to herself as the family’s “breadwinner” took on multiple jobs to pay a surrogate to have their child.

“I still had my ovaries so we started looking into cost of a surrogate. It is really expensive! My close friend since college who'd already had 2 kids of her own, offered to serve as the surrogate for us to cut down on costs. After two disappointing IVF sessions that did not result in pregnancy, she became pregnant on the 3rd try and carried a boy to term for us,” ThrowRA-3xbetrayal wrote.

The couple was over the moon after the birth of the boy and the surrogate became a bigger part of their lives.

dna test, paternity test, maternity testA woman in distress being comforted.via Liza Summer

“My friend and my husband started talking more and I would sometimes come home from my weekend job to find her already hanging out at our house when my husband was there,” ThrowRA-3xbetrayal wrote. “I chalked it up as innocuous and it's good for her to know my husband better since she was in the process of hopefully carrying our child for us. I was grateful to have someone helping us have a child.”

But the mother became suspicious because the baby’s eyes were brown when she and her husband’s were blue.

The mother took the child to a doctor’s appointment and she received some devastating news. She discovered that her son’s blood type is B+ while his father’s is O+ and She is A+. The doctor said it was “biologically impossible” for her son to have that blood type given his parents’.

ThrowRA-3xbetrayal thought the fertility clinic made a horrible mistake. She took a DNA test and found that her husband was the boy’s father, but she was not the mother. “Then my husband confessed that he'd slept with my friend (our surrogate) on a few different occasions during our struggle to have her get pregnant with our embryos,” ThrowRA-3xbetrayal wrote. “This means what I thought was our son conceived by IVF and carried with a surrogate isn't my son at all and was, in fact, conceived the old-fashioned way, which I can't ever do.”

The woman says that the terrible news felt like a triple betrayal. The woman has decided to divorce her husband and wants to give up any parental rights to the child. Her husband, the surrogate and her family all believe that she’s wrong to give up rights to the child that she’s raised for 2 years.

She asked Reddit’s AITA forum to tell her if she was in the wrong and the community responded with overwhelmingly positive support, affirming her tough decision.

dna test, paternity test, maternity testA happy toddler playing on the beach. via Taryn Elliott/Pexels

The most popular commenter said that she should sue the surrogate for taking her money without having her baby. “One of the things that gets me is that you were working extra jobs to pay for the surrogacy which I am assuming included her medical bills and financially supporting her. I would speak to a solicitor about suing her for your money back. She knew that if she was having sex then there was always a chance that the child was biologically hers,” they wrote.

Another affirmed the wife’s decision to leave her husband and to surrender any parental rights. “He cheated... it's not yours. I will absolutely tell you what I tell men posting this. It would be wonderful if you love the kid enough to stay, but if you're in shock and damaged too much to do so, you aren't the A**le for walking away,” they wrote.

Another pointed out that if a man were in this position, no one would judge him for giving up his parental rights. “If these roles were reversed and you were a man saying that his wife had cheated and had another man’s baby, people would have no problem telling him that he’s within his rights to leave and have nothing to do with the child if he doesn’t want to,” the commenter wrote.

If the story that ThrowRA-3xbetrayal wrote tells is true, it’s an incredible tragedy. She fought so hard to have a child only to realize she was living a lie two years later. So, let’s hope she found some solace in the hundreds of people who supported her decision to move on with her life while also sharing some great advice on going forward.

dna tests
Joy

Why this husband buying Taco Bell for wife's 10th anniversary was actually a romantic home run

His choice literally left people in tears (the good kind)

Photo credit: Canva

Sometimes simple dates are the best ones.

When it comes to love, thoughtfulness is a far more important ingredient than spending lots of money. Sometimes having a nice bubble bath drawn for you at home feels just as lavish as any spa date. Sometimes when your partner says “I picked up this one special snack for you cause I know it’s your favorite” feels just as special as a fancy meal out.

There’s something just so personal about these moments, and that’s what makes them magical.

And it was this kind of moment recently shared between a husband and a wife on their 10 year anniversary, which they chose to celebrate with Taco Bell.

Turns out, there’s a very sweet story behind this unexpected meal choice.

In a reel posted to her Instagram, Ashley Olson shared that in April 2014, she and her now husband Willie got married at a courthouse at 23 and 25 years old.

