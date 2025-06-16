Family teaches their rats to drive tiny electric cars because, oddly, it's good for them
It may look like a circus stunt, but a real study shows learning to drive is actually beneficial for rats.
Some people look at rats and immediately get the willies, but people who've had pet rats know that they make delightful furry friends. They each have their own personalities and intellect, and if you get creative, you can teach the rascally rodents to do all kinds of fun things.
One of those fun things, which likely comes as an unexpected surprise, is driving. That's right, you can apparently train a rat to drive a tiny car. And the best part? It's actually good for them.
Before we get into the scientific research on that front, you simply have to see little Kuzko and Kronk behind the wheel (or pedals, actually):
Kuzko and Kronk's owners (@emperorsofmischief on Instagram) say it only took a couple of months of training 5 to 10 minutes a day for them to get the hang of the "rat rod" controls—three simple pedals that make the car go right, left, and forward.
"They do seem to enjoy their nightly practice," their owner writes. "We removed the back doors a while ago to give them full autonomy, and now when the cars come out the rats are quick to jump in on their own and hit the gas!"
The basis for even trying this in the first place is a 2019 study from the University of Richmond. Researchers taught 17 rats, some of them lab rats and some raised in "enriched environments," to drive electric toy cars in exchange for bits of cereal. (Those raised in "enriched environments" made much better drivers, in case you were wondering.)
An experiment found that learning to drive lowered rats' stress levels.Photo credit: Canva
The experiment continued after the study was published, and neuroscientist and researcher Kelly Lambert explained how observing the rat drivers early in the pandemic led to new insights.
"Initially, they learned basic movements, like climbing into the car and pressing a lever. But with practice, these simple actions evolved into more complex behaviors, such as steering the car toward a specific destination.
One morning during the pandemic, the rats also taught me something profound.
It was summer 2020, a period marked by isolation for almost everyone on the planet. When I walked into the lab one day, I noticed something unusual: The three driving-trained rats ran to the side of the cage, jumping up and down.
At that point, my lab started looking into how positive events — and anticipation for these events — shape neural functions."
Rat studies are often used to inform human research. Photo credit: Canva
Lambert and another researcher began a new study looking at whether anticipation (or delayed gratification). They called the research program "Wait for It," as they required the rats to wait a certain amount of time before engaging in tasks they enjoy. The results may hold some promise for non-pharmaceutical interventions in mental health challenges.
"Preliminary results suggest that rats required to wait for their rewards show signs of shifting from a pessimistic cognitive style to an optimistic one in a test designed to measure rodent optimism. They also performed better on cognitive tasks and were bolder in problem-solving strategies. We linked this program to our lab’s broader interest in behaviorceuticals, a term I coined to suggest that experiences can alter brain chemistry similarly to pharmaceuticals."
The initial study sound that learning to drive seemed to have a stress-reducing effect on the rats, with all of them testing higher in dehydroepiandrosterone, an anti-stress hormone, than controls.
Another experiment found that rats seem to actually enjoy driving. Photo credit: Canva
Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean they like it. Rats do tend to thrive with interesting things to stimulate them, but one way to know whether the rats actually enjoy something is if they choose to do it instead of doing something that takes less effort. Lambert explained:
"Although we can’t directly ask rats if they enjoy driving, we created a behavioral test to gauge their motivation to get behind the wheel. This time, instead of giving rats only the option of driving to the Froot Loop tree, they could also make a shorter journey on foot.
Surprisingly, two of the three rats chose to take the less efficient path of turning away from the reward and running to the car to drive to their Froot Loop destination. This response suggests that the rats enjoy both the journey and the rewarding destination."
Enjoying both the journey and the destination is a goal for all of us, isn't it? Thanks to our rat friends behind the wheel, we may be a bit closer to figuring out how more of us can get there.
You can follow the adventures of Kuzko and Kronk and their rat rods on Instagram.