It had been raining on their drive home, so “naturally” they drove through Taco Bell. Once back at the “cheap lil motel” they were staying at, they fashioned a table out of the room’s ironing board, and thus, their first meal as husband and wife was had.

Flash forward to their 10th year anniversary, which happened to fall on their kid’s spring break. The family had enjoyed a big trip to Europe the previous year, so nothing was really planned for the milestone. Or so Ashley thought.

Ashley had taken the kids to her parents to stay for their break, while Willie stayed home. After putting the kids down for the night, she noticed lights flickering out on her parents pier and went to check it out.

That's when she saw an ironing board, covered in candles, and Willie (who had driven over five hours to get there) with a bag of their favorite Taco Bell items.

“We laughed, cried, ate our food, drank cider, and danced to our wedding song at the end of my parent’s pier,” Ashley recalled, adding, “10 years + 2 kids later this man still pursues me, still dates me, and still surprises me.”

Ashley wasn’t the only one moved by her husband’s sweet gesture.

“Not me shouting ‘THE IRONING BOARDDD’ 😭😭😭😭 my heart cannot with this,” one person wrote, while another said “Not me sobbing over Taco Bell 🤧”

Still another commented, “Well…this guy is forcing the rest of us to up our game!! 😂”

A few had their own similar simple, yet poignant love stories…involving fast food. One person said, “My marriage has started of similar too, but it was us eating Chick-fil-A in the car with our witnesses. I love my wife so much more than a grand wedding. She’s my world.”

A few others noted how this way of celebrating seemed more attractive than other more traditional (i.e. expensive) approaches.

“Crazy how this marriage outlasts a lot of couples who had big beautiful extravagant weddings just for them to divorce a few years later. 🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼 good for you two 🖤,” one person said, perhaps citing a study from 2014 that did indicate that people who splurge on wedding were more likely to divorce.

Another reflected, “I understand when people get married for logical, and financial reasons. But if I ever get married, this is what I want my marriage to be based on. Love, pure joy of being around your partner. Seeing their face and having a reason to smile. That natural, genuine love.”

There can be so many unspoken expectations in relationships, but at the end of the day—as long as you're celebrating the love you have for one another in the way you both want, that’s what ultimately matters.

relationships
Family

Mom goes viral after sharing her experience with Idaho's baffling new public library law

"My heart broke."

@carlyjdot/TikTok

Carly Anderson went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience of Idaho's new library law.

Idaho's House Bill 710, signed into effect on July 1, is the end result of years of attempts by the state’s legislature to restrict library access.

This bill requires that libraries relocate items deemed “harmful” by anyone who fills out a form to a restricted “adults-only” area. Failing to do so within 60 days puts libraries in danger of being sued for $250, as well as “actual damages and any other relief.”

For those who want to venture into the restricted area: you must be 18 or older, have an unrestricted library card… or be accompanied by your parent or legal guardian who must sign an affidavit every time you come to the library.

If your skin is starting to crawl just reading this, wait until you hear from a mom who has experienced it firsthand.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Carly Anderson, a mom of three living in Idaho Falls, Idaho, shared what happened when she took her 11-year-old daughter to the library to get a copy of “Fellowship of the Ring,” after just having finished “The Hobbit.”

As they went upstairs to the adult section, they noticed the new sign with the whole spiel about needing an unrestricted library card or affidavit.

Okay, no problem: Anderson shows both her ID and her daughter's library card. Should be smooth enough sailing from here.

But that’s when the librarian stopped her.

“Why don't they let me? Because I'm holding a baby, my 1-year-old."

That’s right, even her baby (who can’t read yet!) needed a “library card or I signed an affidavit.”

"So me and Daphne just watched from the edge while Scarlett goes in to find her book. The librarian ended up helping her,” Anderson said.


@carlyjdot Coming to a library near you 😭 #library #greenscreen #scarletttok #bookban #momtok #lordoftherings #harrypotter #project2025 #librariesoftiktok ♬ original sound - Carly


It’s worth noting that Anderson made it clear that she doesn’t blame the “nice and patient” librarians for this mess, who seem just as “sick of it” as everyone else, and who seemed to “feel so bad turning kids away from going into the library."

And while, in the end, Anderson’s kid did get the book she needed, here “heart broke” and the thought of other knowledge-hungry kids who wouldn’t be so lucky.

"What about these kids that aren't coming in with parents? What about the Matildas out there that literally come to the library to just read, read, and read and then gain superpowers because they're Matilda? What about the Hermiones out there that find amazing answers because they go into the Restricted Section of the library?"

As one viewer sadly noted, “The Matildas and Hermiones won’t even know who Matilda and Hermione are because they’re not allowed into the library to get their books."

Sadder still, Anderson added in a follow-up video that “some of the smaller community libraries have been closed since July 1 because they just don't have the funding to restructure a library like this, or the funding to get sued every time someone gets offended."

Anderson then rattled off a long list of folks who will be very negatively impacted by this new law: marginalized groups, smaller communities, kids that don't get to come in with their parents, grandparents taking their grandchildren, teenagers looking for answers about eating disorders and abuse…just to name a few.


@carlyjdot Replying to @stephdykman Giving more detail on why Idaho libraries are hurting right now. Spread the word so we can change this! #parttwo #librarytiktok #booktok #bookban #project2025 #vote ♬ original sound - Carly

It’s no surprise that at only a month in, Bill 710 has already drawn passionate criticism. Just last week, a lawsuit to stop enforcement of the bill was filed on behalf of three schools, four parents, the Community Library Association and Collister United Methodist Church, under the claim that it violates first amendment rights.

As Anderson rightly puts it, "Thank you to our Idaho librarians for putting up with this nonsense." And folks were equally right to let this story be a reminder to vote in November…lest we slip into a real life Fahrenheit 451 situation.

policy
Pop Culture

Why winning a bronze medal might actually be better than getting silver

The psychology of silver is harder to handle.

Photo credit: Marcus Cyron

Three young fencing medalists at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics

World championship competitions like the Olympic Games determine the best of the best in every sport. As athletes from around the globe gather to compete, we see the cream of the crop rise to the top, but ultimately only one person or team in each event can claim the coveted gold medal and No. 1 title.

Whether you win a gold, silver or bronze medal, making it onto the podium is an enormous accomplishment; to be among the top three in the world at anything is incredible. But one of the top three medals is considerably less desirable than the other two, and surprisingly, it's not the third place one.

Objectively speaking, silver is better than bronze, but from a psychological perspective, it's not. Studies that examined the facial expressions of Olympic medal winners found that athletes who win silver are less happy than those who win bronze. A study of Paralympic medal winners also found that silver medists appeared angrier and sadder than gold medal winners and angrier and more disgusted than bronze medalists.

Why does winning silver so often seem like a disappointment? There are a few theories these studies point to. One is that silver medalists tend toward more "counterfactual thinking"—engaging in thoughts like "I could have gotten gold if I'd only done this or that differently." Silver medalists tend to look up at what they didn't achieve and feel like they lost, while bronze medalists tend to look down and be thankful that they're up on the podium at all.

Another theory is that silver and bronze medal winners often have different expectations coming into the competition. Silver medal winners may expect to get the gold, or at least feel it's within their reach, so silver feels like they didn't perform as well as they'd hoped. Bronze medalists, on the other hand, may go in just hoping to do well enough to medal, so getting any medal at all is an achievement unlocked.

Case in point for silver medal disappointment: Team USA's men's 4 x 100 medley relay in swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The United States has won the gold medal in that event in every Olympics for the past 64 years, so expectations were extremely high. But China took the gold in a major upset, leaving the US with a silver medal win that felt more like a loss. The more favored you are to win, the harder it is to be happy coming in second place.

Silver medal disappointment can also come from how the medals are doled out in different sports. In a sport like gymnastics, scores are compared over the entire field of finalists and the top three scores win gold, silver and bronze. But in many sports, medals are determined by elimination rounds, which means individuals or teams compete in one-on-one matches until all that's left is a bronze medal match and a gold medal match. In those sports, you win your match to get the bronze but lose your match to get the silver. So winning a silver medal feels like a loss because in that final match-up, it literally is. For a bronze, though, it's literally a win.

However, the way silver and bronze medal winners interpret their medal also depends on how close their finishes were. A silver medal winner who came very close to winning gold tends to be less happy than one with a wider margin of loss. It may be ironic that the better a silver medalist does the worse they end up feeling about the outcome, but getting close to gold just intensifies that "I could have won" feeling. Essentially, not reaching your ultimate goal is harder swallow the closer you get to it.

Of course, some silver medalists are thrilled with their standing, and again, being a top three contender in any competition is a huge achievement. That's why mindset is so important. A winning mindset means giving it your all and doing your best; it doesn't have to include comparing yourself to others on the podium or being deflated by expectations of winning.

For instance, the expectations on Simone Biles are sky high, and for good reason, but she walked away from her last two individual events in Paris with a silver medal on floor and no medal at all on beam—yet she did so without feeling disappointed.

""I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in this sport,” Biles told reporters. “So I can’t be mad at my performances. A couple of years ago I didn’t think I’d be back here at an Olympic game. So competing and then walking away with four medals, I’m not mad about it. I’m pretty proud of myself and it’s always so exciting to compete.”

Perhaps winning gold so many times has inoculated Biles to disappointment. On the other hand, being accustomed to winning could easily lead to more of the counterfactual thinking and high expectations that plague silver medalists, but that doesn't seem to have happened to Biles. In fact, she joyfully celebrated her competitor Rebeca Andrade's gold medal win right on the podium from her silver medal spot.

Perhaps her ability to do that comes from having a specific mindset about what constitutes winning.

"A successful competition for me is always going out there and putting 100 percent into whatever I'm doing," Biles said in 2016. "It's not always winning. People, I think, mistake that it's just winning. Sometimes it could be, but for me, it's hitting the best sets I can, gaining confidence, and having a good time and having fun."

Wise words that could save some silver medalists from torturing themselves too much, as if second-best in the world somehow isn't good enough.

mindset
Pop Culture

Influencer mom Ashley LeMieux shares 'before and after' pics to debunk social media beauty myths

"Just a small reminder that it’s impossible to see it all on social media."

Photo credit: Canva

"We get glimpses into other people’s stories, not the entirety."

Listen, we are all aware that social media is but a carefully curated highlight reel of everyone’s best angles and biggest wins. But even knowing this, it can be almost impossible not to compare ourselves to what we see day in, day out on Instagram.

Of course, many folks actively try to combat this societal norm by sharing their less-than-perfect selves. And honestly, they’re often a breath of fresh air.

Recently, mom and wellness coach Ashley LeMieux decided to post her own version of this. For each totally Insta-worthy photo she took while on vacation, she also posted the “unedited, zero filtered, real life moments” that happened seconds later.

Alongside images of a flattering bikini pose, a sweet daddy-daughter interaction, and a glamorous beachside date night were also images showing a little cellulite, a toddler meltdown, and the “unseen anxiety” felt during that date.

In her caption, LeMieux wrote:

“Just a small reminder that it’s impossible to see it all on social media. We get glimpses into other people’s stories, not the entirety…It’s easy to compare our whole life to small parts of someone else’s, and think that we must have something wrong with us. Comparison impacts our mental health so deeply, and it’s unfair to ourselves, and to each other, to think that everyone else has what we wish we had for ourselves.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, LeMieux shared that part of her inspiration behind the post came from the women she works with everyday that “don’t feel good enough,” thank in part to comparing themselves to what’s seen on social media.

"I think that when we can see other people having this real life that is similar to ours, we're like, 'OK, maybe there's not something wrong with me, or maybe it's not that my life is so different from theirs,'" she said. "We can never fully see the bigger picture, which is why I think that conversations like this are so meaningful and important, so that we can have this quick reminder of, we're all human, we all have our stuff, we just don't see the entirety of it happening all the time.”

So, so, so many people commented to say how much they really needed to hear and see this. One person even admitted that “sometimes I don’t post because I feel like a fraud because my life isn’t as perfect as I would post.”

Others shared their own love for the unfiltered side of social media.

“I so appreciate this!! I love the unfiltered side, and am always excited to see the nitty gritty you post!! Real life is beautiful, as are you mama ❤️,” one person wrote.

Another added, “The content everyone on Instagram (especially teenagers) need to see and absorb. 👏”

We might know that no one’s life is truly perfect, but clearly a little reminder every now and then can work wonders. Don’t let the false narrative of social media rob you of real joy.

From Your Site Articles
body image
